If there’s one thing that Bad City proves, it’s that sometimes justice doesn’t play fair. Set in the heart of a city practically rotten with corruption, the thriller proves that sometimes the people meant to uphold the law are just as sinister as the ones breaking it. The story itself is centered on disgraced former detective, Torada (Hitoshi Ozawa), who’s abruptly released from prison to take down a powerful businessman rooted in organized crime. As he puts together the ragtag team that’s going to help him, it becomes crystal clear that the mission isn’t just another job… it’s personal. From the onset, Bad City isn’t pretentious about its fight scenes or the moral dilemmas that follow.

However, it’s not all punches and bullets, the film offers a sharp commentary on systemic decay and the gray areas that exist between right and wrong. In that sense, it builds on the legacy of Yakuza cinema by combining sheer will with the moral complexity of old-school crime stories, adding a modern edge. Overall, the film brings the audience face-to-face with uncomfortable issues, such as what happens when justice is out of reach. While the answers Bad City offers are pretty easy, they make you think twice about the point where justice ends and revenge takes over.

‘Bad City’s Heroes Are Flawed and Its Villains Aren’t Pure Evil

Image via Rights Cube

Much like the film’s name implies, no one is inherently “good” in Bad City, not even the people who are meant to stand for good. It builds a layered world where justice and morality are as slippery as they come, so it confuses viewers about what separates heroes from villains. In this case, the protagonist, Captain Torada is meant to be the guy everyone roots for. But, considering he’s fresh out of prison and doesn’t quite do things by the books, he’s far from squeaky clean. Torada wouldn’t be caught rallying the troops by delivering heartfelt speeches about truth and justice. He’s the guy out there cracking skulls and getting his hands dirty to get the job done. In the same vein, the so-called villains here are not particularly nefarious to the core. Take Gojo (Lily Franky), businessman-turned-crime-boss, there’s no doubt he’s from a troubled past. However, the film points fingers at the system that made him turn into the boogeyman. There are even brief moments of humanity in the smaller players, like the henchmen who hesitate before following orders.

One scene that really sinks its teeth into this phenomenon is when Torada and his crew infiltrate a rival gang’s hideout. What ensues is nothing short of messy, violent, and brutal. However, there’s a quiet moment after the dust settles where even the designated heroes look shaken by what they’ve just done. The genius of Bad City shines through in moments like this where it unmasks its characters to show that oftentimes, good and bad are just two sides of the same grimy coin.

The Unpolished Fight Choreography in ‘Bad City’ Makes It Unforgettable