Prepare for another horror movie to add to the list of scare-filled movies. Collider can now exclusively reveal that production company The Ninth House will be producing the upcoming independent horror film, Bad Connection. The film is set to star Dana Davis (Prom Night, The Morning Show, The Rookie) and Chris Gann (For all Mankind, The Valet). Davis is represented by The Osbrink Agency and Gann is represented by Media Artists Group. The Ninth House is represented by Bradley Garrett, Esq.

The story of Bad Connection follows a waitress (Davis) who purchases a new cell phone, only to discover a snuff film on the phone. She soon becomes the target of a madman (Gann) who will stop at nothing in order to get that video back, including destroying anything or anyone in his way. In addition to Davis and Gann, Bad Connection stars Camila Banus (Days of our Lives), Orel De La Mota (Minx), Courtney Halverson (Unfriended), and Brooke Anne Smith (Mischief Night).

The Ninth House's previous independent film productions include List of a Lifetime, which stars Kelly Hu, Sylvia Kwan, and Shannon Doherty and was just nominated for a Hollywood Critic’s Association Award for Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live-Action TV Movie, as well as receiving a 2022 Critics Choice Award nomination. Other previous projects from The Ninth House also include The Bodyguard, Whose Child, and A Country Christmas Harmony, among others. Joining Bad Connection as an upcoming project is the Latinx-led holiday movie, A Christmas & Postre, which is currently in post-production. When it comes to horror projects, Bad Connection will be The Ninth House’s second outing in the genre. The film will join Tow, starring Kane Hodder alongside Caitlin Gerard streaming on Tubi.

Producers representing The Ninth House on Bad Connection are Autumn Federici, Deon Richmond, and Jake Helgren. Helgren also serves as the film's director and co-writer alongside Stephen Wells. Bad Connection will be executive produced by Vanessa Shapiro, Michael Madnick, and Tim Stearns.

The Ninth House's Bad Connection does not have a release date or trailer, but stay tuned at Collider for updates! You can read the full official description of the upcoming horror film down below.

