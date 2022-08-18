After exclusively unveiling The Ninth House’s Bad Connection, Collider can reveal the addition of six new names to the horror thriller cast: Michael Naizu, Deon Richmond, Perez Hilton, SwagBoyQ, Austin Zajur, and Tiffany Shepis. The new stars join a packed cast led by Dana Davis (Prom Night, The Morning Show, The Rookie) and Chris Gann (For all Mankind, The Valet).

In Bad Connection, Davis will play the role of a waitress who finds a snuff film on the stolen cell phone she purchased. For those lucky enough to never have heard the term, a snuff film is a video registering the actual death of a person, kept as a trophy by the killer or even sold to online creeps. Unfortunately for Davis' character, the owner of the cellphone (Gann) and author of the video finds out she has the evidence that can put him in jail. So, Gann’s murderer will go after Davis’ waitress, killing anyone who stands in his way.

While The Ninth House still hasn’t informed who the new cast member will play in Bad Connection, the movie is getting backup from multiple horror veterans. First, Richmond was part of both Scream 3 and the 2006’s independent horror film Hatchet. Hatchet gave birth to a successful franchise, spawning many sequels, one of each, Victor Crowley, stars Shepis. Next, Zajur previously starred in Guillermo del Toro-produced Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark. Finally, Hilton previously appeared in 2015’s slasher film Most Likely to Die. Naizu (Christmas Is Canceled) will be making his debut in a horror feature with Bad Connection, while TikTok personality SwagBoyQ is showing up in a movie for the first time.

Bad Connection is produced by Autumn Federici, Deon Richmond, and Jake Helgren for The Ninth House. Helgren directs the feature from a script he co-wrote with Stephen Wells. The film is executive produced by Vanessa Shapiro, Michael Madnick, and Tim Stearns. The Bad Connection cast is rounded up by Camila Banus, Orel De La Mota, Courtney Halverson, and Brooke Anne Smith.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bad Connection:

There's still no release date or trailer for Bad Connection.