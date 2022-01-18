King of the Hill creators Greg Daniels and Mike Judge are reuniting to work on another adult animated comedy. Netflix has announced that the two will be producers for the upcoming series Bad Crimes.

The series is described as an adult animation dark comedy procedural. It will focus on two FBI agents, Kara (voiced by Nicole Byer) and Jennie (voiced by Lauren Lapkus). In the series, they will travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible. The first season will consist of 10 episodes. Byer's previous work includes 2021's Vivo (directed by Kirk DeMicco), 2020's Valley Girl (directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg), and Bad Hair (directed by Justin Simien). Lapkus previously played Susan Fischer in the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. Her other previous work includes 2020's The Wrong Missy (directed by Tyler Spindel), 2019's Between Two Ferns: The Movie (directed by Scott Aukerman), and 2018's Good Girls Get High (directed by Laura Terruso). Byer and Lapkus will also serve as executive producers.

Judge and Daniels will be executive producers for the series through their production company Bandera Entertainment. Their previous animated series together, King of the Hill (starring Judge as Hank Hill), ran from 1997-2010 on Fox. Judge's other previous work includes creating Beavis and Butthead (which ran from 1993-1997 on MTV, and 2011 on Comedy Central), The Goode Family (which ran on ABC in 2009), and co-creating Silicon Valley (which ran from 2014-2019 on HBO). Daniels' other previous work includes writing for The Simpsons, developing the American version of The Office (which ran from 2005-2013 on NBC), and co-creating Parks and Recreation (which ran from 2009-2015 on NBC). He is also currently working on the Netflix series Space Force, which he co-created with The Office star Steve Carell.

Bad Crimes was created by Nicole Silverberg, who will also be an executive producer for the series. "Making Bad Crimes with Greg and Mike and Bandera, who are the whole reason I dreamed of one day getting to write TV, has been such a surreal and incredible experience," said Silverberg. "We all feel that working with Netflix - which not only permits, but encourages my grossest, most violent comedy fantasies - is a dream come true." Erica Hayes and Bandera Entertainment's Dustin Davis will also be executive producers. "Greg and Mike are the visionaries behind some of the smartest and funniest comedies of all time, including one of the most-beloved animated shows ever," said Mike Moon (Netflix Head of Adult Animation). "Combined with the brilliant mind of Nicole Silverberg and the immense voice talent of Nicole Byer and Lauren Lapkus, we know Bad Crimes will be set up for great success."

No official release date has been announced for Bad Crimes. In the meantime, fans can watch Judge and Daniel's previous animated series, King of the Hill, which is currently streaming on Hulu.

