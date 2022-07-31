Bad Day at Black Rock begins right after the end of World War II, with protagonist John J. Macreedy (Spencer Tracy) getting off a train at the small town of Black Rock. The locals begin to immediately eye him with suspicion, as they do to all outsiders who wander into their path. Macreedy keeps his desires closely guarded to his chest as he attempts to seek out a room to stay. However, he does begin to inquire about the condition of Komoko, a Japanese-American resident of the area who's nowhere to be seen. Thus begins a suspenseful tale that sees Macreedy encountering not just violence and cruelty, but also the long-term ramifications of complicity.

Eight years after Bad Day at Black Rock premiered in theaters, Martin Luther King Jr. would write down words that feel tragically relevant to this film and the modern world we inhabit. Such words concerned how years of activism had convinced King that the greatest opposition to racial equality in America came from “the white moderate who is more devoted to ‘order’ than to justice; who prefers a negative peace which is the absence of tension to a positive peace which is the presence of justice.” If one were looking for a visual representation of this phenomenon, the residents of Black Rock will do perfectly.

This town reeks of corruption and decay; it’s apparent that something is askew here and that’s the point. Screenwriters Millard Kaufman and Don McGuire, as well as director John Sturges, lean into the fact that people will take a broken status quo if it benefits them personally. The residents of Black Rock, especially those like Reno Smith (Robert Ryan), aren’t suffering in the middle of all this turmoil, so why should they bother to change what counts as “normal”? Pointing out that there are issues is more of a problem than the issues themselves. This is one of the ways systemic inequality festers, by demonizing the recognition of that inequality in the first place.

Eventually, the decay of this town is revealed to come from a hate crime perpetrated by Smith and several other inhabitants of the town. In the immediate aftermath of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Smith wanted to join the U.S. Army but was denied due to medical problems. Yearning for race-based revenge, he and his neighbors proceeded to attack and kill Komoko. In the years afterward, these murderers have gone along like nothing’s happened at all. Meanwhile, townspeople who didn’t participate in the act, like Doc Velie (Walter Brennan) or Liz Wirth (Anne Francis), keep their mouths shut. To speak up would be to jeopardize their safety or sacrifice their futures entirely. The ease of letting horrors slip by unspoken is embraced by the townspeople.

Being complicit in this hate crime allows this deception to suffocate this town, with everyone stepping on eggshells in their interactions with one another even before Macreedy shows up to get answers behind Komoko’s disappearance. Once this outsider tries to get some answers, Macreedy finds just how much complicity has gripped the minds of many Black Rock inhabitants. Wirth, for instance, initially offers Macreedy a jeep he can use to dig around for clues, but after a terse discussion with Smith, subsequently refuses to look this man in the eye. She opts to look after herself rather than confront the horrific realities she’s helped bury.

Unfortunately, the phenomenon Bad Day at Black Rock is chronicling is not restricted to this fictional small town. As its parallels to a subsequent quote from Martin Luther King Jr. indicates, the horrors of complicity in Bad Day at Black Rock reverberate well into the modern world. Utterances of “I don’t have an opinion on that, it doesn’t affect me” are common responses from people on issues like the dehumanization of immigrants, stripping away of trans rights, or the lack of resources for disabled people, among countless other situations. Decades later, the default response to injustices from many is still similar to the one expressed by Liz Wirth; I’ll stay in my lane, and you should do the same.

Bad Day at Black Rock even examines the way complicity festers. Specifically, it depicts festering by way of powerful institutions meant to protect people instead actively encouraging the suppression of dissent or consequences for wicked behavior. Midway through the movie, Macreedy, realizing that the townspeople of Black Rock killed Komoko, asks Mr. Hastings to send a telegram to the state police. Hastings then opts to give the telegram to Smith, which inspires Macreedy to correctly note that Hastings has now broken the law. In response, Horn proceeds to promote his loyal goon Hector David (Lee Marvin) as the new sheriff of Black Rock.

There can be no punishment if those in charge of dishing it out are in on the corruption. Watching David tear up the telegram while noting that “you need evidence” to bring charges against someone like Mr. Hastings, one see’s a reflection of how law enforcement can encourage rather than disparage unlawful behavior that should not be so relevant in the modern world. Just being complicit and not speaking out against injustices seems like a cozy decision when one looks around at how many powerful figures are engaging in prejudice and corruption. Complicity is not an aberration among the working class, it’s something that happens at the highest level of power in America.

Though it’s a common approach to life both in Bad Day at Black Rock and modern-day America, complicity will inevitably lead to further disasters rather than the problems themselves vanishing. The most vivid, and shockingly relevant, depiction of the long-term dangers of complicity within Bad Day at Black Rock comes in its finale. Macreedy, thanks to help from some friendly townsfolk like Velie, is finally getting a ride out of town on Wirth’s Jeep. However, the duo pauses their ride in an abandoned stretch of desert, with Wirth hopping out of the car, wishing Macreedy well, and sprinting off to the nearby Smith.

Having betrayed this man trying to bring justice to Black Rock, Wirth expects her problems to be over. However, Smith then reveals that he plans to murder her and anyone else who ever offered assistance to Macreedy. Shortly afterward, she’s shot and rendered a corpse in the desert. In this instance, Wirth realizes that standing by and not condemning Smith’s racist actions haven’t helped her. She’s instead emboldened a monster who’ll destroy her at the first opportunity. Tragically, 21st-century reality hasn’t learned any lessons from Wirth’s fate. White women constantly ignore racial matters and support intolerant white men, in the process putting their skin color before their gender and the rights of people of color.

The rolling back of human rights in America because of these sorts of phenomena reflects the dangers of standing by silently as horrifying acts are perpetrated. It’s not easy to stand up to one’s neighbors and even family when they’re engaging in acts of prejudice. But it is necessary. If you have a voice, you must use it to scream about the horrors surrounding you. This is just as true today as it was in 1955 when Bad Day at Black Rock emerged on the big screen.

The thoughtfulness of this feature and its approach to the long-term harm of complicity is even reflected in its ending. Though the film doesn’t end on a bleak note, it doesn’t conclude with a sense of triumph either. Smith and others responsible for the murder of Komoko have been arrested by the state police, but as he boards a train to leave this small town, Macreedy notes that “some small towns don’t” survive these kinds of hate crimes. Just because the perpetrators of a hate crime have been captured doesn’t mean all the ramifications of years of complicity suddenly vanish.

Ending on a complicated note, one that also sees Velie getting to hold on to a medal earned by Komoko’s son for his efforts in the U.S. Army, just makes Bad Day at Black Rock even more vibrantly relevant to modern America. Confronting complicity and the horrors it has allowed to fester won’t automatically solve every problem overnight. But it’s still necessary to do. The fact that Macreedy is depicted within Bad Day at Black Rock not as a perfect saint but as a complicated individual just hammers this point home. Anyone can start breaking down the barriers that complicity has helped build up. It won’t be easy or without mess, but Bad Day at Black Rock paints a vivid picture of what happens when everyone keeps their mouths shut in the face of unspeakable horrors.