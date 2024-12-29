As he entered the elder statesman phase of his career, Spencer Tracy often played men of integrity whose gruff exterior masked a noble heart. Stanley Kramer used Tracy as the moral center of well-intentioned "message movies" like Inherit the Wind, Judgment at Nuremberg, and Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, while comedies like Father of the Bride, Pat and Mike, and Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World utilized this persona for laughs. Yet that late-career gravitas was perhaps never put to better use than in John Sturges's Western noir Bad Day at Black Rock. At a brisk 81-minutes, it's a story of racism and injustice that employs the moral weight audiences associate with Tracy to make its message clear without being preachy.

'Bad Day at Black Rock' Has a Strong Message Wrapped Inside a Thriller

Set in 1945, Bad Day at Black Rock opens with a train approaching a small California desert town. Hardly anyone ever gets off the train at Black Rock, but today, a one-armed man named John J. Macreedy (Tracy) steps off in search of a Japanese resident named Komoko. The townspeople react with hostility, telling him there are no vacant rooms and no taxis to take him to Komoko's house. Black Rock's default leader, Reno Smith (Robert Ryan), tells him that Komoko was sent to an internment camp during WWII, yet Macreedy soon uncovers a darker truth that the townsfolk would like to keep hidden.

Bad Day at Black Rock explores the lingering effects of America's internment of Japanese Americans, one of the darkest passages in our nation's history. That this occurred during one of our greatest triumphs — the victory of the Allied Powers over the Axis of Evil during WWII — shows the dichotomy of America's checkered past. Macreedy, we later learn, lost his arm in the war and was saved by Komoko's son, who lost his life during the ensuing battle. He wants to present Komoko with the medal bestowed upon his son, who died fighting for the very country that imprisoned his father for no better reason than his race. The resentment of the all-white townspeople stems from the reminder that Komoko's son served heroically, in spite of his treatment as a second-class citizen.

All of this makes Bad Day at Black Rock sound like the kind of important message movie that one of Tracy's favorite directors, Stanley Kramer, excelled at. Yet, as directed by Sturges and written by Millard Kaufman (both of whom received Oscar nominations, as did Tracy in Best Actor), it's a rollicking adventure flick filled with excitement, comedy, and intrigue. The citizens of Black Rock are played by a murderers' row of character actors, including Ernest Borgnine as the gleefully violent Coley Trimble, who tries to run Macreedy off the side of a mountain, Lee Marvin as Hector David, who strikes terror in the hearts of all around him, Dean Jagger as the drunken and ineffectual lawman, Sheriff Tim Horn, and Walter Brennan as the town undertaker, Doc Velie, who tries to help Macreedy.

'Bad Day at Black Rock' Is the Very Best of What Spencer Tracy Could Do

Image via MGM

Tracy's career dated all the way back to Hollywood's Golden Age, when he was one of the brightest stars in MGM's stable. He was the first person to win back-to-back Oscars for best actor, first in 1937 for Captains Courageous and again the following year for Boys Town, a feat that wasn't repeated until Tom Hanks for Philadelphia (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994). He's perhaps best remembered for his on-and off-screen relationship with Katharine Hepburn, with collaborations stretching from 1942's Woman of the Year to 1967's Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, the final film Tracy completed before his death at age 67.

To try to pick the best Tracy performance would be an exercise in futility, yet Bad Day at Black Rock comes close, not only for what he brings to the role, but for what he brings to the film itself. The underlying message about America's racism and the damage it has wrought is undeniably important, yet could very easily come across as pat and trite. Sturges doesn't need to hammer the message home, nor does Kaufman need to fill his script with speeches about the ills of bigotry. Instead, they allow Tracy's reputation as a man of strong moral character to do the heavy lifting for them.

