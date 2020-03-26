‘Bad Education’ Trailer Promises Hugh Jackman Crime Movie Won’t Be a “Puff Piece”

HBO has released a full-length teaser for its upcoming Hugh Jackman movie Bad Education, which finds the former X-Men star playing a very different kind of mutant — a crooked superintendent of schools in a small Long Island community.

Directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds), Bad Education is based on the true story of Frank Tassone, who works in the Roslyn School District alongside his trusted assistant superintendent Pam Gluckin (Allison Janney). He’s beloved by students, parents and teachers alike, but when a plucky student reporter (Geraldine Viswanathan) decides to dig deep into some shady expense reports, she begins to uncover an embezzlement scheme of epic proportions, prompting Frank to devise an elaborate cover-up — by any means necessary.

HBO spent $20 million for worldwide rights to Bad Education, which is based on the 2004 New York magazine article written by Lost Girls author Robert Kolker. In a fascinating twist, screenwriter Mike Makowsky was actually a Roslyn middle school student when this scandal broke, putting his hometown in the headlines.

Bad Education co-stars Ray Romano (The Irishman), Alex Wolff (Hereditary) and Annaleigh Ashford (Impeachment: American Crime Story), and will hit HBO on April 25. With no significant theatrical releases expected, it will now arrive as a much-needed piece of entertainment, as I expect millions of Americans will remain stuck in quarantine at that time. That means you likely have two minutes to watch the trailer below.

