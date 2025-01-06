Heist films typically evoke drama around vaults, jewels, and casinos with high-speed car chases that standard-setting classics like Ocean’s Eleven and The Italian Job often incorporate for the high-stakes tension that the genre takes pride in. A classroom and an examination hall don't inspire confidence as the backdrop for such heart-pounding suspense. But Bad Genius (2017), a Thai crime thriller helmed by Nattawut Poonpiriya, reimagines academic cheating as an adrenaline-fueled heist adventure.

Inspired by real-life news reports of an SAT cheating scandal in Asia, the film became one of Thailand's most successful movies and spawned various adaptations, including a TV series, a well-received 2024 American remake starring Benedict Wong, and a novelization. Bad Genius got a universal nod of approval from film enthusiasts, earning a deserved 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

'Bad Genius' Is a Rare Heist Movie With Exams at the Center of the Action

Bad Genius tells the story of Lynn (Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying), a lower-middle-class, ingenious teenage student who jumps on an opportunity to devise an elaborate global exam cheating scheme to make millions. Poonpiriya's film begins with the geeky Lynn and her father (Thaneth Warakulnukroh) in the office of a school principal. They are exploring options to have Lynn admitted to the well-to-do school that could enable her to secure scholarships to study abroad. Unfortunately, the school's tuition fee is revealed to be way above her father's financial abilities, but luckily, Lynn is offered a scholarship. She quickly befriends the kind-hearted and eager-to-please Grace (Eisaya Hosuwan), who introduces her to Pat (Teeradon Supapunpinyo), her wealthy boyfriend. A friendship becomes a business, with Grace and Pat paying Lynn to allow them to copy her answers during exams and eventually scaling up to admit more rich students into Lynn's "piano classes" — so called because she uses classical music concerto notes as her exam room code language with her clients.

Lynn's cheating at the school level is busted after Bank (Chanon Santinatornkul), Lynn's equally talented competitor also on scholarship, reports his suspicions to the principal, causing Lynn to lose her scholarship. Grace and Pat need to pass an international exam to study in Boston. Desperate, they turn to Lynn, who devises a clever scheme using time zones to access and leak exam answers globally. Satisfying the adage that everyone has a price, Lynn recruits the morally upright Bank to their scheme, hammering home the pragmatism of the realities of their world, where integrity takes a back seat. For Lynn and her accomplices, failure would mean financial and reputational ruin, and possibly jail time.

Beyond the thrills of a fraudulent syndicate, the film offers social commentary about moral dilemmas, class disparities, and the place of academics in life's success, while commenting on the dark side of education. Once regarded as a social equalizer, the film suggests that education has become a corrupt business that prioritizes profits. The film touches on other coming-of-age issues, such as single-parenting teenagers. What truly sets the film apart is how it effortlessly turns one of the most boring and least-liked school activities into a gripping cinematic experience. Poonpiriya’s direction utilizes motivated camera movements with quick precision shots that reflect the mounting pressure on the shoulders of the film's characters. Whether it is a close-up of Lynn's snapping fingers as she plays an imaginable piano for her "clients" to discern answers or a sweeping shot that shows how heavy her responsibility is under surveillance, Bad Genius delivers sequences that are as intense as you can find in any top action blockbuster.

'Bad Genius' Exposes Coming-of-Age Class Disparities and the Dark Side of Academic Success

Poonpiriya's thriller explores societal structures, particularly class inequality. What motivates Lynn is not greed but frustration that stems from a system that exploits her brilliance. Despite being offered a scholarship to help maintain and raise the school's status, she realizes that the school is still extorting money from her desperate and relatively poor schoolteacher father. She discerns that money rules the world and justifies her decision to cheat in exams with her desire to lessen her father's financial burden and the discovery that teachers, too, are driven by money after she finds out that some leak exams to rich kids who pay them for remedial classes. The film delivers its social commentary with a sharp and entertaining edge that hammers its message without sounding preachy, save for its ending that somewhat appears to unnecessarily attempt to score moral points.

Lynn and her accomplices' struggles highlight how everyone plays a unique role on life's grand stage. Bad Genius is a rare gem that not only keeps viewers on the edge of their seats but also forces them to confront uncomfortable truths about the systems they live in.

Bad Genius is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

