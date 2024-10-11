Callina Liang (Presence) and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) are having a touching father-daughter moment in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of Vertical’s upcoming thriller, Bad Genius. The scene opens with Liang’s Lynn playing the piano - Ludvig van Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 8 (also known as the Succession theme song) if we want to be particular. Pictures of the young woman and her father cover the top of the piano as Lynn effortlessly performs the piece to perfection. Proudly standing in the doorway and watching his child, Wong's Meng can't help but to crack a smile. Surprising her with a fresh set of dress clothes for her new school, Meng is happy to do anything to bring some cheer to his child, who is stoked about her new opportunity.

Reminiscent of the college scandals that rocked the nation just a few years ago, Bad Genius centers around Lynn (Liang), a hardworking genius who has gotten into the school of her dreams on her merit and brains. She soon comes to find that not all of her peers are quite on the same level as she is, but they’re willing to spend big bucks to make it seem like they are. Recognizing that there’s a life-changing amount of money up for grabs, Lynn embarks on a scheme that will ensure everyone gets what they need - her friends get the grades, and she gets the cash. But as the stakes continue to stack, Lynn’s morals are called into question as she gets deeper and deeper into the possibly future-ruining lie.

Along with Wong and Liang, Bad Genius also features an ensemble that includes Jabari Banks (Bel-Air), Taylor Hickson (Deadpool), Samuel Braun (Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters), Conor Meadows (When Will This Story End), Synto D. Misati (Bad Times at the El Royale), Sarah-Jane Redmond (The X Files: I Want to Believe), Tina Grant (Lucifer), and more.

Meet the Team Behind ‘Bad Genius’

Celebrating his feature-length directorial debut with the project, Bad Genius hails from JC Lee, who has already made a remarkable name for himself as the producer behind such titles as How to Get Away with Murder, The Morning Show, Looking, and more. Lee also co-penned the film’s screenplay alongside The Cloverfield Paradox director, Julius Onah. The thriller is the latest project to come from Vertical, who will also soon be welcoming other productions, including Bookworm and Your Monster.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of Bad Genius above and find it in select theaters and on demand on October 11.