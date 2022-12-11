These movies are the best of the worst in the world of spoofs.

The spoof genre may not be beloved by audiences, pleasing to critics, or perform particularly well at the box office, but that doesn't mean it will ever go away. Maybe that's a good thing, all things considered.

Though the very worst of the genre consists mainly of crass jokes and slapstick comedy, every now and again, we stumble across a spoof film that is so perfectly, unintentionally bad it becomes impossible to turn away from. They'll certainly never win an Oscar (or even really work as spoof films), but these movies have earned their place in our hearts.

'Vampires Suck' (2010)

The shimmering bodies, over-the-top romance, and paper-thin villains of The Twilight Saga made an eventual parody film inevitable. That movie arrived in the form of Vampires Suck, a film released in the same year that The Twilight Saga: Eclipse took a bite out of the global box office.

The film features everything we've come to expect from a parody: relentless sex jokes, slapstick humor, and an incredibly simplistic plot. Vampires have never looked so silly, and that's one of the biggest compliments anyone can give this film.

'A Haunted House' (2013)

Horror films are parodied more than any other. Given the immense commercial success of the Paranormal Activity franchise, it was just a matter of time before somebody came along to poke fun at the series.

A Haunted House was written by Marlon Wayans, who also stars, so there is a certain amount of pedigree involved here, and it's apparent in scenes where his character runs away as soon as he learns the house is haunted and when they recruit gang members to fight the spirit. Perhaps the upcoming release of the final Paranormal Activity movie will bring about another installment in the A Haunted House franchise.

'Dance Flick' (2009)

The Step Up franchise and other films about dance offered up a lot of tropes and storylines for Dance Flick, a 2009 spoof movie, to parody. The film follows a street dancer from the wrong side of the tracks who teams up with the girl he loves to try and win a huge dance battle.

Though Dance Flick boasts a pretty dismal audience score of 3.5 on IMDb, there are moments of comedic brilliance dotted throughout its runtime. Such as the moment when a character spins on his head so quickly that he drills through the floor.

'Not Another Teen Movie' (2001)

Years before he wielded Cap's shield or was due to star in Red One with Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans was parodying the themes and characters in high school movies. Not Another Teen Movie parodies two decades' worth of movies, which can often be difficult to keep up with.

Ignoring the over-stuffed plot, there's some very funny stuff here. Evans is, as always, fantastic and the supporting cast around him is strong. The film's best moment, however, is when a dramatic-pretty-girl-reveal as she slowly walks down the stairs moment descends into chaos as the character falls through the floor. Take that classic trope.

Date Movie is a real odd duck of a film. Though it's supposed to be a parody of rom-coms and the genre's classic tropes and storylines, it also features references to Kill Bill, The Bachelor, and a whole host of jokes that randomly poke fun at popular celebrities of the time.

Date Movie is one of the more watchable modern spoof movies... but that's not saying much. The jokes miss the mark so often that they become hysterical, and the nonsensical plot will keep you guessing. Despite the title, please don't watch it while you're on a date; it won't end well.

'Fifty Shades of Black' (2016)

The Fifty Shades of Grey movies provided a lot of parody inspiration, and it didn't take long for Marlon Wayans and his writing partner Rick Alvarez to pounce. Fifty Shades of Black is, as you can probably guess, about as filled with sex jokes as a movie can possibly be. They may all be dirty, but they sure aren't all funny.

The movie follows a college student whose relationship with a wealthy businessman is put under strain by his intense sexual practices. Mike Epps easily gives the standout performance of the film as his character is given the best one-liners, but beyond that, there's little to love. If you go in with the right mindset, however, you might find yourself belly-laughing in all the wrong places.

'Disaster Movie' (2008)

Disaster Movie is perhaps best remembered as the film in which Kim Kardashian gave acting the old college try. Luckily for Kim, her performance is not the worst part of the movie. Unluckily for audiences, the jokes are far and away the worst part of the movie.

Stringing together disaster movie cliches with obscure references to popular films at the time (Juno, for the most part) and relentless celebrity cameos was always going to be a recipe for (pardon the pun) disaster. However, if you know what to expect and want to see and hear some jokes that needed a second draft, then Disaster Movie is the film for you. It's a unique viewing experience, that's for sure.

'Meet the Spartans' (2008)

The entirety of Meet the Spartans was shot in a week, and that becomes clear as day when you see the finished product. The film was marketed as a spoof of 300, but in truth, it parodies just about everything, often without a pattern or a reason to do so.

The real joy of Meet the Spartans comes in the film's desperation to reference almost every current event and movie, resulting in the film acting as an odd time capsule for the late 2000s. This dated mess of a film should be seen by everybody as a hysterically un-funny lesson on how not to tell a joke.

'Superhero Movie' (2008)

The most impressive thing about Superhero Movie is that it seems to predict the immense popularity of superhero movies. The film was released in 2008, the same year Iron Man kick-started the MCU. Unfortunately for the studio behind Superhero Movie, however, they couldn't get anywhere near matching the quality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Superhero Movie mostly pokes fun at earlier superhero films such as X-Men and Fantastic Four. As expected, there are appearances from Wolverine and Johnny Storm, both of whom use their powers for their own selfish interests. Superhero Movie is a fascinating look into how superhero movies used to be viewed, and we'd actually like to see a modern parody targeting the MCU and DCEU.

'Superfast!' (2015)

With Fast X speeding toward theaters, now is the perfect time to revisit Superfast!, a film that poked fun at just about every aspect of the Fast and Furious franchise. As is to be expected, Superfast! focuses mostly on the hyper-masculinity of the franchise, constantly joking about the vests they wear and the character's tendencies to oil up their biceps.

The best part of the movie is undoubtedly Dio Johnson's performance as Detective Johnson, who is supposed to be Dwayne Johnson. He perfectly captures the Rock's intensity and facial expressions, providing the film's funniest moments. It's a shame that+ the rest of the film can't live up to Dio Johnson's performance.

