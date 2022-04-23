Dreamworks Animation’s The Bad Guys is leading a pack of new wide releases this week, exceeding box office expectations with a projected $25 million three-day debut. This would put it ahead of Warner Bros.’ holdover Harry Potter spinoff, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which registered a staggering second-weekend drop that will put it in number three.

A kid-friendly take on the heist genre, The Bad Guys opened to positive reviews, and comes with a relatively reasonable (for an animated film) budget of $70 million. That being said, it will have to display strong week-to-week holds and an exceptional overseas performance to be counted as a success. The film has already raked in over $50 million from international territories ahead of its stateside debut. Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys features a voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson and Awkwafina.

Maintaining its position at the number two spot, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is proving to be one of the biggest success stories of the year. The film is projected to earn $15.2 million in its third weekend after a $4 million Friday, taking its domestic total to just under $150 million. The first film was one of the last pre-pandemic hits, grossing over $300 million worldwide in 2020. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 marks the fourth theatrical hit for Paramount this year, following Scream, Jackass Forever and The Lost City.

But it’s now officially a good time to panic for W.B. after the third Fantastic Beasts installment dropped 79% Friday-to-Friday. The film made $4.1 on its second Friday, and is projected to finish the weekend with $13.5 million. The 68% weekend-to-weekend drop is the second-lowest for the Harry Potter franchise, after Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’s 72% fall in 2011. But that film opened to $169 million. The Secrets of Dumbledore is already struggling, and W.B. was said to be evaluating the film’s performance before plowing ahead with future entries. This seems to be getting unlikelier by the day.

Coming in at the number four spot, Focus Features’ big-budget Viking revenge saga The Northman is projected to make $12.5 million in its first weekend, after a $5 million Friday. Directed by Robert Eggers and starring Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe, The Northman opened to largely positive reviews, but comes with an unusually huge price tag for what is essentially an arthouse picture. The film reportedly cost $90 million, although the number could be closer to $70 million after rebates.

The meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage as an exaggerated version of himself, rounded out the top five with a projected $7.8 million debut after a $1.55 million Friday. It was a solid weekend overall for original films, with holdover hit Everything Everywhere All at Once claiming the number six spot (after falling by just 13% weekend-to-weekend) with $5.3 million.

Next week will probably be quiet, before Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stakes its claim on the top spot with a potentially humongous opening on May 6. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

