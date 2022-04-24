Universal’s release of Dreamworks’ kid-friendly heist film The Bad Guys snuck away with a top spot finish at the weekend box office, with an estimated $24 million. Not only did it edge out the two other new wide releases of the week, but it also outperformed holdovers Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

With a reported $70 million price tag and over $60 million already in the bank thanks to an early overseas release, The Bad Guys appears to be in fine shape, at least as of now. It will, however, have to rely on strong holdovers and an excellent international performance to rank among Dreamworks' more successful hits. The film’s solid reviews and an encouraging "A" CinemaScore should go a long way in sustaining interest over the next few weeks. Directed by Pierre Perifel, The Bad Guys features a voice cast that includes Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Anthony Ramos, Craig Robinson, and Awkwafina.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is aimed at slightly older viewers as compared to The Bad Guys’ target demographic, and the video game adaptation certainly didn’t let new competition affect its hold on the number two spot. The film made an estimated $15.2 million in its third weekend. This takes its running domestic total to within touching distance of the first film’s pre-pandemic haul of $148 million. Internationally, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has made over $250 million, marking Paramount’s fourth box office hit of the year, following Scream, Jackass Forever, and The Lost City.

Finishing its second weekend with just $14 million, the third Fantastic Beasts film is in trouble. With a reported budget of $200 million and the additional pressure of reviving interest in a franchise that audiences simply no longer care for, The Secrets of Dumbledore plummeted by 67%, which is the worst weekend-to-weekend drop for the Fantastic Beasts series and the second-biggest drop of the Harry Potter franchise, following Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2’s 72% fall in 2011. But that film debuted with $169 million; The Secrets of Dumbledore could only muster $43 million last weekend.

Director Robert Eggers’ Viking revenge epic The Northman finished its debut weekend with an estimated $12 million, which is a wonderful result for an arthouse title from Focus Features, but not so great when you take into account its reported $90 million budget. And although the number might be closer to $70 million with rebates, the film will still have to hold exceedingly well to have any chance of turning a theatrical profit. Reviews for The Northman are positive, but there were reports that it didn’t test well with audiences, and the "B" CinemaScore certainly doesn’t bode well for its future.

Rounding out the top five was the meta-comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, which stars comeback kid Nicolas Cage as an exaggerated version of himself. The film is estimated to have made $7.1 million in its debut weekend and comes with a reported budget of $30 million.

Overall business for the weekend came in at around $93 million. Expect the next few days to be quiet, as studios make way for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 6. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

