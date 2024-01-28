The Big Picture Bad Hair seamlessly blends scares with an important message, offering both visceral horror and poignant critiques on harmful work culture.

The film shifts between quiet horror and camp comedy, delivering funny moments while instilling a sense of dread in viewers.

Bad Hair uses its horror to speak to toxic work cultures, highlighting how professionalism has been used to repress minority communities, ultimately showcasing the importance of embracing one's culture.

Horror is a medium that has always been used to deliver important messages — the best in the genre parceling these enriching lessons within scares that truly terrify their audience. Yet, while many may try to embody a deeper message it’s unfortunate how so few can seamlessly blend their social metaphors with a terrifying premise. But in Bad Hair, directed by Justin Simien for Hulu, the story of a young woman facing a bloodthirsty monster (in the form of her new weave) somehow manages to scare, carry an important message, and even offer a wealth of great dark comedy with each aspect receiving the attention they deserve. It finds visceral horror in both the mundane and the monstrous, punctuating scenes of hair tearing people apart with poignant critiques on the harmful work culture that drives its protagonist to such an extreme situation. It is fun yet compelling, standing apart in the genre for its ability to tell such a terrifying story with a level of finesse most other horrors can only hope for.

Bad Hair In 1989 an ambitious young woman gets a weave in order to succeed in the image-obsessed world of music television. However, her flourishing career may come at a great cost when she realizes that her new hair may have a mind of its own. Release Date October 23, 2020 Director Justin Simien Cast Jay Pharoah , Vanessa Williams Elle Lorraine , Moses Storm , james van der beek , Lena Waithe Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Horror

What Is 'Bad Hair' About?

Bad Hair focuses on Anna (Elle Lorraine) as she struggles to climb the ranks of Culture, her Black-led music TV station that has recently been taken over by the glamorous Zora (played by the always effervescent Vanessa Williams). Looked down on by this seemingly perfect woman, her horror starts when she’s coerced to lose her natural hairstyle in favor of a weave. Even before the titular "bad hair" is sewn in, the film thrives in showcasing just how terrifying Anna’s daily life is as she navigates settings where everyone feels entitled to judge her.

Related Best Underrated Movies on Hulu From horror films like Bad Hair to rom-coms like Rye Lane, discover the best underrated movies on Hulu.

Whether it be in the tense editing of her walks through the office or the way her family overtly criticizes her at dinner, Bad Hair shows the everyday anxiety that comes with living authentically. It establishes a dreadful ambiance in its beginning sure to instill a sense of dread in viewers — before using the scene of Anna getting her weave to initiate audiences into its bloody latter half. While getting a weave is not uncommon for many people, Anna’s first time (and the fact she was pushed into getting one) is a scene of beautiful hair, leaking blood, and visceral horror as the woman eventually passes out due to the painful experience. It's undoubtedly one of the film's most memorable scenes and one of the best recent examples of visceral horror.

'Bad Hair' Shifts Between Quiet Horror and Camp Comedy

Bad Hair creates its disquieting tone before its monstrous aspects are even shown, making the shocking turn of Anna’s hair draining every ounce of blood from her creepy landlord that much more gratifying. Once it makes this shift, the film becomes a showcase of Anna's devolving psyche as her career begins to finally rise. While it's disheartening to view Anna struggling to give her hair the blood it craves (while resisting being turned into its demonic conduit), somehow the movie manages to deliver surprisingly funny moments among the fear. It is darkly humorous throughout (thanks largely to comedic relief Lena Waithe) and punctuates its scares with campy scenes reminiscent of the classic 70s and 80s B-horror films the creators were clearly inspired by. Whether it be Anna fighting with her weave as it flaps around her head like a trapped bird or Vanessa Williams floating through the air as a "hair witch," the film uses these moments of levity to honor its roots (pun intended) while drawing viewers further and further into its tangled narrative.

'Bad Hair' Uses Its Horror to Speak to Toxic Work Cultures

Close

While the titular demonic weave is its main source of fear, Bad Hair's true dread lies in its depiction of professionalism — namely, how this concept has been used to scare and repress minority communities for decades. Anna's initial anxiety comes from Zora blatantly informing her that she'd never be taken seriously with a natural hairstyle, blaming her for the fact that people would reject her based on not adhering to their standard of beauty. While she doesn't state it explicitly, Anna's co-worker Sista Soul (Yaani King) succinctly surmises the woman's words: the only way they'll be taken seriously is if they adopt the hairstyles and fashion of their white counterparts.

Zora justifies these claims for the sake of "professionalism"; she and the company's other higher-ups use their standing to openly mock Anna for initially refusing to forfeit her culture for their sake. Anna eventually gives in and decides to get the weave that would lead to so much bloodshed, believing that while Zora is harsh, their shared identity as Black women means that her criticism may actually hold some truth. But as her friends also begin adopting the hairstyle and fall under the same demonic thrall Anna finds herself trying to resist she learns a truth that so many professionals of color eventually realize: it doesn't matter who spouts the message, it will only ever truly benefits those already in power.

The film's finale unveils that the entire conflict, from the commercialization of Anna's station to being pushed into getting her satanic sew-in, was all at the behest of Culture's white station executive Grant Madison (James Van Der Beek). This colors the entire plot as Zora is shown to be another victim rather than the villain inciting all of this chaos. The reveal that Vanessa William's Zora isn't the true villain but a powerful white man shows how rejecting one's culture only grants more power to those who already have it. This concept is a tool often utilized by privileged groups to place restrictions on minority communities, broadcasting a message that the only way to have a "qualified" presentation is to adapt to an image that just so happens to match their own. This film offers genuinely unnerving scenes throughout, but it's the insights into just how ostracizing and damaging current ideals of what a "professional" looks like that exemplify the too-real horror at its center.

‘Bad Hair’ Is About So Much More Than a Killer Weave

Image via Hulu

It takes a truly masterful film to be frightful yet fun while still communicating a compelling message, and Bad Hair manages to do just that. While its conceit may immediately discount it in the eyes of some viewers for how wild it first appears, the movie grounds itself earnestly within this plot and crafts a truly unnerving (and very fantastical) story. Thanks in large part to its all-star cast and their impeccable performances, it paints a distressing tale whose supernatural antagonist acts as a channel for a very real fear watchers may find themselves shocked to be extremely familiar with. It thrives as both a horror and a lesson, educating viewers while never failing to frighten them with the wild terrors on display.

A movie that tries to do "too much" in its runtime will rarely live up to the lofty expectations it sets for itself. But somehow, even with so many elements working alongside one another, Bad Hair manages a synthesis of those differing parts that cements it as an overwhelmingly great film. On a deeper level, it's a haunting representation of a real-world issue that has existed for decades and is still used today to disenfranchise entire communities of people. But even without this compelling social commentary, it thrives; the movie merges its inventive scares and campy comedy to create an experience sure to scare and delight in equal measure. Hulu's library features countless amazing horror films, but very few can achieve as much as Bad Hair does with the finesse showcased throughout the film. Because of this and its ingenious scares, this movie is definitely one to watch.

Bad Hair is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu