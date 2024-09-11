Because of how popular it is, the horror genre is riddled with terrible movies and even worse performances. Indeed, cheap horror movies with D-level actors can be entertaining in a morbid kind of way, like Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II, but other times, the movie is just too bad to even stand. Horror is often subjectively terrifying, so what one person finds scary, another may not; terrible acting and storylines can be a scary factor all by themselves. But sometimes, those bad movies can turn out well if the filmmaker shows they had lots of fun or manages to get a good performance out of at least one actor.

There are some terrible movies out there that fall flat for several reasons but have exceptional acting. A great actor is distinguished by finding ways to breathe life into a character that may not have the best dialogue or scenes; it's often something they are able to see in the character that viewers don't. Truly, embodying a character is one thing, but watching it is another; these actors gave their best to truly show viewers why they cared about their roles in the first place, turning a terrible horror movie into a watchable one.

10 Dave Bautista in ‘Knock at the Cabin’ (2023)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

Image via Paramount Pictures

OK, Knock at the Cabin isn't completely terrible. It is, however, a bad movie with an interesting premise that flatlines midway. Knock at the Cabin shows a family of three—two dads and a seven-year-old girl—vacationing in a remote cabin. The girl, Wen (Kristen Cui), is approached by a large man with glasses, Leonard (Dave Bautista), who tells her he needs her and her parents to help him save the world. What ensues is Leonard and his three companions trapping the family in the cabin, forcing them to choose to sacrifice one of them.

The very idea of strangers trapping unsuspecting innocent people in a remote area and forcing them to kill each other sounds daunting, but the motivations and behavior of the captors aren't overly convincing. The one actor who saved the movie and gave it heart, soul, and conviction is Dave Bautista. An (un)expected force of nature in acting, Bautista's large frame and intimidating stature are meant to contrast the sentimental speeches of Leonard, and Bautista delivers an exceptional performance in an otherwise poor book adaptation by M. Night Shyamalan.

9 Wyatt Russell in ‘Night Swim’ (2024)

Directed by Bryce McGuire

Image via Universal Pictures

It's tough to find anything great in a movie where most of the viewers say, "Just don't go into the pool?!" as a criticism. Night Swim is about a family that moves into a new home after the father, Ray (Wyatt Russell), is diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and must retire from professional sports. The new home has a lavish pool that turns out to be self-sustainable, as it takes water from a nearby underground spring. Ray starts swimming to ease the discomfort of his condition, but the pool seems to be miraculously curing his illness. However, Ray, in turn, begins to act unnaturally, and his wife Eve (Kerry Condon) starts investigating his behavior.

Both Kerry Condon and Wyatt Russell are exceptional actors, with Condon even having been nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for The Banshees of Inisherin. However, Russell is the ace in the movie's sleeve, making it feel like an immersive horror. Channeling his inner Jack Torrance from The Shining (though with more self-awareness), Russell depicts the patriarch's slow decay into madness with intense dedication. Night Swim might not frighten anyone to enter a pool any time soon, but Wyatt Russell might.

8 Tim Curry in ‘It’ (1990)

Directed by Tommy Lee Wallace

Image via ABC

From a long list of Stephen King novel adaptations, It stands firmly in the middle, at a strong "meh." Though the two latest installments of It were quite good, the 1990 version wasn't, with the most terrifying part of it all being Tim Curry as Pennywise. For those unfamiliar, It follows a group of five kids during a summer break in their hometown, Derry. They notice other children keep going missing and realize sinister forces are beneath the city, living in the sewers. Suspecting these forces have something to do with the children's disappearances, the group begins their amateur sleuthing.

The villain is a creature that takes the shape of the kids' greatest fears. It feeds on their fear, sometimes even killing them, often preying on small kids by taking the form of a clown known as Pennywise. This is where Tim Curry comes along with his bone-chilling performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. With his maniacal laugh and intense, fantastic line delivery, Tim Curry made It the terrifying movie it was meant to be. Though the rest of the cast did their best, they are barely memorable next to Curry.

7 Kate Hudson in ’The Skeleton Key’ (2005)

Directed by Iain Softley

Image via Universal Pictures

Much like her brother, Wyatt Russell, Kate Hudson has some great acting chops, which may not always be obvious in the movies she chooses. Painfully, The Skeleton Key is one of those movies where Hudson pulled out all the stops to make the illogical plot more watchable. Or, as Roger Ebert wrote in his review, "The Skeleton Key is one of those movies that explains too much while it is explaining too little and leaves us with a surprise at the end that makes more sense the less we think about it."

In The Skeleton Key, Caroline (Hudson) is a nurse who takes a well-paid job at a mysterious house in Louisiana, where she takes care of a bedridden elderly patient, Ben (John Hurt). Ben can't speak but seems to always try to communicate with Caroline. His wife, Violet (Gena Rowlands), doesn't trust Caroline and behaves suspiciously. Caroline is given a skeleton key that opens all the doors in the house except the one in the attic. With some apparent clichés, like its established setting and character behavior, The Skeleton Key is only improved by its stellar cast. Kate Hudson shines as the clever and attentive Caroline, though the movie betrays her intelligence and intentions at times.

6 Matthew Lillard in ‘Thir13en Ghosts’ (2001)

Directed by Steve Beck

Image via Warner Bros.

2000s darling Matthew Lillard first showed off his horror acting chops (and knife chops) in 1996's Scream, one of the greatest slasher movies ever. Lillard's charming Shaggy in the live-action Scooby-Doo and other teen comedies made him the hot ticket in the 2000s. Despite the love for all these cult classics, it's fair to say Lillard's a great actor who has worked in his fair share of terrible movies, including the confidently titled horror Thir13en Ghosts.

Lillard twists the knobs of his charms up once again, delivering some much-needed comic relief in an inept horror that was intended to be half-serious at best. The movie follows paranormal investigator Arthur (Tony Shalhoub), his assistant Dennis (Lillard), and a group of people investigating the home of Arthur's father, Cyrus. Cyrus died and left the house to Arthur, but it's riddled with 12 angry ghosts trapped in glass cases. An obvious inspiration for Scary Movie 2, Thir13en Ghosts is on Roger Ebert's most hated movies list, but Lillard's undeniably entertaining and great performance retroactively put the movie into the so bad they're good horror category.

5 Jennifer Connelly in ‘Dark Water’ (2005)

Directed by Walter Salles

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Japanese horror doesn't translate well in the American market. It's not just due to a language barrier—something inherently terrifying in many Japanese horror movies simply can't be replicated in their Americanized counterparts. In 2002, Hideo Nakata directed and co-wrote Dark Water in Japan (after his success with Ringu), and then Rafael Yglesias rewrote the screenplay and Walter Salles directed the American version of the same name. Dark Water's atmosphere is potentially the scariest part, providing gritty living conditions for the protagonist and her daughter; everything looks rusty and malfunctioning, ready to fall on their heads.

Dark Water revolves around Dahlia (Jennifer Connelly), a woman going through a tough divorce who moves into a dilapidated building near her 5-year-old daughter Cecilia's new school. Soon, Dahlia starts seeing dark water overflowing from the apartment above, while Cecilia mysteriously begins talking to invisible presences. The flooded apartment from above holds a mystery Dahlia takes upon herself to solve, coming to a harrowing conclusion. The movie's most convincing aspect is Jennifer Connelly; her embodiment of the terrified, protective mother with abandonment issues ultimately helps the confounding resolution make some sense.

4 Heather O’Rourke in ‘Poltergeist III’ (1988)

Directed by Gary Sherman

Image via MGM

The Poltergeist trilogy started on a high, moved forward with a pretty decent sequel, and ended with a horrible nostalgic third installment that only wishes to torture little Carol Anne Freeling rather than help her finally get rid of the demon that follows her everywhere. In the first Poltergeist, scares are abundant—both on and off-screen. Many accounts say that strange events riddled the set, giving the movie scary lore. In Poltergeist III, Carol Anne (Heather O'Rourke) goes to live in Chicago with her Aunt Pat and Uncle Bruce. She also attends therapy, where she talks about the ghost that haunts her, but the therapist labels her as delusional and dangerous.

Heather O'Rourke's time as Carol Anne made her a cinematic icon that will forever be remembered.

All the while, talking about the ghost strengthens his presence, and he ultimately finds Carol Anne. With the help of medium Tangina Barrons (Zelda Rubinstein), a staple of the trilogy, Carol Anne fights her demons once again. Heather O'Rourke was 12 when she made Poltergeist III but masterfully carried the story on her two feet as the protagonist, while the adults followed her lead. Sadly, O'Rourke passed away four months before the movie's release from a sudden health complication, but her time as Carol Anne made her a cinematic icon that will forever be remembered.

3 Noomi Rapace in ‘Rupture’ (2016)

Directed by Steven Shainberg

Image via Ambi Pictures

Body horror is a popular subgenre that provides the most skin-crawling effect, which is something that the creators of Rupture wanted to achieve. Rupture is a divisive body horror—some found it great, while others thought it was utterly unwatchable. Both sides agree that the most riveting part is Noomi Rapace. A great actor who often carries the movies she's in with ease, Rapace enters the heroine role and embodies her struggles.

Rapace plays Renee, who is seen dropping her son off with his father. After she leaves, she's abducted on the side of the road by a group of people, waking up in a red room next to a young man. He tells her they "need them," and the abductors finally reveal themselves to Renee, calling her special and necessary and explaining that they found a way to rewrite people's genetic code. While the movie doesn't fully explain why Renee is so special for this random human experiment or its lackluster science, Noomi Rapace saves Rapture from itself every so often, embracing the terror of a trapped woman and delivering her right in front of the viewers.

2 Ben Kingsley in ‘BloodRayne’ (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

Image via Romar Entertainment

For a while in the 2000s, Uwe Boll was the hit director who adapted a bunch of video games for the silver screens. The twist is, he was awful at it. His adaptation of Alone in the Dark is considered one of the worst movies of all time, something that couldn't have been saved by any actor's performance. Much is true for his adaptation of BloodRayne, in which the stops were pulled regarding casting: Sir Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen, Billy Zane, Geraldine Chaplin... an array of perfectly fine actors. Working with a terrible script, Kingsley pulls out some stops and salvages BloodRayne from itself.

BloodRayne was based on the video game of the same name and revolves around Rayne (Kristanna Loken), a half-human, half-vampire who's sought after by her father, the vampire king Kagan (Kingsley), and the human vampire hunters calling themselves The Brimstone Society. While the two parties fight to reach Rayne, she grows in her own way by discovering just what she's capable of. In a rain of awful CGI, first-draft dialogue, and jumbled-up editing, one could argue that sitting in front of the screen for nearly two hours would be worth it just to see Sir Ben Kingsley play an aloof, bloodthirsty vampire king.

1 Matthew McConaughey in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation’ (1995)

Directed by Kim Henkel

Image via Columbia Pictures

First known as The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this movie was renamed and shown at SXSW in 1995. While it'd be hard to compare it to the original Texas Chainsaw Massacre, this one tried something different by seemingly making fun of it, turning the tables, and creating a black comedy. Despite the clever approach, TCM: Next Generation is neither scary nor good. Its biggest stars (and advantages) are Matthew McConaughey and Renée Zellweger in their feature film debut.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Next Generation follows a group of teenagers—Barry, Heather, Jenny, and Sean— who hit a motorcyclist just after their prom night. Sean stays with him while the three others go to look for help. The unsuspecting teens end up in the claws of Leatherface and his family, including the bloodthirsty, angry Vilmer (McConaughey). His performance is the best out of all the killers in the family, including Leatherface, portraying an uncontrollable, insatiable ball of fury—and also a guy with a remote-controlled metal leg.

