The film industry produces tens of thousands of movies each year. The horror genre contributed significantly to this production, with thousands of entries released annually. Some, like The Exorcist, are masterpieces, but logically, some are going to be disappointing, and some others will be downright awful. From unwatchable disasters such as Monster a Go-Go! to enjoyably bad movies such as Dracula 3D, there is no shortage of horror films that slipped through the cracks in terms of quality.

Just because a movie is bad doesn't mean it can't be entertaining or hold a certain value. Indeed, some horror movies are decidedly underwhelming when judged by merit but can still entertain audiences, especially those willing to roll with their shortcomings rather than judge them. The following are the most rewatchable bad horror movies; as the wording implies, the ranking will be based on how often viewers can revisit them and how entertaining they remain despite their admitted flaws.

10 'The Creeping Terror' (1964)

Directed by Vic Savage

Image via Crown International Pictures

The Creeping Terror is a horror science film first released in 1964. Directed by Vic Savage, in his only feature behind the camera, he also edited, produced, and starred in the film as Deputy Martin Gordon. The plot follows a small town that tries to survive an attack from an alien monster.

The titular terror is so slow and has such a nonsensical design that it comes across as more silly than terrifying.

One of the aspects of The Creeping Terror that makes it so unintentionally laughable is the creature effects for the titular monster. For example, there is an infamous scene in which an extra very clearly has to crawl into the mouth of the monster to try and convey the effect of being eaten. In addition, the titular terror is so slow and has such a nonsensical design that it comes across as more silly than terrifying. These factors make a monster that is supposed to be threatening but comes across as a source of unintentional comedy instead. This unintentional comedy can also be seen in the audio, clearly added in the post and out of place with the dramatic and suspenseful tone the film is trying for.

WATCH ON TUBI

9 'Birdemic: Shock and Terror' (2010)

Directed by James Nguyen

Image via Severin Films

Birdemic: Shock and Terror is a romantic horror film first released in 2010. Directed by James Nguyen, who also directed both sequels, the plot follows a couple named Rod and Nathalie, played by Alan Bagh and Whitney Moore, who develop an attraction to each other as a series of unexplained bird attacks occur. They then have to fight to survive while trying to save as many survivors as they can.

The special effects for the birds are as terribly enjoyable as one might expect. For example, the birds are very obviously green-screened in Windows Movie Maker-style effects that look very fake. The film's poor quality is especially noticeable in scenes like the one where Rod and Nathalie try to escape from a hotel and fight off the birds, which remain fully static aside from flapping their wings. This constant onslaught of poor special effects leads to unintentional hilarity, eliminating any sense of terror or anticipation and making the characters' attempts to survive ridiculous instead of suspenseful.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror Release Date February 27, 2010 Cast Alan Bagh , Whitney Moore , Tippi Hedren , Laura Cassidy Runtime 105 minutes Writers James Nguyen

Watch on Tubi

8 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Image via Warner Bros.

Directed by Neil LaBute, better known as a playwright and screenwriter, The Wicker Man serves as a remake of the 1973 film of the same name. The story follows a sheriff named Edward Malus, played by a hilariously unhinged Nicolas Cage, as he investigates a young girl who has gone missing on an isolated island. One of the most infamous horror remakes ever, The Wicker Man is endlessly rewatchable because of Cage's performance as Edward Malus, as he is constantly overacting.

For example, in the most infamous scene in the movie, Malus is being tortured by a cage-like contraption filled with bees while screaming, "Not the bees!" in a way that comes across like he is aggressively reading off a page rather than real acting. This delivery, consistent throughout, makes Cage's performance more farcical than dramatic, to the point where it has achieved meme-worthy status. The plot itself isn't good, either, but Cage's aggressive performance creates comedy instead of tension.

Rent on Amazon

7 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

Directed by Harold P. Warren

Image via Emerson Film Enterprises

Manos: The Hands of Fate is an independent supernatural folk horror film first released in 1966 and helmed by Harold P. Warren in his only directing role. The plot follows a vacationing family caught in the clutches of a cult leader named the Master and his right-hand man, Torgo. The movie eventually got both a sequel and a prequel.

A series of seemingly out-of-nowhere scenes help elevate Manos: The Hands of Fate beyond a regular bad movie into a so-bad-it's-good classic by creating entertainment through surprise. Countless minute details provide a similar sense of random and unintentional comedy. For instance, there is an almost monotone tune that plays throughout, which feels more ironic than genuinely tense by playing during mundane scenes such as Torgo carrying the family's luggage.

Manos: The Hands of Fate Release Date November 15, 1966 Cast Tom Neyman , John Reynolds , Diane Adelson , Harold P. Warren , Stephanie Nielson , Sherry Proctor , Robin Redd , Jackey Neyman Jones Runtime 70 Minutes Writers Harold P. Warren

Watch on Plex

6 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Ed Wood

Image via Distributors Corporation of America

Plan 9 from Outer Space is a science fiction horror film first released in 1957. Directed by infamous B-movie director Ed Wood, also known for other much-maligned films such as Glen or Glenda and Bride of the Monster, the plot follows a pair of alien invaders named Eros and Tanna as they enact the titular Plan 9, which involves resurrecting the dead, to prevent Earth from developing a super weapon.

Plan 9 from Outer Space is (in)famous for its performances. For example, Tor Johnson, who plays the undead Inspector Clay, delivers something more akin to a parody than a serious sci-fi story, with his tone clashing with the film's seemingly serious approach. Plan 9 from Outer Space is the final movie role for classic horror icon Bela Lugosi, best known for his role as the titular vampire in 1931's Dracula, providing lots of historical significance for fans of the genre.

Plan 9 From Outer Space Release Date July 22, 1959 Cast Béla Lugosi , John Breckinridge , Duke Moore , Tor Johnson , Tom Keene , Vampira Runtime 79 Writers Edward D. Wood Jr.

5 'Dracula 3D' (2012)

Directed by Dario Argento

Image via Film&Clips Free Movies (Minerva PIctures)

Dracula 3D is a vampire horror film first released in 2012. Directed by Dario Argento, best known for highly acclaimed giallo movies such as Suspiria and Deep Red, the story adapts Bram Stoker's novel Dracula, as Jonathan Harker tries to stop the titular vampire from getting to his wife, Mina.

The visual effects here are horridly entertaining. For example, there is a scene in which Dracula turns into a giant praying mantis, and it's as awful as it sounds, providing a sense of unintentional comedy instead of the violence or tension that Argento is clearly trying to convey. At points, it seems as though the film turned the terrifying tale of Dracula into a bunch of people in campy costumes fighting video game characters, which is further enhanced by the production design. For instance, some of the locations are on the same level as a high school play, giving the film an amateurish tone that kills all suspense.

WATCH ON AMC+

4 'Night of the Lepus' (1972)

Directed by William F. Claxton

Image via MGM

Night of the Lepus is a science fiction horror film first released in 1972. It is based on the book The Year of the Angry Rabbit by Russell Braddon first released in 1964. Directed by William F. Claxton, best known for directing western films such as Stagecoach To Fury and The Quiet Gun, the plot follows a small town that has to deal with an attack by giant rabbits.

If the plot wasn't silly enough, the creature effects on the rabbits are genuinely dreadful. In many scenes, it becomes obvious that the rabbits are normal-sized, making them seem more adorable than threatening. Alas, that's exactly what makes the film so purely enjoyable; what could be better than killer bunnies that aren't killer at all? Plus, Night of the Lepus also stars Janet Leigh, who has also appeared in classic films such as Psycho and Touch of Evil, granting historical significance to fans.

Night of the Lepus Release Date October 4, 1972 Cast Stuart Whitman , Janet Leigh , Rory Calhoun , Deforest Kelley , Paul Fix , Melanie Fullerton , Chris Morrell , Chuck Hayward Runtime 88 Minutes Writers Don Holliday , Gene R. Kearney , Russell Braddon

Rent on Amazon

3 'Hobgoblins' (1988)

Directed by Rick Sloane

Image via American Cinema Marketing

Hobgoblins is a horror film first released in 1988. Directed by Rick Sloane, who had also directed Blood Theatre, the plot follows a young security guard named Kevin as he tries to recapture a species of magical aliens that escape containment and wreak havoc on the town.

The puppet effects for the titular hobgoblins are the stuff of bad movie legend. Each of the hobgoblins is clearly a cheap dollar store puppet, making any interaction between them and the human characters lose all tension, putting each of these scenes on the same level as a deer blocking a nature trail. Instead, the best parts of Hobgoblins don't feature the cheap puppets. A variety of oddball scenes throughout further make the film absurdly enjoyable, such as the beginning in which a security guard performs on a stage with a microphone, only to fall off and die.

Hobgoblins Release Date July 14, 1988 Cast Tom Bartlett , Paige Sullivan , Steven Boggs , Kelley Palmer , Billy Frank , Tamara Clatterbuck , Duane Whitaker , James R. Sweeney Runtime 68 Minutes Writers Rick Sloane

Watch on Tubi

2 'Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2' (1987)

Directed by Lee Harry

Image via Silent Night Releasing Corporation

Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 is a horror slasher film first released in 1987 as a sequel to the cult classic slasher movie Silent Night, Deadly Night. Directed by Lee Harry, whose only other feature credit as a director is Street Soldiers, the story follows Ricky Caldwell, the brother of the killer from the first movie, Billy, as he goes on a murder spree after being released from a psychiatric hospital.

The main aspect of Silent Night, Deadly Night Part 2 that makes it rewatchable is the performance of Eric Freeman as Ricky Caldwell. In the most notorious scene of the film, Ricky is holding a gun at an oncoming car and shouts "Garbage Day!" before then shooting at it, causing it to flip over and explode. Freeman's overly enthusiastic delivery, which comes from a character who is supposed to be a serial killer, creates an eyebrow-raising irony that may or may not have been intentional—most likely, it wasn't.

WATCH ON TUBI

1 'Troll 2' (1990)

Directed by Claudio Fragasso

Image via Epic Prodcutions

Troll 2 is a dark fantasy horror film first released in 1990. It serves as the second entry in the Troll series despite having no connection to its predecessor. Directed by Claudio Fragasso, who is probably best known for co-directing Rats: Night of Terror with Bruno Mattei, the plot follows a family that moves to a town called Nilbog and has to survive against an army of cannibalistic goblins.

A masterpiece of bad taste and cheap filmmaking, Troll 2 is truly awful yet so rewatchable because of its delivery. For example, the most well-known scene features the character of Arnold seeing another character being eaten by the goblins and responding by shouting, "Oh my god!" in such an overly extended and poorly acted way that it truly must be seen to be believed. This absurdity is further enhanced by the accompanying zoom-in, bringing the hilarity to such a high level that this scene became an extremely popular meme. The goblin costumes are also enjoyably primitive, cementing Troll 2's place as the most rewatchable bad horror movie.

Troll 2 Release Date October 12, 1990 Cast Michael Stephenson , George Hardy , Margo Prey , Connie Young , Robert Ormsby , Deborah Reed Runtime 95 minutes Writers Rossella Drudi , Claudio Fragasso

Watch on Tubi

NEXT: The 10 Most Rewatchable Winona Ryder Movies, Ranked