Even when held against the rest of Abel Ferrara’s scabrous, soul-scarring filmography, the moral crisis posed by Bad Lieutenant is an especially troubling one. Ferrara’s 1992 cult classic is arguably his most well-known and infamous film: among other things, it is the downward-spiraling tale of a predator (a dirty cop) patrolling a crumbling, tarnished, dog-eat-dog metropolis (early-90s N.Y.C.) as his own personal life falls into ruin around him. It is certainly not a film for the faint of heart, though that much should go without saying when one considers the shared reputation of the movie itself as well as its maker. Bad Lieutenant is also, it should be said, a film that is possessed by a single-minded and unwavering moral perspective.

Many of Ferrara’s films are fundamentally centered around the question of whether salvation is possible in a cruel world bereft of hope. Frank White, the dead-eyed drug kingpin protagonist played by a magnetic Christopher Walken in King Of New York, is, at least partly a man who yearns to rebuild his city’s fundamentally broken infrastructure. Alas, the only money Frank could potentially set aside for such an endeavor would be the money he makes murdering rivals and flooding the streets with narcotics. The Mafioso family at the center of Ferrara’s moody, underrated mob drama The Funeral pine for an escape from the claustrophobic life of brutal duplicity that they lead. Yet, they know, on some bone-deep level, that such an escape is not possible. Even Ferrara’s more recent, more experimental efforts – 2020’s Tommaso, the study of an addict clawing his way out of a kind of personal purgatory, and last year’s hallucinatory end-of-times meltdown, Zeros And Ones – are concerned with the eternal query of what it takes to be saved when one has their head tilted towards the heavens with their feet planted firmly in the gutter.

The gutter is an apt description of the Dinkins-era New York City hellscape that Bad Lieutenant unfolds in. Rarely has there been a film made about the Big Apple that’s this gnarled, fetid, infernal, and unwelcoming. The movie’s shooting locations, which include Little Italy, the Bronx, Spanish Harlem, Union Square, and Penn Station, evoke a bygone New York of purse snatching, daily muggings, profane streetside negotiations, and freebase sessions in narrow, graffiti-covered stairwells. Though not without texture and a sense of community, it is still an undeniably forsaken ecosystem: where innocence is a myth, and chaos reigns supreme.

Overseeing this mess of vice and indulgence is Harvey Keitel’s unnamed protagonist, credited simply as "The Lieutenant." He is first seen berating his sons on their morning drive to school. As soon as he’s dropped the boys off, The Lieutenant does a bump of coke. The casual manner in which he indulges seems to be letting us know this is not only no big deal: it’s a daily ritual. The Lieutenant will consume plenty of drugs across the runtime of Bad Lieutenant; these scenes offer a kind of perverse relief in that the character is actually taking a break from harming others by merely opting to harm himself. Over the course of Bad Lieutenant, we watch in terror as this wretched character comes undone in increasingly unhinged and pathetic ways. At his lowest points, the Lieutenant smokes crack, shoots heroin, bets irresponsible sums of money as he gambles on sports games, and even lets off a gunshot in the middle of traffic. Those are just a few of the character’s preferred personal activities that we can safely print.

The Lieutenant really, truly begins to come undone late in the film, after confronting the victim of a truly evil and heinous crime that he is investigating; the victim is a nun. The nun, played with quiet grace by actress Frankie Thorn, implores Keitel’s character to focus on the power of forgiveness in the wake of what has happened to her. Keitel’s character, being who he is, cannot wrap his head around this kind of thinking. More to the point, he cannot tolerate it: the nun’s altruism and forgiveness go against everything he’s been conditioned to understand about this world, his world, and the venal scum that occupy it.

The Lieutenant is a character conditioned to think of nearly every social interaction in terms of domination and subjugation. Most of his scenes involve him strong-arming his way into a situation, be it a bloody crime scene or a dope dealer’s pad, and exerting a relentlessly intense, almost bullying sense of force over whomever he happens to be interacting with. The idea that a square civilian – a nun, no less – could somehow come to terms with the unfathomably tragic thing that happened to her goes beyond the character’s admittedly crude powers of understanding in terms of how the world functions.

There is something undeniably radical in Ferrara’s gesturing towards empathy, particularly in such a heartless world as the one Bad Lieutenant depicts. Before he sits down with the nun, we have seen Keitel’s Lieutenant do terrible, unforgivable, even criminal things. Yet, at this juncture, he is the only person who is capable of sinking deep enough into the muck to bring the perpetrators of the movie’s central crime to justice. Do we want to see him succeed? It’s certainly a tough proposition to assess, considering the character is far from a traditional protagonist - he’s more a crack-cocaine-fueled vampire than a recognizable human being at many points in the story.

The film’s finale contains its most telling flourish in terms of the movie’s overriding themes of sin and forgiveness. After a long, winding pursuit, the Lieutenant finally catches up to the perps who attacked the nun. He corners them in a crack den and, after helping himself to some of their crack (naturally), puts them in his car, where he proceeds to terrorize them at gunpoint. For a moment, we wonder if the Lieutenant will make quick work of these bottom-feeders and simply murder them both. He does not. Perhaps, as a predator and a bottom-feeder himself, he sees something of himself in them. The Lieutenant proceeds to drive the perps to the Port Authority bus terminal before imploring them to hop on a bus and get out of town. Where to? It matters not. In the Lieutenant’s own words, these boys’ lives “ain’t worth s—t in this town.” In this moment, this twisted, pitiable, completely washed-out man is attempting to practice his own form of forgiveness, though it might ultimately be in the name of something morally irresponsible.

Bad Lieutenant’s enduring power comes from the fact that it allows its audience to confront some of the ugliest elements of modern American life and asks its audience whether it is possible for people to transcend or even evolve out of such an uncompromising environment. The film’s reluctant message of hope – one that’s almost sadistically snuffed out in the movie’s horrifically inevitable final shot – ultimately hits so much closer to home, emotionally speaking, because Ferrara resists false sentiment at nearly every turn throughout Bad Lieutenant’s 96-minute runtime. It’s one of the many things that distinguishes Ferrara’s masterwork from the wackier, incredibly loose 2009 remake directed by Werner Herzog and starring Nicolas Cage. That movie keeps all the dirty, scurrilous stuff that people remember from Ferrara’s movie: the crack-smoking, the lascivious sexual depravity, and, of course, the sports-betting subplot. What that movie ends up missing, though, is the bruised soul that bleeds through every frame of Ferrara’s landmark masterwork.

