There have been some crazy horror movie premises over the years. There was Rubber, a bizarre film about a killer tire. Before that there was Teeth, in which a woman grows a set of chomping teeth in a part of her body that will make every man cringe. Just two years ago was James Wan's rather successful Malignant, where a woman has a parasitic half-grown twin growing out of the back of her head. Then there was Bad Milo!, a film made between these examples with a hook so messed up that it's impossible to not get your attention.

Released in 2013, Bad Milo! didn't exactly set the film world on fire. It had a very limited release in theaters, making just $19,000 domestically, after coming out on demand a few months prior. While reviews were mixed due to the film not being able to live up to such a wild idea, it's that idea that makes Bad Milo! worth watching at least once just to celebrate the imagination of a creative mind. How wild were the minds of Benjamin Hayes and Jacob Vaughan, with the latter also directing? Well, how wild would you consider a horror comedy about a man who poops out a killer demon every time he gets overly stressed?

How Did 'Bad Milo!' Even Come to Be?

Bad Milo! wouldn't exist without the efforts of Mark Duplass and his brother Jay Duplass. They were already successful for quirky, offbeat ventures like the mumblecore classics The Puffy Chair, Cyrus, and Jeff, Who Lives at Home. In 2013, they didn't star in, write, or direct Bad Milo! They instead worked as producers, with Mark Duplass telling People, “It was really fun. It’s almost impossible to get a movie like this made in the studio system and it’s a great challenge. And we try to make them as cheaply as possible using our experience as independent filmmakers and just don’t wait around for a lot of money.”

For such a crazy premise to work, however, it needed a cast who could handle it. Enter Ken Marino. In 2013, Marino was most known for his two-season stint on the very underrated Starz workplace comedy series Party Down. Marino also worked as a writer and producer for popular comedy feature films like Role Models and Wanderlust. As Marino told Collider that year,

"I had worked with Mark [Duplass] on this Funny or Die short that Adam Scott directed, so we became friends. And Mark called me up and asked me if I wanted to read this script that he would love for me to be a part of, and I was like, 'My god, absolutely!' I was so excited. But then, he said, 'Read the script because it’s slightly different than some other movies we’ve done.' So, I read it and I loved it. I just thought it was right up my alley. I thought it was a perfect movie for me to be a part of because I got to play a straight, put-upon everyman, but it was also ridiculous and absurd because this monster comes out of my ass. The thing that put me over the top is the scene where they bond in the motel room, which I loved. That’s my favorite section. When I read that, I was like, 'I wanna do this movie badly!'"

'Bad Milo!' Doesn't Work Without Its Stellar Cast

Ken Marino was perfect for the lead role of Duncan, a married man who is so stressed out from work and family issues that extreme farts keep him up at night. I mean that as a compliment, for Marino was already experienced playing such everyman characters with some very odd quirks. In his phenomenal role as Ron Donald, the team leader of the Party Down catering service, Marino played a character grounded in reality, but one who collapses under stress due to his obsession with the business and a quest for perfection. Ron Donald is a great setup for Duncan.

The same goes for his Bad Milo! co-star, Gillian Jacobs, who plays Sarah, Duncan's wife. In 2013, Jacobs was part of the cult hit NBC sitcom Community. The series was filled with aloof characters, but Jacobs' Britta Perry was the one who came across as the most realistic person. Whereas everyone around her grew more and more far-fetched in their actions as the seasons went on, Britta stayed rather grounded compared to everyone else. That dedication to reality was going to be needed for a movie that required her to throw dildos at a murderous butt demon. As Jacobs told Entertainment Weekly,

"I felt like it was going to be rooted in real human truth about dealing with fear, and anxiety, and having a physical manifestation, and overcoming that, and trying to grow up, in a way. Plus, he [Vaughan] already showed excellent taste in hiring Ken, who I think is wonderful. So when you see that someone is hiring actors that you like — and I think the supporting cast in this movie is excellent—you go, 'Oh, okay, well we have a shared sensibility.'"

Bad Milo! is filled with a great supporting cast of comedy veterans who can get a laugh not by drawing attention to themselves, but rather depending on how they react to the events unfolding around them. Patrick Warburton from Seinfeld, The Tick, and Family Guy is here. So is Kumail Nanjiani in one of his earlier film roles. If that wasn't enough, Bad Milo! also cast Stephen Root, a comedy chameleon who will forever be a legend thanks to his part as Milton in Office Space. Mark Duplass told People, “He brought the perfect level of craziness that I was hoping for. He was amazing.”

Now About That Butt Demon In 'Bad Milo!'

Bad Milo! is reminiscent of 1982's Basket Case, where a man keeps his murderous, severely deformed blob of a murderous twin in a basket. This movie aims for the heart though, and not just ripping it out. There is immense feeling behind the concept. It looks at anxiety and fear, something almost all of us deal with and can relate to. It can feel out of control like it's eating us up inside. We want to rage and dream about taking out our frustrations on others. In Bad Milo!, that happens. Duncan's fears and anxieties manifest themselves in physical form as a Gremlin-sized, intestine-shaped creature who is admittedly cute as well with its big black eyes. It's then that Duncan, with his wife's help, must literally fight his demons. There's something sweet in that, a husband and wife working together to save one's inner life.

Maybe because of that underlying deeper theme, Bad Milo! is guilty of holding back a bit. The demon is funny and creepy at times, and its kill scenes are well filmed, but Bad Milo! doesn't aim to be a horror comedy as bloody and gory as an Evil Dead movie, and it doesn't go all in on its concept like James Wan did with Malignant. It would have helped if it did; if it went completely nuts to show just how wild fear and anxiety can be. Instead, the comedy of its premise thrives on the reality it comes from. Stephen Root plays Duncan's dad, a man with his own demon, due to his own inability to handle stress. In the end, Duncan makes peace with Milo, accepting that he can't ignore him, because to ignore the cute little butt demon is to ignore his anxieties and fears, which is what created Milo and caused him to come out in the first place. After this touching moment, Sarah shoves Milo back up Duncan's butt. You wouldn't be blamed for tearing up just a little.

Bad Milo! isn't a classic. It doesn't quite succeed in accomplishing all that it aims to achieve, but it's smarter and more heartfelt than your average horror comedy and deserves kudos for trying to do something different. In a world where it feels like we've seen everything there is to see in film, Bad Milo! gave us something we can definitely say we hadn't seen before. I challenge you to name another film where a guy shoots a killer, hairless Mogwai out of his bum. It also left us with an open end (pun intended) where the last scene shows that Milo has been passed down to Duncan's unborn son. Now all we need is a sequel. Bad Milo! Number 2 perhaps?