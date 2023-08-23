This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Lionsgate has announced that, as part of a new agreement between themselves and STXfilms, a scripted television series based on their highly successful Bad Moms franchise has been greenlit. Bad Moms, and its sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas, were released in 2016 and 2017, and were a huge hit with audiences thanks to their splendidly game casts and dedication to outrageous humor.

Nothing has been announced yet in terms of details or plot for the Bad Moms series and it's currently unconfirmed if any of the original cast or crew from either of the two films will be participating in the project. The films featured a talented ensemble cast, including Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, and Kathryn Hahn as the titular "bad moms." Their chemistry and comedic timing contributed to the film's success.

The original film tapped into relatable themes for many parents, particularly mothers. It explored the challenges and pressures of modern motherhood, addressing topics like work-life balance, societal expectations, and the desire for a break from the constant demands of parenting, and did it at an R-rated level, allowing for plenty of crude laughs while doing so.

A Filthy Christmas Experience

The sequel revolved around Amy (Kunis), Kiki (Bell), and Carla (Hahn), as they navigate the holiday season while dealing with the added stress and chaos of their own mothers visiting for Christmas. They're joined by their own mothers as part of the fun. Amy's overbearing and critical mother, Ruth (Christine Baranski), puts immense pressure on her to have a flawless Christmas. Kiki's mother, Sandy (Cheryl Hines), is so attached to her daughter that she decides to move into her home temporarily, causing Kiki to feel smothered. Carla's mom, Isis (Susan Sarandon), is a wild and free-spirited woman who shows up unexpectedly, ready to party and disrupt her daughter's plans.

The main characters decide to take a stand and enjoy the holiday in their own way, even if it means going against societal norms and their mothers' wishes. This leads to a series of humorous and heartwarming moments as they strive to find the true spirit of Christmas amidst the chaos and pressure.

The Bad Moms film series enjoyed notable financial success at the box office. In 2016, the original Bad Moms film garnered an approximate worldwide gross of $183.9 million, while its 2017 sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas secured a substantial worldwide gross of around $130.6 million. Collectively, these two movies generated an impressive total of over $314 million in global box office earnings.

