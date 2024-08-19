The Big Picture Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn, is a hit on Apple TV+ with a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The series follows a former detective investigating a severed arm in a wild Florida adventure.

With a charismatic cast and compelling mystery, Bad Monkey is a standout summer binge-watch.

If you haven't checked out Bad Monkey yet, you might want to clear your schedule. Just a week after its debut on Apple TV+, Vince Vaughn’s new series has shot to the top of the streaming charts and become an instant favorite. With a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s safe to say people are loving it. Bad Monkey is based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel and follows the story of Andrew Yancy, a former Miami detective who’s been demoted to restaurant inspector after things go south in his career.

Vaughn plays Yancy, whose life gets flipped upside down when a tourist stumbles upon a severed human arm in the waters off Key West. This gruesome find pulls Yancy into a wild investigation involving everything from insurance fraud to real estate scams, not to mention a whole cast of eccentric characters like a corrupt doctor, a voodoo witch, and a Bahamian fisherman. The show’s got everything you’d expect from a Hiaasen story: sharp wit, biting satire on Florida’s environmental issues, and a knack for blending humor with suspense. Vaughn’s portrayal of Yancy has been getting rave reviews, capturing the character’s mix of grit and humour perfectly.

Who Else Stars in 'Bad Monkey'?

Image via Apple TV



Joining Vaughn in this adventure is a stacked ensemble cast featuring L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney(Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner(Search Party), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate),Michelle Monaghan(Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim). The series also boasts special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), and Charlotte Lawrence making her television debut.

With Bill Lawrence behind the scenes, known for his work on shows like Scrubs and Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey has the perfect blend of wit and warmth, making it a must-watch. It’s only been out for a week, but it’s already clear that Bad Monkey is shaping up to be one of the standout series of the year. Collider's Nate Richard gave the series 8/10 in his review, praising the humour and plotting.

Bad Monkey may not be perfect, but, much like its source material, it feels like the perfect kind of summer viewing material. With a charismatic cast and a mostly compelling mystery, this series is another overall win for both Lawrence and Apple TV+.

So, if you’re looking for your next binge-watch, Bad Monkey on Apple TV+ might just be it.