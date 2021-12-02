Back in early August, Apple TV+ announced that Vince Vaughn had been cast to star in Bad Monkey. Now, three new cast members have been announced to join the upcoming 10-episode drama series. Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by author Carl Hiaasen, Bad Monkey follows an ex-detective in South Florida who gets demoted all the way down to restaurant inspector. His luck turns when a tourist fishes a severed human arm out of the water and an investigation starts. If he can prove the arm is the product of something much darker than a boating accident, he might get himself reinstated.

Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner will also help bring to life the story that is set to unveil corruption and greed in the sunshine state. Monaghan will play a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. The actor is no stranger to detective series: she was in HBO’s True Detective, one of the most acclaimed TV shows of the last years.

Turner-Smith will play an Obeah practitioner that’s both admired and feared. The British star has had a very eclectic couple of years, as she starred in sci-fi series Nightflyers, Cinemax’s thriller series Jett and most recently in Channel 5’s period drama series Anne Boleyn. Last but not least, Hagner is set to play the wife of the man who died and lost his arm. Hagner is currently mostly known for her role in HBO Max’s Search Party, which has booked a fifth and final season for January.

Image via Syfy

RELATED: Alfonso Cuarón Thriller Series 'Disclaimer,' Starring Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline, Ordered at Apple TV+

Also joining Bad Monkey is director and producer Marcos Siega. He will helm and executive produce the first episode of the series, which means he will also be responsible for setting the tone for other possible directors to follow. Siega has done extensive directing and producing work in television, most recently with several episodes of Showtime’s sequel series Dexter: New Blood. He has also produced and directed episodes for shows like Netflix’s You, Blindspot, The Following, and The Vampire Diaries.

Bad Monkey will also be helmed by showrunner Bill Lawrence, who co-executive produces. Lawrence came to prominence after creating Spin City and Scrubs, and recently received critical acclaim for developing Apple TV+’s hit series Ted Lasso.

Apple TV+ is yet to reveal a release date and further details on Bad Monkey.

Collider's 44 Most Anticipated Movies of 2022 From comic book films to bloody slashers to (allegedly) 'Avatar 2.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email