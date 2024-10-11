Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Bad Monkey finale.

Bill Lawrence's Apple TV+ series wraps up on a peaceful note after a chaotic journey involving local oddballs, a meddlesome monkey, and a down-on-his-luck detective. We watch the mesmerizing title sequence hum its sinister song for the last time as Bad Monkey comes full circle, taking everyone back to the beginning. Even though the finale delivers very familiar frames, they are embellished with new details as each character has gone through personal growth. The idea of consequence resonates strongly in the last episode, and Bad Monkey keeps everything vague enough for us to believe that magic, curses, and karma may be real.

Throughout the series, detective-turned-food-inspector-turned-detective Andrew Yancy (Vince Vaughn) has been hot on the heels of Eve (Meredith Hagner) and Nick Stripling (Rob Delaney) after a severed arm turned up on a fishing hook. Wanted for a string of murders and their disdain for the environment, the couple are hiding out in Andros, Bahamas, just outside the jurisdiction of the FBI. But borders are simply a footnote to the justice-hungry Yancy, who follows them alongside his mortician partner Rosa (Natalie Martinez), and also recruits locals in an effort to capture them.

'Bad Monkey's Finale Completes Yancy's Character Development

In Bad Monkey's penultimate episode, Yancy rebukes Rosa's ultimatum about flying to Florida with her after the investigation has gotten too dangerous. He stays in Andros with the single-minded purpose of doling out justice to Eve and Nick. His obsession with the badge and inability to let things go has been a character flaw that haunts him throughout the series. It is the reason he cannot work in Miami and also lost his role as a detective in the first place. And more recently, it has cost him his budding relationship with Rosa. While not the most outrageous character flaw, it blinds him to things that are perhaps more important than immediate justice, suggesting we have to pick our battles — which is why what he does in the finale is jaw-dropping.

After Yancy and Neville's (Ronald Peet) original plan to corner Eve using faux threats about freezing the couple's assets doesn't work (because of a conch fritter addiction, funnily enough), they realize that the only way the couple can escape the island is via boat. The planes are still grounded after Hurricane Mel, so they head to the harbor to intercept the couple's private yacht. When they reach it, Eve is peeling away from the shore by herself with the anchor rope trailing out behind her in the water. Without balking, Yancy dives into the harbor and viciously grabs onto the rope, stubbornly ignoring Neville's pleas to let go. Cue a montage full of flashbacks revolving around loved ones imploring him to "let go" and curb his obsessive tendencies. Yancy’s character arc is completed as he literally and symbolically lets go of the investigation, letting Eve sail away.

Despite his character growth, Yancy still faces real consequences for his past actions, lending to the series' theme of people getting what's coming for them. First, he is demoted again after directly disobeying the FBI. Then, when he returns home, he is "broken up" with by both Rosa and Bonnie (Michelle Monaghan), as both characters decide to put themselves first. Rosa, however, suggests that maybe further down the line a relationship is possible, but ultimately thanks him for opening her eyes to how unhappy she was with her life. As such, she wishes to sort out her own life first, leaving him as alone as he was in the beginning of the series.

Who Survives the 'Bad Monkey' Finale?

At the beginning of the series, Neville approaches the Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) about casting a hex on Christopher, who is later exposed as Nick, and she does so, suggesting that the curse may cause his death. In Bad Monkey's finale, Nick actually does end up dying. After Nick's spinal injury, courtesy of Neville and a fishing rod, Eve cannot stand the idea of taking care of him and realizes that Nick will not be able to actively provide the life she wants. As such, she rolls the wheelchair towards the harbor while he is moaning about the dismal relationship he has with his daughter. Once he realizes what Eve is about to do, he accepts it without any expression, eventually drowning until his body washes ashore in the closing scenes and his watch funds Neville's new shack. Is this karma (Nick was the one that plowed down Neville's old home), coincidence (it is a small island, after all), or the Queen's curse playing out?

The finale weaves the ideas of justice, consequence, and perhaps magical karma together, as everyone gets what’s coming for them. The "brewing storm" Ya-ya (L. Scott Caldwell) and the Dragon Queen warned us about really did occur in the form of Hurricane Mel, and all major players of the series were on the island at the time. Ya-ya's warnings to the Dragon Queen, or Gracie, about the island not letting her leave and the dark path she was wandering down by selling off property that wasn't hers also came true. While Gracie does return to her rightful position as the Queen, her ambition and greed are still punished, resulting in her death in the opening scenes of Bad Monkey Episode 10. Before she takes her last breath, she curses Eve: "you will choke on your lies." Her prophetic words work all the way in Morocco, as Eve comically chokes on a baby carrot and falls off the rooftop of the magnificent mansion her lies led her to.

Was the Dragon Queen's magic real? It is not difficult to believe in their practice after witnessing everyone pay their dues. However, it could also simply be an ominous yet compelling way to frame the idea of every action having a consequence. With all the natural imagery associated with Ya-ya's and the Queen's rituals, it also connects them to Bad Monkey's ecological message. The Striplings met their demise for threatening the environmental balance of the coast with a beachside mall, and for also harming the people of the island. The Queen did her comeuppance for abandoning them when they needed her the most. As Ya-ya decides to mentor Lulu (Amina Massai), it almost feels like it is symbolic of raising the new generation to respect the fauna and flora we rely on so much.

Will There Be a 'Bad Monkey' Season 2?

By the end of the series, we have come full circle, though some things are different. Neville is reunited with Driggs (Crystal the monkey) and Dawnie (Reese Antoinette) in his shack; Ya-ya is back to mentoring though with a new pupil; Egg (David St. Louis) is embracing the heart under his tough exterior; Rosa is independent but searching for her own happiness; Bonnie is on the run but at least she took accountability once; and Yancy is dealing with new annoying neighbors, but they're environmentally-friendly, so it's not too bad. The finale ends with the exact same frame from Bad Monkey's premiere, with Yancy and Rogelio (John Ortiz) having a drink in his front yard, looking out to the ocean.

It is a peaceful scene, with birds flying across the coast and deers flitting through the bushes. Bad Monkey spends these final seconds appreciating the beauty of nature as it has done many times throughout the show in its subtle manner. Except things are different between the two friends, because Yancy is a Key deer now -- he has adapted to drinking seawater. That is, he is more flexible and open to life, no longer focusing solely on justice anymore. He even firmly refuses Rogelio's offer to check out whatever misadventure he has hiding in his car, the complete opposite of his eagerness in the first episode. His growth lasts for one content glance across the horizon. He then quickly turns his head to Rogelio and demands to know what is in his car.

The first season of Bad Monkey is based on the 2013 crime fiction satire of the same name by Carl Hiaasen and is a standalone novel that was completely covered by the show. So, if Rogelio's prompt is inferring a potential second season, it will either be a completely original narrative or perhaps inspired by a different novel. However, the closing scenes don't necessarily mean there will be a Season 2 of Bad Monkey, as nothing official has been announced as of yet. Perhaps it just means that despite all that soul-searching and character development, magical or not, some things stay the same, damn the consequences.

