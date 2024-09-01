A severed limb, oddball locals, and a meddlesome monkey are what we signed up for when Bad Monkey first premiered. Apple TV+'s newest dark comedy also hit us with a delicious slice of psychopathy that reared its manic head from the most unexpected place. Just as we thought we had the show's big bad figured out, Bad Monkey turns the tables in Episode 4's lengthy flashback that reveals who the real villain is.

While the first three episodes depict Rob Delaney's Christopher as the greedy private developer who has no qualms about disturbing the local peace, we discover that he is also alleged murder victim Nick Stripling. The latest episode's flashback paints Nick in a light that is completely unlike the unsavory character we have seen thus far, and instead explains that he is tentatively spiraling due to the influence of someone who is particularly heartless and nasty. Why is this intriguing? Because now we know to keep our expectations at bay, and that Bad Monkey is promising us a more gripping ride than we realized.

Nick Stripling Subverts Our Expectations in 'Bad Monkey'

So far in the season, Delaney's character has been portrayed as a detached limb and also in the form of Christopher. The glimpses and rumors we have collected about Christopher have overall generalized him into a typical selfish and ambitious developer who has no regard for ethical or environmental concerns. He mainly appears in Neville's (Ronald Peet) storyline, as he pitilessly demolishes Neville's homey shack and runs him off the beach in order to build a fancy and profitable mall. Christopher even points a shotgun towards Neville when the monkey-less local tries to get to his boat, threatening him with a stray bullet and accusing him of trespassing. Neville speaks about him in complete contempt, yet when he does so, his friends often give him ominous warnings to not cross the elusive man. There is a general air of foreboding and destruction surrounding the reputation of Christopher, eventually earning him a hex that Neville pleads the Dragon Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith) to bestow him with.

However, Episode 4's flashback portrays a completely different man: one far more friendly and bubbly than we could ever reconcile with the Christopher we knew about. Nick is proud of his daughter's (Charlotte Lawrence) emerging modeling career; he awkwardly flirts with attractive aspiring actresses (Meredith Hagner) at parties; and goofs around with his best friend (Zach Braff) as they carry out a mid-rate medical scam. It is far from the mysterious Christopher who sometimes feels like a crime-lord in this coastal city. The jarring twist comes out of seemingly nowhere as, just before the flashback begins, we see Nick walk out of the shadows and embrace his estranged daughter who thought he was dead. There is still an enigmatic air around him during this scene, which immediately drops away when we see him cheering about Caitlin earning a spot in a magazine. While also keeping us on our toes, Bad Monkey just becomes even more interesting as we realize where the true villainy lies.

Eve Stripling Is the Real Psychopath in 'Bad Monkey'

Nick's life is completely upended when he escorts Caitlin to a modeling party and sticks around to supervise his underage daughter, only to meet Eve. She is outrageously flamboyant and witty, quickly alluring Nick, especially after he promises to give her the lavish lifestyle she believes she deserves. In her determination to attain luxury, she embodies the role of a femme fatale, seductively whispering fantasies of developing strip malls and reveling in wealth — that is, the price of her love. And all Nick craves is Eve's seal of approval. As a father who is watching his daughter branch out from the nest, he is particularly susceptible to the attentions of Eve, completely swept away by the idea that this gorgeous woman would choose him to marry.

As such, driven by Eve's urging, he increases the scope of his ghost-patient scam with Israel, and when that puts his shady business on the fed's radar, he hatches a plan to fake his death. During this planning scene, Eve's manipulative side truly begins to shine through, as with mere suggestions and vacant facial expressions, she manages to rile Nick up further. His idea to legitimize his faux-death began with chopping off two fingers, but as Eve rolls her eyes and eggs him on, he grandly declares he will part with his entire arm. Her femme fatale status increases as she also encourages him to commit murder when their accomplice tries to extort money from them. It becomes clear that she has a tight grip over his actions, parasitically invading his mind until his thoughts become her own.

But there is a moment that diverges her character from the femme fatale archetype and proves that she truly is a fully-fledged psychopath. Devoid of empathy and remorse, at one point in the episode, someone overhears Christopher's criminal confessions, and she manically shoots them, thriving in the bloody deed that will bring her closer to her one true love: wealth. This scene also overtly reveals Christopher's reluctance in these schemes, as he mourns his morality and his best friend, whom he has just killed. Turns out, she is a bad influence on Nick, causing his estrangement from his daughter and hurtling him from a life of petty scams to fraud and serial killing. This brings into question who the true villain in the series is, as it was the lovebird's fateful meeting that brought these disastrous events into fruition.

Rob Delaney and Meredith Hagner Have Compelling Chemistry in 'Bad Monkey'

Hagner's performance as a textbook psychopath is extremely riveting to witness, as she perfects the maniacal flourishes and deceptive switch-ups we expect from one. Eve flagrantly wears her superficial interests on her sleeve, yet quickly dips into manipulative emotion whenever she needs to keep Nick in check and on their path of destruction. The chemistry between the two cast members makes it all the more compelling, even rivaling that between Yancy (Vince Vaughn) and Rosa (Natalie Martinez). It makes their relationship dynamics more credible, as we truly believe that the desperate Nick would be wiling to do nearly anything for Eve. This is especially during the scenes that include Caitlin, where Nick is torn between his love as a father and his infatuation as a husband, often mediating the tension between the two powerful women, yet also slightly taking Eve's side.

Delaney's lost puppy dog eyes whenever he shares the screen with Eve also adds layers of intrigue to his character and the show. Especially as they often flit between a desperation that recklessly desires to serve Eve, and a grievous look whenever he faces the moral implications of something he did. Delaney's conflicted performance resonates with us as we watch his character struggle with his descent into sin, yet also become increasingly more numb to his actions. Though we don’t know just how far Nick will go under Eve’s evil directions, this is a deviously clever twist that makes the mystery around these Bad Monkey characters and relationships so appealing.

The first four episodes of Bad Monkey are available to stream on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday.

