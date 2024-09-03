Apple TV+’s latest hit, Bad Monkey, is already making waves, and for good reason. With Bill Lawrence, the creative genius behind Scrubs and Ted Lasso, at the helm, this new series masterfully blends wit, warmth, and a dose of dark humor, making it a must-watch for anyone looking for their next bingeworthy show. Collider’s Nate Richard gave it a solid 8/10, praising its humor and intricate plotting, and with a 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s clear that Bad Monkey is resonating with audiences.

This week, the intrigue only deepens as the series continues to unravel its mystery in Episode 5. Last week’s episode peeled back the layers on Rob Delaney and Meredith Hagner’s characters, revealing a tense and emotional backstory that added new dimensions to the unfolding drama. Now, as storylines start to merge across the ensemble cast, the stakes are higher than ever.

Vaughn Is in a Body Bag in the Next Episode of 'Bad Monkey'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, we’re treated to a funny yet tense moment between Vince Vaughn, Natalie Martinez, and John Ortiz — three of the show’s standout performers — as they try to avoid the police and escape a hospital full of cops. Vaughn, who plays the charismatic and slightly disgraced former Miami detective Andrew Yancy, has been at the center of the action since the show’s start. Yancy’s world is turned upside down when a severed human arm is discovered in the waters off Key West, pulling him into a wild and dangerous investigation that’s far from his current job as a restaurant inspector.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, Bad Monkey offers more than just a mystery — it’s a biting satire of Florida’s environmental and social issues, wrapped up in a narrative that’s as funny as it is suspenseful. Vaughn’s portrayal of Yancy has been particularly praised, capturing the character’s blend of grit, humor, and a certain world-weary charm that makes him the perfect anchor for this twisted tale of corruption, voodoo, and all the eccentricities of life in the Sunshine State.

For those who haven’t yet dived into the world of Bad Monkey, now is the time. The show has shot to the top of the streaming charts and become an instant favorite, and it’s easy to see why. The combination of high-stakes drama and sharp humor makes it perfect for your next TV obsession.

Keep an eye on Collider for all the latest updates on streaming dates and more exclusive content. The first four episodes of Bad Monkey are available to stream on Apple TV+, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday. Check out our sneak peek above and watch Episode 5 on Apple TV+ tomorrow.

Bad Monkey Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy, a former Miami detective demoted to restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. When a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing, Yancy sees an opportunity to regain his badge by unraveling a web of greed and corruption. Along the way, he encounters a cast of quirky characters and a troublesome monkey. Release Date August 13, 2024 Cast Vince Vaughn , Natalie Martinez , Alex Moffat , Ronald Peet , John Ortiz , Tom Nowicki , David St. Louis , L. Scott Caldwell Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+