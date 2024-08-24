The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks to Meredith Hagner and Charlotte Lawrence about the new Apple TV+ show, Bad Monkey.

Lawrence enjoyed her experience as a newcomer to the industry and revealed she auditioned without her father, Bill Lawrence, knowing.

Hagner loved playing a psychopath, had her "big Hollywood scene" and teased an upcoming film with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell.

Vince Vaughn heads to Florida as former police officer Andrew Yancy to solve a mysterious murder in Apple TV+'s new comedy, Bad Monkey. As a severed arm is caught by tourists, Yancy has to deal with the bizarre locals in order to find the truth, including the psychopathic Eve Stripling (Meredith Hagner) and recovering drug addict Caitlin Stripling-Cox (Charlotte Lawrence). They are also accompanied by a stellar cast of Michelle Monaghan (The Family Plan), L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Returno), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (After Yang).

In this interview, Collider's Steve Weintraub talks to Hagner and Lawrence about their favorite scenes to shoot on the show. Lawrence reveals that her father, Bill Lawrence, who is the creator of Bad Monkey, had no idea she was auditioning and also praises the collaborative environment on set as a newcomer to the industry. Hagner speaks about her first time playing a psychopath and teases her upcoming movie with Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. Hear it straight from Hagner and Lawrence in the video above, or read about their experience in the transcript below.

Bad Monkey After getting bounced from the Miami PD, a former detective is demoted to restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. An unusual new case might get him back in the department if he can get past a trove of oddballs, and one bad monkey. Release Date August 13, 2024 Cast Vince Vaughn , Natalie Martinez , Alex Moffat , Ronald Peet , John Ortiz , Tom Nowicki , David St. Louis , L. Scott Caldwell Seasons 1 Creator(s) Bill Lawrence

Bill Lawrence Didn't Know His Daughter Auditioned for 'Bad Monkey'

image via Apple TV+

COLLIDER: Charlotte, I watched the whole series. I had no idea your dad was Bill [Lawrence]. I'm gonna give you props on deserving the role. What was it actually like getting the role? I read that your dad submitted you without mentioning who you were? Can you sort of explain this?

CHARLOTTE LAWRENCE: First of all, thank you so much. That's so kind and makes me wanna cry. Secondly, it was actually that I submitted my tape to him without him knowing that I was auditioning, first and foremost. I had it slipped into a smaller group of people. I was like, "I want him to see it, but I still want him to not know that I auditioned for it." And then I got a call a week after I sent it in that was on speakerphone with my dad in the writers' room with a bunch of people. He was like, “Are you fucking kidding me? Charlotte, why didn't you tell me that you were auditioning?” The whole writers’ room was dying laughing.

Then my dad came to me and was like, “Are you serious about this? This is a very big deal. It's a big show. It's a massive opportunity, and I cannot allow myself to give this to you unless you're so serious about it.” And I was like, “Please, if you help me with this, I will work my actual ass off every single day of my life. I will go to classes, I'll work with a coach. I'll make it my number one and only priority. I'll do anything in my power to make it work.” And he was like, “Okay, I'll help you. But you've still got to audition for Apple, and you have to prove to the higher-ups that you can do it.” I did like 10 tapes, and they finally okayed me. Then the rest is history, and I got to do this. I feel so grateful.

MEREDITCH HAGNER: How good was she? Right? She was great.

In all seriousness, I had no idea your dad was Bill until I was prepping last night for the interview.

HAGNER: A star. A literal star.

Charlotte, a lot of people won't realize that you are also a singer. For people who have never heard you sing, what is the song you'd like them starting with?

LAWRENCE: Probably a song I have called “Body Bag” is a favorite of mine, I would say. It's super happy and super bright. [Laughs] No, it's very dark and depressing. I just love it very much, but I'm releasing an album very soon. So, hopefully the new album you can listen to very soon.

Meredith Hagner Plays a "Textbook Sociopath" in 'Bad Monkey'

Close

Meredith, you've done a lot of roles, but I don't know if you've ever played a psychopath before. How much fun was it playing this specific role and someone who's just willing to say and do anything to accomplish what she wants?

HAGNER: It was heaven. It's a real actress' dream. I got to be the actual textbook sociopath, someone who feels zero empathy. Yet I was given a couple of really great episodes and scenes where we kind of see her backstory a little and how she got there, and it was a gift. It was a dream. I don't take it for granted at all.

LAWRENCE: Nobody else could have done it but Meredith. There are a million ways to play a psychopath, and she did it in the funniest, best way I've ever seen.

I'm not sure if it's the right, if I said psychopath or sociopath. I don't know what the right word is. I'm not that smart.

HAGNER: It's somebody who has no empathy, but I never viewed her as a bad person because she doesn't view herself as a bad person. She feels completely justified in all of her actions, and doing something absolutely horrendous for her is just like grabbing a cup of coffee. That kind of irreverence was fun. Also, narcissists and psychopaths and these people you see in these documentaries, they're sometimes so charming. It's extra creepy. So, I had so much fun.

Meredith Hagner Has Her "Big Hollywood" Moment in 'Bad Monkey'

"I've done so much indie stuff and a lot of indie projects..."

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For both of you, you see the shooting schedule in front of you — what's the day you have circled in terms of, "I can't wait to film this," and is there a day circled in terms of, "Wait, how the F are we gonna film this?"

HAGNER: Great questions.

LAWRENCE: How do we answer this without giving away spoilers?

HAGNER: I'll jump in. I was really excited for the nightclub. That was fun because you kind of get our backstory in [Episode 4], where I meet Nick, and we were in this club, and it was really fun.

LAWRENCE: It was Caitlin's downfall, too, into messiness. It shows both of our backstories. That was really fun. My favorite is one that is too big of a spoiler to give away. Near the end or middle — I think it's Episode 5 — there was a really fun scene between me and Meredith and Rob Delaney that I was so terrified to do because it felt just so heavy and nerve-wracking. But that's what made it the most fun was that it was the biggest challenge, and we had a lot of fun doing it.

HAGNER: I love the feeling of fear, like, "Can we do this?" Jodie Turner-Smith and I had a great scene where there was all this rain. I've done so much indie stuff and a lot of indie projects, and it felt like this big Hollywood scene, and there was fake rain. I was drenched and cold, and it was heaven. I was like, "How lucky am I?"

I know the scene you're talking about, and it did not go the way I expected.

HAGNER: Did you like it?

I did. I can't say anything. I'll just say I wasn't expecting how things happen.

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell's New Movie Is a Blast With Heart

Image via Prime Video

One of the things about a character you're playing is the costumes you're wearing and how much that informs who this person is. Talk a little bit about working with your costume designer, Heidi [Higginbotham], in terms of finding clothing that you both agree on and making some of it your own.

HAGNER: I brought two pictures of two real people that I know. She had an amazing vision, and I brought these photos, and I was like, “These girls are real people and this is my inspiration.” They will remain unnamed. We were, ironically, right on the same path. She was absolutely brilliant in creating these characters.

LAWRENCE: Heidi was incredible. She is so seasoned and knows exactly what she's doing. What was fun for me, again, being such a newbie in this world, [was] going for the first fitting, having no idea what to expect, and Heidi presenting me with their sort of vision for who Caitlin was. It was so fun to be like, “Wait, you want this? I have a T-shirt in my closet that works perfectly for this.” And she was like, “Oh my god, please bring everything you have.” We were able to collaborate in that kind of way because Caitlin’s style was similar to mine in some ways — with a few added crosses and Jesus pieces. It was so much fun to play.

Meredith, I'm a big fan of Nick Stoller and you just worked with him. One of the things Nick does so well is he has really, really fucking funny things, but also heart. Talk a little bit about the project. What's it called? What's it about?

HAGNER: I love his movies, too. I did You're Cordially Invited, directed by Nick Stoller, starring the two up-and-coming little-known actors: Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell. I play Reese's sister, and we had so much fun. There's so much heart in the movie, and it’s funny. It's about two weddings booked at the same venue. It was a blast. I'm excited for it.

The first two episodes of Bad Monkey are available to stream on Apple TV+ with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday.

Watch on Apple TV