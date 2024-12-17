Apple TV+ is diving back into the chaotic, sun-soaked world of Bad Monkey. Following its critically acclaimed first season, the streaming platform has renewed the immensely popular comedy for a second season. Vince Vaughn will reprise his role as Andrew Yancy, the disgraced Miami cop turned health inspector, in a performance that was hailed as a return to form for the comedy icon. The series, developed by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence, is based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel.

The first season quickly became a hit, with Vaughn’s portrayal of the sharp-witted yet perpetually unlucky Yancy earning praise as “an incredibly winning performance” that perfectly matches the absurdity of Hiaasen's written works. Speaking about the renewal, Lawrence expressed his excitement to keep the quirky murder-mystery rolling:

“I hope that people know that Carl Hiaasen is an idol of mine and an inspiration for me as a writer. To get to go on telling his story with Vince Vaughn and this great cast, at least the characters who are still alive, is very exciting. I’m very thankful to our partners at Apple TV+ and Warner Bros, as well as the entire team that helps bring this show to life.”

Matt Cherniss, head of programming at Apple TV+, echoed the enthusiasm for the return:

“Since Bad Monkey first made its debut on Apple TV+, this highly entertaining series became an instant fan-favorite. Led by the incomparable Vince Vaughn as ‘Andrew Yancy,’ alongside a brilliant ensemble cast, we can’t wait for everyone to experience more hilarious, sun-soaked, beachy misadventures from the mind of Bill Lawrence as the temperature rises even further in the next chapter of this engrossing murder-mystery.”

What Was Season 1 of 'Bad Monkey' About?

The first season follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn) as he stumbles upon a bizarre case involving a human arm fished up by tourists, before the investigation spirals into a hilariously twisted journey filled with eccentric Floridian oddballs, nefarious schemes, and, of course, one very bad monkey. The ensemble cast of Bad Monkey includes an impressive lineup, with L. Scott Caldwell, Rob Delaney, Meredith Hagner, Natalie Martinez, Alex Moffat, Michelle Monaghan, Ronald Peet, and Jodie Turner-Smith, alongside special guest stars like John Ortiz, Zach Braff, Ashley Nicole Black, Scott Glenn, and Charlotte Lawrence.

Bad Monkey Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+ now. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the development of Season 2.

