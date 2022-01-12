Apple+ has announced the latest additions to the cast of their upcoming drama series Bad Monkey. Originally reported by Deadline, the adaptation of the 2013 novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen will now see Ana Villafañe (Younger), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable) and newcomer Ahmed Elhaj join a cast as series regulars alongside star Vince Vaughn as well as Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Meredith Hagner.

The series follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a detective who finds himself being demoted to restaurant health inspector stationed in Florida. When a severed arm is reeled in by a tourist out fishing, Yancy sees this as his ticket to being reinstated as a detective and takes it upon himself to find out what really happened, pulling him into a world of corruption and deception. Villafañe plays Rosa, a medical examiner who abandons her job to help Yancy discover the mystery of the severed arm. Delaney is Christopher, the boyfriend of Eve Stripling, the wife of Nick Stripling, the victim that the severed arm belongs to. Elhaj plays Neville, a young fisherman who takes up the fight against a businessman who purchases Neville's family home against his wishes and demolishes it to make room for a resort. Finally, Soria portrays Rogelio, a good Key West police detective who is both Yancy's best friend and ex-partner.

Villafañe most recently appeared in a recurring role as KT in the final season of the Paramount+ series Younger. Delaney co-created, co-wrote, and starred in the sitcom Catastrophe and will appear in the upcoming Apple TV+ spy thriller film Argylle. Soria has appeared in the 2019 series Insatiable as well as The Blacklist. Elhaj was among the 10 emerging actors from the finals of the inaugural Warner Bros. Television Actors in Training program in 2020 and has appeared on the British drama series Grantchester and will also be seen in the upcoming drama series for Starz, Dangerous Liaisons.

Bad Monkey was originally announced in August 2021 and is being written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Vaugh also acts as an executive producer on the project alongside Matt Tarses, Jeff Ingold, and Marcos Siega, who was the director on a number of episodes for the series Dexter and is also slated to direct the first episode of Bad Monkey. Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer with Warner Bros. Television being the studio to produce.

There is currently no information on when Bad Monkey will come to Apple TV+.

