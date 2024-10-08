The storm is coming at Apple TV+ as Bad Monkey prepares for its Season 1 finale. Thus far, the comedic crime drama has followed Vince Vaughn's former detective turned restaurant inspector, Andrew Yancy, as he gets pulled into a web of corruption and danger between South Florida and the Bahamas. Every loose end of the tropical mystery is set to be wrapped up in the episode coming to streaming tomorrow and Collider is excited to share an exclusive sneak peek at how the witty sleuth gets to the bottom of the case. Unfortunately, he's not as prepared as his partner Neville (Ronald Peet) would hope when the final confrontation is nearing.

In the footage, Yancy and Neville are peering through the bushes only to see an unwelcome sight. Their hopes of storming a compound are crushed when they find that there's one more hired gun than Yancy thought. It's proof that the detective has no idea the lengths people will go to for that kind of money, even though he brings up a darkly comedic anecdote about Las Vegas and paying to put ping-pong balls in "weird" places. They opt to regroup and plan for the extra muscle, but Yancy lets slip that he never really had a plan, even without accounting for the new guy. That, understandably, frustrates Neville and leaves the pair with limited time to go beyond "marinading" on a plan before their target leaves.

While the sneak peek is a showcase of the humor that has helped Bad Monkey stand out among its contemporaries, the finale promises higher stakes than ever for Yancy and those around him. Episode 9 saw Rosa's (Natalie Martinez) cover get blown and, with limited time to escape on Claspers's (Bob Clendenin) plane before the storm hits, she leaves Yancy with an ultimatum — it's either her or the case. It at least appears that he's chosen the case, but the series hasn't been afraid to throw in a few twists along the way. All that's certain is that Episode 10 will feature a "reckoning" for everyone as Yancy tries to finally nail Eve (Meredith Hagner) and Nick (Rob Delaney) dead to rights.

'Bad Monkey' Is Another Big Win for Bill Lawrence

Heading into the season finale, Bad Monkey has established itself as an instant hit on Apple TV+ and another success for its creator, Bill Lawrence. The man behind shows like Scrubs and Cougar Town is racking up quite a winning streak on the prestige streaming service, which also boasts his Emmy-winning mega hit Ted Lasso and the critically lauded dramedy Shrinking. His latest ranks with a Certified Fresh 93% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes along with a strong 80% score from audiences thus far. Collider's Nate Richard invoked Prime Video's acclaimed Reacher series in his 8/10 review, specifically highlighting Vaughn for adding life to the series and praising Lawrence's spin on Carl Hiaasen's summery novel.

There's no word yet on whether a second season could happen for Bad Monkey, though the success bodes well for a potential continuation. It helps that Hiaasen's original novel also has a sequel called Razor Girl to pull from if Apple TV+ makes the call. Until then, keep an eye out for the season finale hitting the streaming service tomorrow, October 9. The first nine episodes are now streaming if you need to catch up. Get an early look at the finale now with our exclusive sneak peek above.

Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy, a former Miami detective demoted to restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. When a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing, Yancy sees an opportunity to regain his badge by unraveling a web of greed and corruption. Along the way, he encounters a cast of quirky characters and a troublesome monkey. Release Date August 13, 2024 Cast Vince Vaughn , Natalie Martinez , Alex Moffat , Ronald Peet , John Ortiz , Tom Nowicki , David St. Louis , L. Scott Caldwell Main Genre Crime Seasons 1

