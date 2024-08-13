The Big Picture Delve into the quirky and suspenseful world of Bad Monkey with this sneak peek showcasing witty banter and sharp dialogue.

Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez shine in a hilarious yet intense scene, setting the tone for Bad Monkey.

Based on Carl Hiaasen's novel, Bad Monkey promises a dark comedy-crime series full of eccentric characters and satirical takes on Florida.

Get ready to dive into the quirky and suspenseful world of Bad Monkey with this exclusive sneak peek. Collider is thrilled to unveil a brand-new clip from Bill Lawrence’s highly anticipated series, starring Vince Vaughn and Natalie Martinez. In this exclusive scene, Vaughn and Martinez find themselves in a rather unusual situation—hiding together in a shower while scoping out a home, and the result is pure, delightful chaos. The clip captures what promises to be a hallmark of the series: witty banter, sharp dialogue, and a blend of comedy and tension that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Vaughn, who plays Andrew Yancy, a disgraced Miami detective turned restaurant inspector, showcases his knack for delivering deadpan humor in high-pressure situations. Meanwhile, Martinez, who portrays Rosa Campesino, brings a perfect balance of intensity and charm to the scene, making the duo's chemistry a standout.

As the pair hide together in the shower, the close quarters lead to some laugh-out-loud exchanges that highlight the kind of fun, offbeat interactions viewers can expect throughout the series. The dynamic between Vaughn and Martinez is fun, setting the tone for what’s sure to be a series filled with both heart-pounding moments and clever humor.

Joining Vaughn and Martinez in this adventure is a stacked ensemble cast featuring L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney(Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim). The series also boasts special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), and Charlotte Lawrence making her television debut.

What Is 'Bad Monkey' About?

Bad Monkey, based on Carl Hiaasen’s novel, is a dark comedy-crime series. The story follows Andrew Yancy, a former Miami detective who has been demoted to restaurant inspector after a series of unfortunate events. Yancy's life takes a bizarre turn when a tourist discovers a severed human arm in the waters off Key West.

This discovery leads Yancy into a twisted investigation involving insurance fraud, real estate scams, and environmental crime. The plot thickens as Yancy navigates a series of eccentric characters, including a corrupt doctor, a voodoo witch, and a Bahamian fisherman, all while trying to reclaim his career and solve the mystery of the severed arm.

Bad Monkey is known for its sharp wit, satirical take on Florida’s development and environmental issues, and Hiaasen’s trademark ability to blend humor with suspense. The novel explores themes of greed, corruption, and the lengths people will go to for money, all set against the backdrop of Florida's unique and often surreal environment.

This clip is just a taste of what’s to come, teasing the mix of mystery and dark humor that Bad Monkey promises to deliver. The series, set to debut on Apple TV+ on August 14, is shaping up to be a must-watch, thanks to its strong cast and Lawrence’s signature blend of wit and warmth. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

Bad Monkey Bad Monkey follows Andrew Yancy, a former Miami detective demoted to restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. When a tourist finds a severed arm while fishing, Yancy sees an opportunity to regain his badge by unraveling a web of greed and corruption. Along the way, he encounters a cast of quirky characters and a troublesome monkey. Release Date August 13, 2024 Cast Vince Vaughn , Natalie Martinez , Alex Moffat , Ronald Peet , John Ortiz , Tom Nowicki , David St. Louis , L. Scott Caldwell Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Bill Lawrence

