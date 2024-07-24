The Big Picture Get ready for a wild ride with Bad Monkey, a comedy series starring Vince Vaughn premiering on Apple TV+ on August 14, 2024.

Based on a bestselling novel, the series follows a disgraced detective solving a murder case while dealing with quirky Floridian characters.

Joining Vaughn in the cast are talented actors like Michelle Monaghan, John Ortiz, and Charlotte Lawrence, promising an entertaining show.

Today, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for Bad Monkey, the highly anticipated comedy series from award-winning executive producer Bill Lawrence, known for hits like Ted Lasso and Shrinking. The series features a big name in the leading role with Vince Vaughn, who also serves as an executive producer, Bad Monkey threatens us with a good time, via a trailer packed with humour and intrigue. The 10-episode series is set to premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on August 14, 2024, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through October 9.

Bad Monkey is based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, a cult favourite that weaves an entertaining tale of crime and comedy. The story follows Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a disgraced former Miami Police Department detective who has been demoted to a health inspector in the Florida Keys. Yancy’s mundane life takes a dramatic turn when he discovers a human arm fished up by tourists. Determined to reclaim his former glory, Yancy believes solving the murder case will get him back in the game. However, he must navigate a series of Floridian oddballs and contend with one particularly troublesome monkey.

Who is Appearing in 'Bad Monkey'?

Vince Vaughn, that's who. Joining Vaughn in this eccentric adventure is a stacked ensemble cast featuring L. Scott Caldwell (The Fugitive), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Meredith Hagner (Search Party), Natalie Martinez (La Promesa del Retorno), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live, Holidate), Michelle Monaghan (Gone Baby Gone), Ronald Peet (First Reformed), and Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim). The series also boasts special guest star John Ortiz (American Fiction) and guest stars Zach Braff (Scrubs), Ashley Nicole Black (Ted Lasso), Scott Glenn (The Leftovers), and Charlotte Lawrence making her television debut. The series marks Vaughn's first true foray into a leading role in a television series following a key role in the second season of HBO's hit crime thriller series, True Detective, which released back in June 2015.

Alongside Lawrence, the series is executive produced by Jeff Ingold, Matt Tarses (Scrubs), Marcos Siega, Vince Vaughn, and Liza Katzer. This marks yet another collaboration between Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television for Apple TV+, following the success of the Emmy-nominated global hit series Shrinking and the international phenomenon Ted Lasso.

Mark your calendars for August 14, 2024, and get ready to dive into the wild, hilarious, and mysterious world of Bad Monkey. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.