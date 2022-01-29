The Hollywood Reporter reports that Saturday Night Live star Alex Moffat will be joining Apple TV+’s upcoming Bad Monkey series as a recurring cast member.

Bad Monkey is a 10-episode drama based on a 2013 novel by Carl Hiaasen of the same name and was adapted by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and will also executive produce. Vince Vaughn was cast as the show lead and will also serve as an executive producer.

Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in both Florida and the Bahamas.

Moffat’s role will be Evan Shook, an obnoxious real estate developer from Maryland. Shook Has just purchased land next to Vaughn’s character Yancy on a secluded promontory in Big Pine Key. Yancy is an environmentalist and takes offense to the spec house Evan is developing next door. Shook is given one issue after another while trying to find a buyer for the Mansion as Yancy tries to take his development down.

Other announced cast members include Ana Villafañe (Younger), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe), Ahmed Elhaj, and Arturo Luis Soria (Insatiable), set as series regulars. Lawrence will executive produces through his Doozer Productions alongside Matt Tarses and Doozer’s Jeff Ingold. Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) is set to direct the first episode and serve as executive producer. Doozer’s Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer. Warner Bros. Television is the studio. Bad Monkey is the third series that Lawrence has set up at Apple. Along with Ted Lasso, which is currently prepping its third season, and the comedy series Shrinking.

Bad Monkey will stream on Apple TV+.

