The 2000s were a decorated time for cinema, especially as it pertained to critical acclaim. Movies were becoming bigger than ever, and the talent pool of creatives was only growing larger by the year. Hence, a lot of quality films were released during the decade, with even blockbuster franchise films being universally praised. On the surface, it seems as though Hollywood had struck gold in the 2000s, but perhaps it's just a result of nostalgia-based oversight.

In reality, the 2000s were home to a ton of flop movies that heavily relied on the decade's cheesy and exaggerated style. These issues often surface in family movies, action and comedy films, and even horror and drama. More often than not, stereotypically "bad" movies seem wholly irredeemable, but some are creative and emotionally fulfilling enough to stand above the rest. Although far from perfect or even decent, these failed projects showcase that, sometimes, it's okay to just have fun. These are the most rewatchable bad movies of the 2000s, proving that one man's trash can indeed be another man's treasure.

10 'Alvin and the Chipmunks' (2007)

Directed by Tim Hill

Image via 20th Century Studios

Alvin and the Chipmunks is a live-action adaptation of Ross Bagdasarian Sr.'s animation of the same name. Directed by Tim Hill, it follows three talking chipmunks named Alvin (Justin Long), Simon (Matthew Gray Gubler), and Theodore (Jesse McCartney), who find solace in songwriter Dave Seville's (Jason Lee) home after being displaced from their previous residence. Unsure at first, Seville is eventually convinced to let the chipmunks stay after hearing them sing, offering them refuge in exchange for their talent.

The movie doesn't reinvent the wheel, as it's a fairly straightforward adventure focusing on the concept of found family. Even though it is filled with cheesy musical performances and over-the-top character writing, it never loses its heart, thanks to focusing Lee's portrayal of an increasingly concerned adoptive parent as a catalyst to drive its emotional beats forward. The film also provides annoyingly catchy tunes through Alvin, Simon, and Theodore's countless performances, making it an infinitely rewatchable movie for the whole family.

9 'Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties' (2006)

Directed by Tim Hill

Image via 20th Century Studios

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties is another one of Hill's live-action adaptations, this time based on the comic strip created by Jim Davis. A sequel to 2004's Garfield: The Movie, A Tail of Two Kitties is about the lasagna-loving cat's adventures and high jinks in England. After sneakily following his owner, Jon Arbuckle (Breckin Meyer), to England, Garfield (Bill Murray) finds himself mistaken for an identical royal cat named Prince (Tim Curry). The orange cat is initially quite fond of this new lifestyle, but soon, he realizes that there are nefarious forces at play, as his position is a threat to those around him.

Hill's Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties is, at its surface, a mediocre kids' movie: goofy, lighthearted, and overall just a fun time. But, under all that wacky fluff, it's about gratitude and realizing that the grass isn't always greener on the other side. Learning about the pressures of someone with relatively more responsibility and power allows Garfield to appreciate his life of uninterrupted comfort and makes him more active and easygoing in his attitude and actions day-to-day.

8 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D' (2005)

Directed by Robert Rodriguez

Image via Miramax/Dimension Films

Robert Rodriguez's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D is an action/adventure family movie. It stars Cayden Boyd as Max, a young boy who finds asylum from his bullies through his fantastical imagination. Max's fantasies magically present themselves in the real world when the superheroic Sharkboy (Taylor Lautner) and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley) come to him for help. Max must embark on an adventure to save their home world, Planet Drool, from annihilation, battling nefarious foes alongside his costume-wearing friends.

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D is a movie that goes all in its mediocrity. The acting is aggressively phoned in, the CGI is proudly subpar, and the musical numbers are unintentionally parody-like. These elements create a never-before-seen whirlwind of inadequacy that works as the movie's charm. The events on screen are so outlandish, so surreal, that they produce a strong level of curiosity within the viewer, fashioning a movie that keeps viewers coming back through its amateurishness and commitment to absurdity.

7 'Star Wars: Episode ll - Attack of the Clones'

Directed by George Lucas

Image via Lucasfilm

Star Wars: Episode ll - Attack of the Clones is the followup to 1999's Star Wars: Episode l - The Phantom Menace. Directed by Star Wars creator George Lucas, the sequel follows Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who's now ten years into his Padawan apprenticeship under Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor). The master and apprentice band together to investigate an assassination attempt on Senator Padmé Amidala (Natalie Portman), realizing there's more to this attempt than meets the eye.

Much like the other prequels, Attack of the Clones is heavily flawed: the dialogue is paper-thin, the acting is low-grade Shakespearean at best, and the plot is painfully paced. Still, it manages to be interesting. Conceptually, Attack of the Clones is the most lore-dense movie in Star Wars; it fails to execute them properly, but the ideas themselves are infinitely interesting. The movie's worldbuilding enhances the galactic intrigue, introducing characters and concepts that go on to influence future beloved projects like Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

6 'Just Like Heaven' (2005)

Directed by Mark Waters

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

Mark Waters' Just Like Heaven focuses on Elizabeth Masterson (Reese Witherspoon), a work-obsessed emergency room physician who goes into a coma after a car crash on her way to a blind date. When a new tenant, recently widowed David Abbott (Mark Ruffalo), moves into her apartment, Masterson unknowingly comes back to haunt him as a ghost. Elizabeth and David agree to help her get back to her human form, but as feelings get involved and time begins to run out, the two realize doing so might be harder than they expected.

Movies like Just Like Heaven are usually hit or miss; more often than not, these rom-coms feel overly cheesy. Just Like Heaven nearly crosses that line but stays earnest enough to feel comforting rather than cringe-worthy. Although the dialogue and character writing are average, the movie's refreshing plot and Witherspoon and Ruffalo's chemistry keep viewers interested, resulting in a believable ghost love story.

5 '17 Again' (2009)

Directed by Burr Steers

Image via New Line Cinema

Burr Steers' 17 Again is a 2010s teen classic about Mike O'Donnell (Mathew Perry), a middle-aged man who's down on his luck, facing issues in both his personal and work life. O'Donnell is given another chance at life when he magically turns into his 17-year-old self (Zac Efron). Ecstatic about his return to his youth, the now-teenager revels in the freedom provided by his lack of responsibility, bonding with his daughter Maggie (Michelle Trachtenberg) and son Alex (Sterling Knight), and trying to reconnect to his estranged wife, Scarlet (Leslie Mann).

17 Again is a modern-day Back to the Future in the sense that it explores a family dynamic through a form of time travel. It similarly showcases the need for parents and children to understand each other but allows for a different perspective on the story, putting the focus on the worn-down dad. Even though the movie isn't perfect in its execution of this concept, 17 Again still has an emotional impact through both Perry and Efron's portrayal of Mike, specifically when it comes to their interactions with Mann's Scarlet. It also helps that the movie doesn't take itself too seriously, thanks to side characters like Mike's best friend, Ned Gold (Thomas Lennon).

4 'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Directed by Michael Bay