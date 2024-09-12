The '90s has a multifaceted legacy when it comes to cinema. On the one hand, some of the most quotable, edgy, culturally impactful films were made in the 90s. However, it's also no secret that 90s films were full of cheese and there was no shortage of bad movies during the decade. What's interesting is that bad movies from the 90s enjoy a certain longevity that other decades don't have.

Certain bad 90s movies have transcended how bad they are to become classics in their own right. Whether it's because they share much in common with this generation's social media humor or people are mesmerized by just how over-the-top and bad they are. Films like Batman and Robin and Troll 2 are oddly replayable despite not being well-made. It's safe to say bad 90s films are so enjoyable and distinct that they've almost become their own genre.

10 'Trolls 2' (1990)

Director: Claudio Fragasso

This independent movie about Trolls turning townspeople into vegetables and eating them feels like a feature-length comedy skit in all the best ways.

Troll 2 is a movie where anything can happen at any time, which is oddly thrilling. The cast of untrained townspeople, including a dentist and a person in a mental health facility have line deliveries that are as confounding as they are epically hilarious. Meanwhile, bizarre scenes like Paul receiving a warning from his grandfather's ghost about man-eating trolls or a girl being eaten alive after being turned into a vegetable only get more unhinged as the film progresses. This is a movie where nothing is off the table and as much as it hurts the film, it's oddly refreshing.

9 'Space Jam' (1996)

Director: Joe Pytka

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

If fans think a 60-second Super Bowl ad with Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny is a bad basis for a feature-length film, they'd be correct. However, this '90s time capsule brings fans back to their childhood with every viewing.

Mix Micheal Jordan, a memorable soundtrack, and the Looney Tunes, and it's a perfect storm of 90s nostalgia. While Jordan's acting is not great and the story is paper thin, the Looney Tunes bring their infectious personas, ironically doing all the heavy lifting. Even in its dullest moments, the novelty of seeing a basketball Icon interacting with cartoon icons is still hypnotic after all these years.

8 'Batman And Robin' (1997)

Director: Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

For years George Clooney and the director Joel Schumacher have tried their best to apologize for this movie, but it will live on in infamy as one of the worst and most entertaining Batman iterations of all time.

This movie is ultimately a musical without music. Most think of Batman as dark and dower. However, this movie is splattered with neon colors and henchmen who wear matching sequenced suits on skates similar to the ice capades. This causes the fight scenes to feel less exhilarating and more like musical numbers. If that wasn't extravagant enough, Uma Thurman gives a timeless performance, so overblown that her commitment to the ridiculousness of the characters is legitimately impressive. While Clooney's Batman is the most unthreatening Batman since Adam West; Arnold Schwarzenegger as Mr. Freeze takes the cake with such funny line readings, Freeze becomes unintentionally lovable. Every scene of Batman and Robin may be meme-worthy, but there are better 90s films that no one speaks about anymore.

7 'Hackers' (1995)

Director: Iain Softley

Image Via MGM

Hackers takes advantage of the decade's fascination with the internet and cyber-culture to create an idealistic film about hackers taking down the powers that be. Ironically, the film's promotional website was hacked and defaced by real-life hackers.

Hackers give a glimpse into a world where hackers are always dressed to the nines in stylish clothing, teens have the power to fight "the man" with the strike of a keyboard, and computer nerds are the coolest kids in school. While all of its characters behave like live-action cartoons, something is oddly genuine and charming about them. That also goes for the story where it dares to imagine a reality where the internet connects people to help the greater good. This trendy film's universe may not be a reality but is always fun to revisit.

6 'Double Dragon' (1994)

Director: James Yukich

Image via Gramercy Pictures

This movie, based on the video game about two brothers who find a magic talisman that gives them powers, is infamous for being so bad that it's almost admirable.

Certain movies couldn't exist in any other decade than the 90s. The female lead, played by Alyssa Milano, is objectified so awkwardly and in your face that fans are still perplexed all these years later, the scenes almost taking on a life of their own. The leads also survive catastrophes like a massive explosion on a motorboat that disintegrates, unscathed and joking, as well as a mutant being waterboarded with spinach. While not much like the game, this movie is so over-the-top and incomprehensible it makes every viewing feel like riding a roller coaster. It's truly one of those movies fans know is bad but can't resist watching for that very reason.

5 'Wild Wild West' (1999)

Director: Barry Bonnenfeld

Will Smith's and Berry Sonnfield's follow-up to Men In Black, about a cowboy working for the Secret Service to take down a mad scientist, is as crazy as it sounds. Yet, like Smith's number-one hit from the soundtrack, there's just something infectious about it.



While it's perplexing to think Smith passed on The Matrix to be in Wild Wild West, this part Western, part steampunk world of espionage and gadgets is one of a kind. Not to mention there's a giant robot Spider. The cast also fully commits to the film's whacky premise. Forced to compete with Smith's onscreen magnetism, with absurd but alluring performances backed by surprisingly engrossing dialogue. Smith proves whether his movies are good or bad. He's entertaining regardless.

4 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Secret Of The Ooze' (1991)

Director: Michael Pressman

Image via New Line Cinema

After the success of the first installment, the studio decided to take the series in a more, kid-friendly direction. While ironically making less money than the first, it's the one fans always call back to and spawned a cult hit in Vanilla Ice's Ninja Rap.



This sequel lacks the depth, witty repartee, and emotional performances of its predecessor. Instead, it's almost a live action cartoon. That said, it's whacky, manic 90s cheese at its best and the turtle's personalities are always entertaining, no matter the film. From the turtles breaking out in a flash dance to a mutated Super Shredder and a Vanilla Ice performance, this movie is unadulterated fun.

3 'Mortal Kombat' (1995)

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite missing out on casting greats like Cameron Diaz, Sean Connery, Micheal Jai White, and Brandon Lee, for decades this movie held the crown for being the best video game movie ever, which explains why people kept coming back to it.

Mortal Kombat gets one thing right;video game movies have failed for decades and that's being loyal to the lore and characters of the game. No matter how bad a film, the fans satisfaction of seeing thier favorite game characters come to life can't be understated. Also, unlike Borderlands, it's aware it's bad, so it doesn't bother taking itself seriously but revels in its pulpyness. In fact, there are times when Mortal Kombat almost feels like a modern parody film. Actors like Christopher Lamberts as Raiden or Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa as Shunchi chew every last piece of scenery, making it impossible not to smile while watching this nostalgic film full of 90s charm.

2 'Deep Blue Sea' (1999)

Director: Renny Harlin

Image via Warner Bros.

Jurassic Park mixed with Jaws sounds like a recipe for greatness. While this movie about sharks who become unnaturally intelligent missed the mark, it sparked an iconically goofy scene, making it a classic in its own right.

While this film's acting and story leave lots to be desired, it got one thing right: sharks eating people. The shark set-pieces can range from funny to genuinely thrilling, making it great for repeat viewing. Shocking and hilarious scenes like Samuel Jackson being chopped in half by a shark mid-sentence never grow old. Not to mention the hilarity of watching sharks conspiring and plotting people's deaths Jigsaw style.