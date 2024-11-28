Some movies are irredeemably bad, and make for what feels like naturally bad viewing experiences. You're unlikely to find many people defending something like Disaster Movie or Movie 43, for example, because there’s something extra painful about poorly executed comedies. Similarly, bad dramatic films that fail because they're boring are also quite hard to find redeeming value in, even ironically.

But there is a certain kind of artistic misfire that wraps back around and becomes fun again, and this hard-to-explain phenomenon has led to certain legendary bad movies becoming beloved in their own strange ways. The following films, encompassing cult classics and some more modern titles, are all examples of this unique kind of movie. They might not succeed in the ways they were intended to succeed, but prove entertaining, fun, and even endearing in unexpected ways.

10 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

It would be sacrilege to talk about iconic and beloved bad movies without at least a passing mention of Plan 9 from Outer Space. This is one of the earliest movies that found a certain amount of fame and even adoration despite – or because of – it not being very good. It’s a 1950s B-movie that makes others from the era look decidedly A-grade, with an especially muddled story about alien invaders all brought to “life” with the lowest of low production value.

Sure, Plan 9 from Outer Space is perhaps a little too clunky for its own good at times, and not always bad in a funny way, but it does have a certain energy and atmosphere to it that can be weirdly charming. It’s also worth watching just for its place in the history of bad movies and cult classics; a mid-century stinker that walked so later beautiful stinkers could run… or walk slower, or fall on their faces but in increasingly funny ways.

9 'The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2' (2012)

Directed by Bill Condon