Sometimes movies are instant classics, inducted into the pantheon of great cinema practically from their opening weekend. However, this isn't always the case. Over the decades, many movies flopped on release or were reviled by critics but later came to be seen as masterpieces.

Some examples include It's a Wonderful Life, Fight Club, and Donnie Darko. Even Citizen Kane took a few years to catch on. Recently, Redditors got together on r/movies to discuss the recent films they think will be reevaluated positively by future critics.

10 'Marie Antoinette' (2006)

Marie Antoinette is Sofia Coppola's stunning revisionist history about the infamous French queen (Kirsten Dunst), who is forced to marry the Dauphin of France at a very young age. Dunst delivers a career-best performance as the naive and frivolous royal as she struggles to adjust to her new life amid the luxury and decadence of the French court.

The film's sumptuous cinematography and elaborate costumes transport viewers back to 18th-century France. However, Coppola also gleefully subverts expectations by sneaking a pair of Vans into one shot. "Booed at Cannes, widely panned, but it’s an absolute treasure of a film, one of my all-time faves," said user FlorenceFarr. "Now that some time has passed and people are rewatching it in the context of her filmography you get thoughtful reevaluations."

9 'Possessor' (2020)

Possessor is a sci-fi horror by Brandon Cronenberg, son of renowned director David Cronenberg. It stars Andrea Riseborough as Tasya Vos, an elite assassin who uses brain-implant technology to inhabit other people's bodies and carry out her assignments. However, when a routine job goes awry, and she becomes trapped in her host's (Christopher Abbott) mind, Vos begins to lose her grip on reality and her sense of self.

Cronenberg's directing style is both visceral and thought-provoking, exploring themes of identity, control, and the nature of humanity in a dystopian near-future (like father, like son). "I hope Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor and Infinity Pool grow into the cult classics they deserve to be," said user IdleWillKill.

8 'Under the Silver Lake' (2018)

Under the Silver Lake is a neo-noir mystery starring Andrew Garfield as Sam, a disenchanted and aimless young man who becomes obsessed with finding a mysterious woman (Riley Keough) who has disappeared from his apartment complex. As Sam embarks on his search, he becomes increasingly embroiled in a labyrinthine conspiracy involving hidden messages, cults, and the dark underbelly of Los Angeles.

The result is a provocative film that defies easy categorization, full of Easter eggs and puzzles for fans to ruminate on. "Really expresses some interesting sentiments on finding meaning in modern times, reality vs. fiction, tons of subtext on Hollywood and power dynamics in general," said user IdleWillKill. "A real classic that went way under the radar. The scene with the Piano Man is just brilliant. Masterpiece film."

7 'Cabin Fever' (2002)

Eli Roth directed this horror about a group of college students renting a remote cabin in the woods for a weekend of partying and relaxation. However, their plans are derailed when they become infected with a flesh-eating virus that spreads rapidly - and gruesomely.

It's an intense example of "body horror," where the human body is transformed in terrifying ways. Roth is unrelenting, taking an impish delight in all the gore and revulsion. "I do thinkCabin Feverwill eventually (hopefully) be regarded as a solid example of the post-Scream era horror movies," said Redditor softenthesilence.

6 'Annette' (2021)

Annette is a surreal musical drama directed by Leos Carax, the filmmaker behind other absurd projects like Mauvais Sang and Holy Motors. Adam Driver plays Henry McHenry, a provocative stand-up comedian who falls in love with Ann Defrasnoux (Marion Cotillard), a classically trained opera singer. When they have a daughter named Annette, the couple's lives take a dark turn as their inner demons and past traumas are revealed. The user etbiludecalcinha suggested this movie in a thread.

These are challenging roles, but Driver and Cotillard more than rise to the occasion. The score, composed by the band Sparks, is also haunting and beautiful, adding an otherworldly dimension to the story. Carax's bold and experimental directing style uses striking visuals and non-linear storytelling to create a dreamlike, disorienting experience.

5 'Glass' (2019)

Glass is the third entry in M. Night Shyamalan's superhero trilogy, following Unbreakable and Split. It centers on three characters with superhuman abilities (played by Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Samuel L. Jackson) as they are institutionalized in a mental hospital and forced to confront their identities and their place in the world.

"Everyone loves Unbreakable and Split but like to hate on Glass for some reason. I love Glass and I don't get the hate," said the user GrimReaperAngelof23. Redditor GuyKopski says many viewers didn't like it because it wasn't the kind of superhero movie they were expecting. "It's just a bizarre premise," they said. "Everybody was all hyped up to see Glass manipulating the Horde into fighting the Overseer, and then most of the movie is them sitting in a psych ward."

4 'The Matrix Resurrections' (2021)

The fourth Matrix sees Keanu Reeves reprising his role as Neo, alongside Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. The film is set several years after the events of the original trilogy, where Neo is now living a mundane existence as a software developer, having no memory of his past life as "The One." However, when he begins to experience strange visions and encounters a mysterious new character named Bugs (Jessica Henwick), Neo's reality is shattered, and he is once again plunged into the world of the Matrix.

The film received mixed reviews, especially compared to the previous entries in the series. However, it does include some thoughtful commentary on themes of identity, choice, and the power of human consciousness. "I think The Matrix 4 is going to be rediscovered and develop a cult following," said user mikeyfreshh. "It is deeply flawed and it doesn't really work as an action movie but there is a lot of really interesting stuff in there if you're willing to dig for it."

3 'Tenet' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Christopher Nolan's time-twisting action sci-fi follows a nameless protagonist (John David Washington) who is tasked with preventing a global catastrophe caused by "inverted" objects and people that can move backward through time. While not generally negatively reviewed, Tenet did receive a much more muted reaction than Nolan's previous films, especially after the success of Dunkirk.

"I know some people found it confusing and hard to follow, but I think it was a brilliant and original sci-fi thriller that pushed the boundaries of filmmaking," said user Prudent-Royal-6736. "The action scenes, the visuals, the score, and the concept were all amazing. I think it was one of Christopher Nolan’s best films and that it will be appreciated more as time goes by."

2 'The Counselor' (2013)

The Counselor is a crime thriller directed by Ridley Scott, starring Michael Fassbender as a lawyer known only as The Counselor, who gets involved in the dangerous world of drug trafficking after deciding to help his friend Reiner (Javier Bardem). The Counselor soon finds himself in over his head as he becomes entangled in a violent web of deceit, betrayal, and murder. For the user TheRealProtozoid, this movie will later become a classic, despite the mixed reception.

The film also features strong performances by Penélope Cruz as The Counselor's love interest, Cameron Diaz as a mysterious femme fatale, and Brad Pitt as a middleman in the drug trade. The screenplay, written by acclaimed author Cormac McCarthy, is dark and gritty, delving deep into the character's motivations and the consequences of their actions. It makes for an emotionally charged film that thoughtfully explores the moral complexities of the criminal underworld.

1 'Babylon' (2022)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Babylon is Damien Chazelle's sprawling drama set in Hollywood in the 1920s during the transition from silent film to talkies. Despite the star-studded cast, including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, it is widely regarded as one of the most disappointing movies of 2022. However, some Redditors think future critics will be much kinder to it.

"I loved the performances, the cinematography, the music, and the story," said user Prudent-Royal-6736. "It was a fascinating and immersive look at the golden age of Hollywood and how it changed with the advent of sound. I think it will be seen as a masterpiece in the future."

