Just because a film didn't have the best-written script, production values, or special effects, it doesn't mean that it's a bad movie. Even poorly written films can be worth watching for viewers when there are exceptional performances made by the actors.

Sometimes, viewers may find that a movie has a bad script or mediocre material, but the actors execute that material into an enjoyable film to watch. Reddit users in this thread discussed movies that didn't have the best script but were saved by the quality of the cast's performances.

10 'Rat Race' (2001)

Rat Race was a film that had one of the best comedy ensemble cast that made viewers laugh. The ensemble of actors including Rowan Atkinson, John Clease, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Lovitz portrayed characters who pit against each other for $2 million dollars stashed over a hundred miles away.

Ultimately, not everyone enjoyed this film as Rat Race received a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Reddit user u/georgiaphi1389 said that the film had dumb jokes and a questionable ending. Nevertheless, they praised the entire cast, calling John Clease and Rowan Atkinson "spectacular".

9 'Flight' (2012)

In Flight, Denzel Washington portrayed Whip Whitaker, a commercial pilot who has a history of drug and alcohol addiction. Viewers watched as Whip made a miracle crash-landing, vowing to remain sober, only for the crash investigation to expose his addiction.

While a storyline like this would've intrigued viewers to watch the film, it's not appealing to other people. For one Reddit user, they said that Flight could have been a very boring movie, but Denzel's acting kept them on the screen.

8 'Lincoln' (2012)

Lincoln was one of the iconic war movies that focused on civilians and leaders. It focused on American President Abraham Lincoln (Daniel-Day-Lewis) who had to make tough decisions during his term as president.

Despite being based on real-life events, some Reddit userssay that it's not really a biopic. However, it would've been one of those black-and-white biopics if it weren't for the cast. Reddit user u/therealjshaff said that the reason Lincoln is a remotely decent film was because of the best performances from the cast.

7 'Carnage' (2011)

Released in 2011, Carnage evolved around two sets of parents portrayed by Kate Winslet, Christoph Waltz, Jodie Foster, and John C. Reilly trying to resolve a situation. It was more of a dark comedy film that viewers either loved or weren't appealed to.

Reddit user u/elderinodude said that the script of Carnage was dull, and it's the actors that bought color to it. Furthermore, they said that without the cast, the movie would've been extremely boring.

6 'The Believer' (2001)

Starring Ryan Gosling, The Believer was loosely based on the true story of Dan Burros. However, Reddit user u/AlexanderTekniche said that the film was a mess of poorly-conceived subplots and mechanics.

However, they praised Ryan Gosling for a committed and believable performance, which made the film work. His acting was the reason why the film didn't downfall even further.

5 'The Prophecy' (1995)

There are so many horror movies in the 90s that audiences loved, especially diehard horror movie fans! With The Prophecy, one Reddit user says that it's pretty much a mediocre horror flick.

To add on, they say that the mediocre horror flick was elevated by the actors' performances which even made the lame dialogue stand out. Another Reddit user u/Face_Jam agreed and said that they couldn't understand how a B-movie scored a terrific cast.

4 'The Devil Wears Prada' (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada has all the elements and feels of a "rom-com" and typical chick flick. After all, it's taken place in New York City and has its fair share of fashion montages and big makeovers.

One Reddit user says that The Devil Wears Prada was a standard chick-flick that was bearable and moving because of the actors. They said that the actors gave the characters dimension, where the roles could've been basic.

3 'End of Watch' (2012)

End of Watch followed two Los Angeles Police Department officers portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña and was known to have non-horror found footage in the film.

One Reddit user discussed how End of Watch would have been a forgettable movie if it wasn't for Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña's friendship chemistry. Reddit user u/fluffheadstravels added that the climax and villains aren't interesting, but the hangout time between the actors was thrilling to watch.

2 'Taken' (2008)

Taken followed a retired CIA Agent, Bryan (Liam Neeson) flying to Paris to save his daughter who was kidnapped. It was an action-packed movie filled with intense fight and chase scenes.

Reddit user u/YoungCinny says that Liam Neeson carriedthe movie. Another Reddit user u/shane0mack agreed and said that if Liam Neeson wasn't in it, the movie would've been bad.

1 'Iron Man' (2008)

Iron Man was the groundbreaking movie that helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe and led to a whole new era of superhero films. However, in this Reddit thread, users say that Iron Man was only a good movie because of how the actors carried the role.

For instance, one Reddit user says that while it's a good action movie, the main draw was always the star power. They said that Robert Downey Jr. did really well in his role in Iron Man with his dry wit, physical comedy, and witty chemistry. Furthermore, if it was any other actor, Iron Man would've fallen apart.

