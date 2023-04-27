No filmography is perfect: even the best actors have one or two duds. Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the most egregious cases of movies that starred great actors but were just plain awful.

Their picks include several reboots, a cheesy drama, a lackluster biopic, and various soulless cash grabs. These movies prove that sometimes a project is so bad that no amount of star power can save it.

10 'Poseidon' (2006)

Poseidon is a loose remake of the 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure and follows a group of passengers on a luxury liner who become trapped when the ship is hit by a rogue wave and capsizes. Kurt Russell plays former firefighter and NYC mayor Robert Ramsey who risks his life to save those on board.

RELATED: Movie Remakes That Had No Business Being Made

Several Redditors despised Russell's performance in particular. "I am a huge fan of the original Poseidon Adventure and what they turned his character into in the remake was horrible," said rangatang. "F**k you for reminding me this heap of garbage exists," added mootmath.

9 'The Mummy' (2017)

This Mummy reboot stars Tom Cruise as Nick Morton, a soldier of fortune who accidentally awakens an ancient Egyptian princess (Sofia Boutella), from her crypt. Nick and a team of archeologists must then race against time to stop the mummy from unleashing her supernatural powers and bringing about the end of the world. Cruise is joined by other stars like Annabelle Wallis, Jake Johnson, and Russell Crowe.

Despite the talented cast in the movie, many Redditors hated it. "That entire movie was embarrassingly bad," said Forsaken_Cost_1937. "Terrible dialogue, bad writing, and the entire ending made zero sense. Wasted the immense talent of Russell Crowe as well."

8 'Capone' (2020)

This biographical crime drama features Tom Hardy as notorious gangster Al Capone during the final year of his life. After serving time in prison for tax evasion, Capone is released to his Florida estate, living with neurosyphilis and plagued by hallucinations of his past. As his health deteriorates, Capone becomes increasingly paranoid, haunted by the law enforcement agents who have been chasing him his entire life.

"I think Tom Hardy's performance as Al Capone in Capone was terrible. He’s one of my favorite actors but, man, was I let down by that movie," said Stabyouup666. "Everything about that movie sucked. The only part that was decent was that flashback/dream sequence when he was younger," said 2Blitz.

7 'The New Mutants' (2020)

The New Mutants is an X-Men movie about a group of young mutants who are being held captive in a secret facility where they are being studied for their abilities. The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, and Blu Hunt as Dani/Mirage. As the story unfolds, the group begins to realize that they are not alone in the facility and that they must use their powers to fight back against the forces that are trying to keep them there.

RELATED: Every ‘X-Men’ Movie Ranked from Worst to Best

The film tries to inject new life into the franchise by introducing new characters but fails to utilize the charm of Anya Taylor-Joy or Maisie Williams. One Redditor called it a "dumpster fire". "Easily the worst X-Men movie. I love [Anya Taylor Joy] in every other movie but she had a horrible, horrible Russian accent as Magik."

6 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

The fourth Jaws movie centers on Ellen Brody, the widow of police chief Martin Brody, who believes that a vengeful great white shark is hunting down her family after it killed her husband and son. Ellen enlists the help of her other son Michael (Lance Guest) and a marine biologist to stop the shark and protect her family.

The film was widely panned for its weak plot, poor acting, and unconvincing special effects. Some Redditors were shocked that an actor as brilliant as Michael Caine would get involved in something so trashy. "Michael Caine in Jaws 4. As good as they get, in as bad as it gets," said DarkUpquark.

5 'The Circle' (2017)

Based on the novel by Dave Eggers, this sci-fi thriller explores the dark side of social media. A young woman named Mae (Emma Watson) gets a dream job at a tech company called The Circle, which promises to revolutionize the way people live their lives through its advanced technology. However, as Mae rises through the ranks, she begins to realize that The Circle's true mission is to create a completely transparent society, where privacy is no longer a right.

Despite an impressive cast, including Tom Hanks and John Boyega, The Circle received mixed reviews and was criticized for its lack of depth and for not living up to its potential. "One of the worst things I’ve ever seen," said pimusic. "I hate everyone associated with that movie after watching it. Except you, Bill Paxton. You're faultless," said tipsea-69.

4 'Thor: Love and Thunder' (2022)

The fourth Thor film sees the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) joining forces with Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) to take on Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a powerful villain hellbent on killing all deities.

RELATED: Missteps That Make 'Thor: Love and Thunder' The Most Disappointing MCU Movie So Far

"What a waste of Christian Bale that was," said mootmath. "Also a waste of one the best new comic villains of the 21st century. The Gorr the God butcher arc in the Thor comics was awesome," said N8ThaGr8. The Redditor grad14uc agreed, saying, "[Bale] did a good job, but that was still a dumpster fire of a movie."

3 'The Silver Chalice' (1954)

The Silver Chalice is a biblical epic starring Paul Newman as a young Greek sculptor named Basil who is commissioned to create a silver chalice for Saint Peter's Cathedral in Rome. However, he is betrayed by a wealthy merchant who takes credit for his work, and Basil becomes a slave. He escapes to Jerusalem where he meets a young Christian woman named Helena (Virginia Mayo). Together, they embark on a dangerous journey to expose the merchant's deception and prove Basil's rightful ownership of the chalice.

The film is notable for being Newman's first leading role. However, his presence isn't enough to save the project. "[Newman] took out a full page in Variety to apologize for his part in it," said Fabulous_Ad_1842.

2 'Leap Year' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

In this romantic comedy movie, Anna (Amy Adams) travels to Dublin to propose to her boyfriend (Adam Scott) on Leap Day, a tradition in Ireland where women can propose to men. However, her plans go awry when a storm diverts her plane to Wales, and she hires a surly Irish innkeeper, Declan (Matthew Goode), to take her to Dublin. As they embark on a journey across the Irish countryside, Anna begins to question her life choices and develops unexpected feelings for Declan.

It's a textbook case of the dangers of basing a movie around a gimmick, in this case, Leap Day. The Irish landscape is beautiful, but other than that there's not much to recommend Leap Year. "I stopped it after 20 minutes," said RockerElvis. "Unwatchable."

1 'Hardball' (2001)

Keanu Reeves stars in the sports drama Hardball as Conor O'Neill, a down-on-his-luck gambler who takes on coaching a little league baseball team in a rough Chicago neighborhood to pay off his debts. As he gets to know the kids and becomes invested in their success, he begins to turn his life around. The film also features Diane Lane as Conor's love interest and John Hawkes as his friend and assistant coach.

"Painfully awful in every way and not even Keanu could save it," said meepgorp. "Worn out premise expressed through the cliche-est of clichés piled on top of each other with dialogue that feels like every line was a calculation of 'most common thing to say here'."

NEXT: Bad Movies Saved By Good Acting, According to Reddit