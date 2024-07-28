Very few movies have no redeeming qualities, as even some of the worst films of all time have some interesting production values or performances. Just as some great films have hidden flaws that may only be noticed upon multiple viewings, movies that are often considered unsavable have some surprisingly compelling moments that will surprise everyone watching.

A great opening scene is integral in getting an audience invested in a film, as it sets up the tone, stakes, and usually some of the main characters. Unfortunately, just because a film starts with exciting moments doesn’t mean that it is destined to succeed in all capacities. In fact, a great opening can set up viewers with higher expectations than they would have had otherwise for an even bigger disappointment if the potential is not fulfilled. These terrible movies started great before succumbing to their many flaws, but at least they can claim to have truly spectacular beginnings.

10 ‘Octopussy’ (1983)

Directed by John Glen

Image via MGM/UA Entertainment Co.

Octopussy is one of the worst James Bond films ever made, as it was released when Roger Moore had lost any of the initial charisma he had in Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. Although the film itself is completely comical (even featuring a scene where Bond is dressed up in the makeup of a clown), the opening pre-title sequence features an exciting airplane chase, an action moment that ranks among the coolest introductory passages in any 007 film.

This much-lauded opening scene included the type of imaginative, clever storytelling that was sorely lacking in the rest of the film. While Octopussy was a sign that Moore’s tenure as Bond was coming to an abrupt conclusion, its exciting beginning served as a reminder of why he was so beloved in the role in the first place.

9 ‘X-Men Origins: Wolverine’ (2009)

Directed by Gavin Hood

Image via 20th Century Studios

X-Men Origins: Wolverine isn’t just one of the worst X-Men films ever made but also one of the most confusing and nonsensical studio blockbusters of the past two decades. Gavin Hood’s origin story for Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine aimed to explore the scope of history through his perspective but ended up telling a largely dull story that shamelessly tried to shoehorn in appearances by other X-Men characters. However, the opening scene involving Wolverine fighting in several major battles was an exciting way to start an otherwise disappointing movie.

The opening of X-Men Origins: Wolverine showed what the film should have been: a thoughtful way of examining the evolution of Logan as a weary, numb character after encountering various historical figures. Had the rest of the film stuck with this premise, it may have actually added a new dimension to one of the most beloved superhero characters of all time.

8 ‘The Internship’ (2013)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Image via 20th Century Studios

The Internship was a very disappointing comedy that didn’t make use of the great chemistry between Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, who proved in Wedding Crashers that they could be a great onscreen duo. The Internship felt like an outdated “mid-life” crisis comedy that was completely out of touch with modern sensibilities; however, an opening scene involving the two main characters abruptly losing their jobs due to a change in their industry was a great way to introduce the film’s themes.

Audiences may have been able to relate to the notion of feeling lost due to the overabundance of technology. The Internship failed because the realism within its opening scenes became lost, as the rest of the film seemed to be an extended advertisement for Google. The Internship could’ve been an all-time comedy classic had it threaded the needle between authenticity and cynicism that was present in its opening moments.

7 ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014)

Directed by Marc Webb

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 took all the goodwill its predecessor received and ruined it, creating an overcomplicated narrative that was clearly intended to set up multiple spinoffs. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is ultimately too dark and moody, but an opening scene involving Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) swinging through the streets of New York City to stop Rhino (Paul Giamatti) from attacking innocent people epitomized what audiences wanted from a Spidey movie.

Garfield was a great Spider-Man, even when the scripts didn’t do him justice, and the opening moments of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 cemented his success in the role. While the rest of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 proved to be a massive disappointment, Garfield’s return to the role at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was an empowering moment for those who loved his interpretation of the character.

6 ‘Need For Speed’ (2014)

Directed by Scott Waugh

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Video game movies don’t exactly have a great track record, but Need For Speed was a beguiling failure that wasn’t nearly as fun as it should have been. Although the games that it was based on were rather loose in their narratives, the opening scene of Need for Speed features some really impressive street racing that suggested it could spawn a franchise equivalent to The Fast and the Furious.

Need for Speed fails almost immediately after its opening scene, as it opts to tell a more self-serious revenge story that doesn’t feel totally consistent with the more action-centric tone. It’s unfortunate that a genuinely strong set of performances from Aaron Paul, Imogen Poots, and Dominic Cooper, a great soundtrack, and some good racing scenes were wasted on a film that peaked in its first few minutes.

5 ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back’ (2016)

Directed by Edward Zwick

Image via Paramount Pictures

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back brought its franchise to a swift end, as it turned the clever neo-noir style of its predecessor into a largely forgettable action film with no sense of urgency or grittiness. While Jack Reacher set up a compelling mystery thanks to Christopher McQuarrie, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back took the narrative in the laziest possible direction.

That said, an opening scene featuring Tom Cruise’s Reacher facing off with a bar of villains teased what a much more focused and action-packed Jack Reacher sequel could have looked like. It’s always exciting to see Cruise in a fight scene as he commits to practical stunt work in a way that few of his peers have. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back may have wasted his talents, but the awesome opening fight scene is terrific as a standalone Lee Child adaptation.