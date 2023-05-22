We all have our cinematic guilty pleasures, movies that critics hated but which we (perhaps secretly) enjoy. It's not a bad thing: it's important to have one's own taste. Even movies that are technical failures in terms of storytelling, acting, or production can still be greatly enjoyed.

Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently discussed which critically reviled movies they unironically love. Their picks include some trashy flicks that are actually a ton of fun.

10 'A Sound of Thunder' (2005)

A Sound of Thunder is a sci-fi action movie directed by Peter Hyams, based on a short story by genre legend Ray Bradbury. It's about a time-traveling agency that offers wealthy clients the opportunity to hunt dinosaurs in the prehistoric era. However, when one of the hunters accidentally steps on a butterfly, the course of history is altered, and a chain reaction of disastrous consequences is set in motion. Hyams is not a bad director, but this film was widely panned and bombed at the box office.

"It's a pretty awful movie with some bad special effects and a story that makes even less sense than most time travel movies, but I found myself getting invested in it and a little scared at times. And I liked that it took itself kind of seriously," said user erniebarguckle213.

9 'Space Truckers' (1996)

Space Truckers is a sci-fi comedy set in a future where space travel is commonplace and commercialized. Veteran space trucker John Canyon (Dennis Hopper) finds himself caught up in a plot involving a corrupt corporation and a shipment of lethal cargo. While not a critical or commercial success upon its release, Space Truckers has since gained a cult following among fans of B-movie science fiction.

"It has Charles Dance as a mad genius cyborg pirate with a pullcord-operated bionic penis and an army of killer androids disguised as sex toys," said Redditor TrueLegateDamar. "I remember watching that late night on cable years ago saying the entire time, 'This is pretty awful' yet enjoyed it and still can't explain why I like it," added user Ok-Needleworker-4819.

8 'DOA: Dead or Alive' (2006)

Based on the video game franchise, this action flick revolves around a martial arts tournament held on a mysterious island, drawing fighters worldwide. As the tournament progresses, the protagonists uncover a conspiracy involving a stolen weapon of mass destruction.

"I saw this on HBO when it first premiered and had never heard of it. Liked it so much that I bought the DVD and still have it and watched it like two months ago. It’s fun and campy," said user Tartpop18. "Say what you will about that movie, but it definitely stays true to the source material," added Redditor Heiminator.

7 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

Freddy Got Fingered is a black comedy directed by Tom Green, who also stars as struggling cartoonist Gord Brody. The film follows his increasingly bizarre attempts to pursue his dreams of becoming an animator while simultaneously dealing with his dysfunctional family.

It dominated that year's Razzie Awards, winning Worst Screenplay, Worst Actor, Worst Director, and Worst Picture. "Apparently people don’t like Freddy Got Fingered. I think it’s one of the funniest movies I’ve seen," said user voivod1989.

6 'The Happening' (2008)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel star in this sci-fi horror from M. Night Shyamalan. It centers on series of mysterious attacks that seem to be caused by plants. Most reviewers savaged the film, ranking it among Shyamalan's worst projects.

"I really enjoy it," said user jonatton____yeah. The user Putrid_Squirrel_3 agreed, saying, "I have such nostalgia for that movie. Just reminds me of being younger and watching it with my younger brother." "It really is one of my favorites!" chimed in Redditor KeepGoingYoureGood.

5 'Hudson Hawk' (1991)

Hudson Hawk (Bruce Willis) is a skilled thief who is released from prison and forced to work for a pair of eccentric billionaires who want him to steal priceless works of art. Surreal and cartoonish, the movie features over-the-top characters and absurd plot twists aplenty.

It drew overwhelmingly negative reviews but made a modest profit. "I enjoyed the musical bits, the sense of humor, the caper, freakin' all of it. Great movie," said user Gamerthu1hu. "There’s no law against goofy fun," said Redditor Catharpin363.

4 'Out Cold' (2001)

This comedy takes place at an Alaskan ski resort where a group of snowboarders work to stop the owner's plan to sell the business to a developer. The ensemble cast includes Jason London, Lee Majors, and Zach Galifianakis, but its slapstick comedy did not go down well with critics.

"It's a dumb comedy/romance. Some extremely childish jokes, but goddammit, it's got heart. Caroline Davernas starring also helps," said Redditor SomeDuderr. "I saw this with a friend in high school. She was a serious snowboarder so she thought it was going to be a lot different. She hated it but I laughed my ass off and eventually bought the DVD," said user EastwoodRavine85.

3 'Road House' (1989)

Patrick Swayze stars in this action movie as a bouncer who is hired to clean up a rowdy bar in a small town. Sam Elliot and Ben Gazzarra also turn in decent performances, though the narrative is silly, and the music is very over-the-top. Nevertheless, several Redditors adore it.

"It should be a hate-watch but isn’t," said user Missus_Aitch_99. "I'm with you on that. Really good actors deliver cheesy lines with a highly predictable plot. But somehow it works," said Redditor McalesterOkisDisease.

2 'Godzilla vs. Gigan' (1972)

Godzilla vs. Gigan sees the iconic radioactive lizard battling a new threat named Gigan, a cyborg reptile from outer space. The movie was not as well-received critically as most of the other entries in the Godzilla franchise, but Gigan has since become one of the series' most iconic kaiju. The monster Anguirus also makes a cool appearance, this time as Godzilla's ally.

"Godzilla vs. Gigan might be another bad movie I like unironically. Most Godzilla fans seem to dislike it, but I thought Gigan was a cool monster, and I liked the human characters," said user erniegarbuckle213. "Godzilla vs. Gigan is actually my favorite of the Showa era, other than the original," said Redditor Megamind66.

1 'Mortal Kombat' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

A group of fighters from Earth is summoned to a mystical tournament in a parallel dimension, where they must battle against supernatural foes and prevent the evil sorcerer Shang Tsung (Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa) from taking over their world. This was the first Mortal Kombat movie and a massive commercial success, despite the negative reviews.

"Horrific dialogue, terrible acting, and entertaining as all get-out," said user TheMadLurker17. "GOAT-tier soundtrack as well," added Redditor Heiminator. They're right: the soundtrack album, featuring mostly rock and EDM, went platinum in less than a year.

