Have you ever walked out on a movie? Maybe you didn't like it, maybe it wasn't what you were expecting, or maybe there was some other reason. But perhaps there was a movie in which you decided it would be more worthwhile to let your movie ticket money go to waste than to sit in the theater any longer. If so, don't be ashamed; it happens more often than you think.

RELATED: 10 Most Disappointing Movies Ever, According to Reddit

For example, on April 19, 2023, the user girlcalledmaria posted a question to Reddit's r/AskReddit thread, a subreddit for asking open-ended discussion questions. The post asked, "If you have ever walked out of a cinema because the film was so bad, what one was it?" The responses were shockingly numerous, with over 24,000 responses.

'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Last Airbender is a live-action movie based on the Nickelodeon hit TV series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. With the TV series being a huge success, many fans of the show were hyped to see it become a live-action movie. Unfortunately, the film was directed by M. Night Shyamalan, who is relatively inconsistent with his work, despite producing a couple of cinematic gems over the years.

Many criticized the film on account of the fact that the characters felt too unfamiliar in that their personalities had been completely changed. The user thespookyonetwo summed up almost every other criticism: "As a fan of the original animated series, I was excited to see a live-action adaptation, but the movie was a huge disappointment. The acting was wooden, the script was clunky, and the special effects were underwhelming. I made it about halfway through the movie before I decided that my time was better spent doing something else."

'The Emoji Movie' (2017)

Image via Sony

The user External_Ad_930 stated that they took their little brothers to the movie while babysitting them. Yet, even then, they couldn't stand it. The Emoji Movie is geared toward kids, so the fact that even two young boys couldn't bear to be in the theater anymore says a lot.

The film wasn't exactly a hit with critics either, receiving only 6% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was also widely mocked online from the moment it was announced, as very few people could take a movie based on emojis, of all things, seriously.

'Epic Movie' (2007)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Epic Movie is a parody comedy film directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer. The two are famous for creating the Scary Movie franchise... and their numerous box office flops, including The Starving Games and Vampires Suck. Parody films seem to be a common thing for them.

Epic Movie was supposed to parody the trending action-adventure movies of the time, yet critics slammed it, earning just 2% on Rotten Tomatoes. The user Maso_TGN stated it "Wasn't epic at all," which sums up most of the movie's criticisms.

'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Image via Warner Bros.

"Oh, I remember vividly. It was Battlefield Earth. The shot angles kept being tilted this way and that for no reason, and I started tilting my head so that things would be level. Then my friend joined in. Then we simultaneously were like 'are we going to cramp our necks for THIS?' And walked out," states the user Ahlq802. Their comment ended up being the third most upvoted (Reddit's equivalent to "likes") comment in the thread.

It's true that the movie was far from a critical success. Though, it is widely regarded as one of those "so-bad-it's-good" movies now by many. For others, though, the sci-fi action movie has been labeled one of the worst ever made.

'Green Lantern' (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Green Lantern is a superhero movie directed by Martin Campbell, who also directed the incredible 007 films Casino Royale and Goldeneye. Yet somehow, this DC movie failed to deliver in the action department, as many deemed it boring.

The user Hewholooksskyward stated that "Even Ryan Reynolds acknowledges how bad it is." This is true, as Ryan Reynolds has been open about his disdain for the movie multiple times, which is especially telling because he starred in it.

'28 Days' (2000)

Image via Columbia Pictures

28 Days isn't great, but it's not awful. It's a dramedy starring Sandra Bullock as a newspaper columnist in rehabilitation for alcoholism. The movie also stars Viggo Mortensen and Steve Buscemi, among others.

The reason the Redditor Church_of_Footstool walked out because "I saw 28 Days with Sandra Bullock when I was 12 with a few friends. For some reason, we thought it was related to 28 Days Later and was about zombies. We were very disappointed."

'Lady in the Water' (2006)

Image via Warner Bros.

Lady in the Water is another movie directed by M. Night Shyamalan, though this one was a little less black-and-white with its release. Many found it terrible (such as the user Caviarpapi), but others, such as the user EndoShota, actually liked it.

The movie is a supernatural psychological thriller about a man who owns an apartment complex and discovers a woman living in his swimming pool. It's later revealed that she is a water nymph. Though some aspects of the movie are good, others are not so much. Critics panned Shyamalan for casting himself in the film, making it seem self-indulgent to some.

'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Image via Warner Bros.

The user Thejohnshirey added this answer to the thread, stating, "You know it was horrible when I didn’t want to see more Mila Kunis." Jupiter Ascending was a movie that showed a lot of promise when the trailers first came out. It featured a star-studded cast and was set to be directed by The Wachowskis, who also directed the widely-popular Matrix trilogy.

Sadly, the film went through a rough development, with multiple delays in release, poor results in test screenings, and the budget increasing from $130 million to $210 million, which is pretty huge. Overall, it had potential, but too many unfortunate incidents contributed to its downfall.

'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 isn't actually that bad. In fact, plenty of people enjoyed it, though it did earn mixed reviews from critics. However, the user szczurman83 was one of those that didn't quite enjoy the movie so much, though they didn't elaborate as to why.

Regardless, it's definitely a film that's not for everyone. Many have criticized the bizarre pacing and confusing plotline. On the other hand, many have praised the film's visual effects and acting. Either way, it might be worth checking out if you're into DC movies or superhero flicks in general.

'The Love Guru' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The user bodybagcutie shared this answer: "The Love Guru... walked out to see The Happening for the third time instead." What's telling about this statement is that The Happening is another movie regarded as not very good, which should speak volumes about how much this particular Redditor disliked this rom-com.

Even its star-studded cast of John Oliver, Ben Kingsley, Mike Myers, Verne Troyer, Justin Timberlake, and Jessica Alba couldn't save this movie from critics' scorn. It earned only 13% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers claiming it had too many gross-out gags to be bearable.

KEEP READING: 10 Movies That Redditors Would Love to See Remade