Ever watched a movie that you did not like but could not stop watching, hoping that it would eventually get better? Often it does not, and you are left feeling like you wasted two hours. But sometimes, something amazing happens, and the movie suddenly picks up, delivering an ending that made the previous struggle worth it. Whether it was an epic battle sequence or a shocking twist, these movies end on a high note.

RELATED: 10 Good Movies with Bad Endings, According to Reddit

The question was asked on Reddit which movies fall into this category. The results ranged from MCUblockbusters to sequels to some of the greatest movies of all time, meaning that no one is safe from producing a bad film. While it is debatable that these great endings make the movies worth watching, what can be agreed on is that the following films leave viewers with either a smile or a blown mind as the credits roll.

Spoilers follow for the listed movies

10 'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

One of Disney's most infamous flops and one of the most troubled productions of all time, The Lone Ranger was a disaster for the House of the Mouse. Starring Armie Hammer as the titular character and Johnny Depp as Toto, his Comanche companion, the film follows their exploits as vigilantes in the Old West.

Attempting to recapture the magic of Pirates of the Caribbean, director Gore Verbinski follows a similar blockbuster formula with The Lone Ranger, but it does not work. It all feels dull until the final action sequence on a train, which one Redditor said "is an absolute blast to watch" and a "super entertaining conclusion."

9 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday' (1993)

The second Friday the 13th movie to claim it is the final entry (with both being false), Jason Goes to Hell is the ninth entry in the franchise. Deciding that Jason's rotting body has caused enough carnage, this sequel's hook is that the killer hockey player can now jump between bodies, possessing others to commit his murders.

It all results in one of the worst entries in the series, as it is not the same without main man Jason doing the killing. While Tweakthetiny says "the rest of the movie might be lackluster" the sight of Freddy Krueger's glove bursting out of the ground to grab Jason's mask is enough to send viewers jumping out of their seats.

8 'Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines' (2003)

Image via Warner Bros.

The long-awaited sequel to one of the greatest science-fiction films of all time, Terminator 3 picks up ten years later. With the now-adult John Connor (Nick Stahl) still grappling with his future as a freedom fighter, he is pulled into another life-and-death chase as a new machine is sent back in time to kill him, while the T-850 (Arnold Schwarzenegger) returns to protect him.

While Terminator 3 is certainly entertaining, it does feel like a weaker version of Terminator 2. Its main deviation is the ending, where the heroes discover their efforts to save the world is in vain, as Judgment Day arrives no matter what they do. idonotpostoften says it was a surprisingly dark "ending that impressed me quite a bit."

7 'Dark Phoenix' (2019)

Available to stream on Disney+.

Ending the popular X-Men saga with a whimper, Dark Phoenix attempts to retell one of the franchise's most popular storylines. As Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) struggles to control her powers, the devastating threat that she poses causes mutants from both sides to come together to stop her from hurting anyone else.

Plagued by problems behind the scenes, Dark Phoenix is one of the weaker entries in the series. As the heroes eventually put an end to the threat, it finishes on a bright note as Xavier (James McAvoy) and Erik (Michael Fassbender) reunite to play chess once more. bearclaw40 "thought it was a nice send-off to complete the franchise."

6 'Staying Alive' (1983)

Available to stream on Prime Video and Paramount+.

Saturday Night Fever is one of the most beloved movies of the 1970s and features one of John Travolta's best performances. So hopes were high for Staying Alive, a sequel that follows Tony Manero as he continues to pursue his dream of making it as a professional dancer, this time in the bright lights of Broadway.

This Sylvester Stallone-directed follow-up is panned for sucking the darkness out of the original, replacing it with a by-the-numbers upbeat story. Its strongest moment is its ending, where Tony claims he wants to strut and marches down the streets to the classic Bee Gees track in an iconic scene that CodyTaco calls "all kinds of awesome."

5 'Doom' (2005)

Available to stream on Peacock.

Image via Universal Pictures

An adaptation of the legendary videogame, Doom stars Dwayne Johnson and Karl Urban as members of a space marine squad sent to investigate a colony that went dark on Mars. Arriving to discover the outpost has been overrun with demons, the soldiers lay waste to anything that gets in their way with explosive weaponry.

Doom remains an entertaining mix of Sci-Fi action and demonic horror. It peaks during the finale when Urban's Reaper gains superhuman powers and mows down demons in a first-person shooter sequence that mirrors the games. patentattorney echoes this by saying the "last couple of minutes that were in first person mode was great."

4 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013)

Available to stream on Disney+ and Starz.

The second entry in the Thor saga, Thor: The Dark World follows the Asgardian after the events of The Avengers as he battles an army of dark elves who are trying to overthrow the Nine Realms. Joining forces with love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and brother Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) sets out on another action-filled journey.

Often labeled as one of the weakest movies in the MCU, The Dark World is an unmemorable entry in the long-running franchise. What is memorable though is its "great final scene" as described by Primetime22, as Thor shares a tender moment with his father, only for the seemingly dead Loki to reveal himself as having taken his place.

3 'The Village' (2004)

Available to stream on Apple TV.

Set in a small village in the 19th century, The Village follows its residents as they try to go about their lives while fearing the creatures that stalk the woods surrounding them. After her friend is badly injured, blind resident Ivy (Bryce Dallas Howard) volunteers to enter the dangerous woods to retrieve medicine for his wounds.

In true M. Night Shyamalan fashion, The Village ends with a twist ending. Upon reaching a road, it is revealed to the viewer (but not Ivy) that the film is set in the 21st century, and the villagers are living in a sheltered environment away from the rest of the world. LittlePeach80 says they love "how they revealed it in such a low-key way."

2 'Smokin' Aces' (2006)

A high-energy crime thriller that never quite comes together despite its great premise and killer cast, Smokin' Aces revolves around Las Vegas magician Buddy Israel (Jeremy Piven). After he decides to squeal on his mafia buddies, an assortment of assassins arrives at his safe house to collect the million-dollar bounty on his head.

While the first two acts spend too much time trying to establish the scenario, the third finally delivers on the movie's promise as colorful assassins trade bullets with the police force assigned to protect Israel. Kylefisher200 says the closing firefights "are just wonderful and almost make the rest of the movie worth it."

1 'Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End' (2007)

Available to stream on Disney+.

Image via Disney

Pitched as the finale of the original Pirates of the Caribbean trilogy, At World's End follows Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Elisabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) as they attempt to rescue Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and unite all the pirate ships across the land in order to battle the forces that seek to wipe their kind out.

The weakest entry in the series up until this point, it culminates in perhaps the best moment in the franchise. PrinceRory says the "giant sea battle at the end is epic" as the pirates, the East India Company, and Davy Jones' army trade cannon fire and swords, creating an unforgettable finale that ends with a fantastic slow-motion sequence.

KEEP READING: 15 Movies That Tell the Audience the Ending From the Start