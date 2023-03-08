Just as it's difficult for critics to come to a consensus on any movie they're critiquing, so is it hard for moviegoers to agree on a consensus regarding film criticism. Professional reviewers can prove useful by shedding light on movies you might not otherwise have heard of without good reviews, yet sometimes, their reviews can prove frustrating to read or watch because no one will ever agree with another person's tastes 100%.

Thanks to critic-centered sites like Rotten Tomatoes and user-populated sites like Letterboxd, it's now easier than ever to work out when critics and filmgoers disagree. Movies considered rotten on Rotten Tomatoes (meaning they have an approval rating of less than 60%) can find themselves more positively received by Letterboxd users. The differences highlight how the two groups vary and ultimately drive home the point that it's okay for people to disagree about movies sometimes.

10 'Speed Racer' (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 41%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.3/5

A hyperactive and visually crazy movie directed by the Wachowskis, Speed Racer is probably something of an acquired taste. It's an adaptation of the manga/anime series of the same name and follows a young man who battles corrupt officials and criminals through his driving skills and ceaseless optimism.

Critics were split about the film, with it ultimately gaining more negative reviews than positive ones. However, it's developed something of a cult following in the 15 years since its release and now sits at a comparatively positive 3.3/5 from users on Letterboxd, perhaps suggesting Speed Racer was just too fast and ended up ahead of its time.

9 'Cruising' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 50%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

Even with a skilled director like William Friedkin behind the camera and a brilliant actor like Al Pacino in front of it, it's not hard to see why Cruising may have shocked critics a little too much back in 1980. It's a dark crime/thriller about a serial killer targeting gay men in New York City and a police officer who goes to great lengths to find the killer's identity.

Critics are split right down the middle, at 50%, but Letterboxd users have it sitting at a more positive 3.5/5. It's a gritty and remarkably bold film, and the fact it still retains its power today makes it all the more likely that critics were simply overwhelmed by it upon its release.

8 'Heaven's Gate' (1980)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 59%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.7/5

If you watch the superior director's cut, Heaven's Gate stands as one of the longest Westerns of all time, at 219 minutes long. It's a truly epic film with an ensemble cast and revolves around a violent class struggle between wealthy farmers and exploited, poverty-stricken immigrants.

It's a film that's been drastically reassessed in the decades since its release, with the inferior theatrical cut being a potential reason why it just falls shy of a fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. With Letterboxd viewers seeing the film with fresh eyes (and likely having access to the director's cut), it ultimately fares much better rating-wise on that site.

7 'Rocky IV' (1985)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 37%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

Even those who love Rocky IV would have to admit that it's got its goofy moments. After all, it's the Rockysequel that put the Cold War front and center, pitting the title character against a fearsome Russian boxer who has near-superhuman strength. Also, Rocky's brother-in-law, Paulie, gets a robot butler for his birthday.

Maybe it was all a bit too silly and over-the-top for critics, but the humble folk over at Letterboxd are far more open to Rocky IV's excesses, as it has a solid 3.5/5 rating there. Also potentially helping Rocky IV: the fact there was a recent re-edit of the film that aimed to make it fit in a little more with the tone of the other films.

6 'Mallrats' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 58%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.3/5

Kevin Smith wasted no time in putting out a second feature film after the immensely successful Clerks (1994). Mallratscame out just one year later, and honestly, it feels a bit like Clerks again, just with a bigger budget that lets comedic chaos unfold across an entire shopping mall instead of keeping things restricted mostly to one convenience store.

A 58% approval rating from critics isn't terrible, but professional reviewers may have felt like it was diminishing returns after the breath of fresh air that was Clerks, or maybe that it just wasn't as funny. Letterboxd users have been more kind, with the increase in nostalgia for the 1990s likely being a reason for its cult status. Make no mistake: Mallrats screams '90s, for better or worse.

5 'The Room' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 26%, Letterboxd Rating: 2.6/5

There's nothing else in cinematic history quite like The Room. It's a melodrama/tragedy about one man's best friend betraying him by having an affair with his future wife. Its bizarre story, dialogue, acting, and creative decisions make it legendary for being a so-bad-it's-good type of movie.

Critics seem more likely to give it a negative score, even if they agree it's entertaining to watch, while Letterboxd users have been more open to rating it based on entertainment value over filmmaking quality. Sure, 2.6/5 isn't an amazing score, but it's more than a passing grade (if 5/10 is seen as average), and it has more 5/5 ratings than it has any other rating out of five from Letterboxd users.

4 'Babylon' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 56%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.9/5

Babylonis an intentional endurance test for viewers, given it runs for over three hours and features plenty of disgusting scenes and some surprisingly sad moments. It's worth sticking with, though, because it features great performances and has much to say about the film industry, and its ending's one of the best in recent memory.

Critics seemed to be exhausted by the film, and many of them also failed to understand how it could criticize the film industry while serving as a love letter to movies (this is despite another Damien Chazelle film, Whiplash, similarly contrasting artistic perfection against the sacrifices made in its pursuit, and getting great reviews). Babylon's developed something of a cult following on Letterboxd, however, sitting at an impressive average rating of 3.9/5.

3 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 53%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.5/5

Beyond the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, critics haven't exactly viewed the series favorably. There's a certain purity and fun to the first film that the sequels lack, and indeed, Dead Man's Chest shows signs of the bloat and muddled storytelling that would become increasingly clear in the third film, At World's End.

Yet this second installment in the franchise is looked upon with more sympathetic eyes by the users of Letterboxd. Clearly, there's still enough fun and spectacle here for the film to be worthy of a 3.5/5 rating from viewers, even if they ultimately don't think it matches up to the first movie either.

2 'Tokyo Tribe' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 55%, Letterboxd Rating: 3.4/5

Tokyo Tribe is a bizarre movie; there's no other way to put it. It's a gangster/action/musical/science-fiction film depicting an alternate version of Japan that's more technologically advanced and far more violent, with various street gangs constantly at war. Also, most people rap just as often as they talk, if not more so.

It likely polarized critics, given the average score on Rotten Tomatoes is pretty close to being a 50-50 split between positive and negative. On Letterboxd, however, the film earned an unambiguously positive rating. Some users seem to find Tokyo Tribe's ambition and entertainment value outweighing its tonal inconsistencies and occasionally tasteless scenes.

1 'Freddy Got Fingered' (2001)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 11%, Letterboxd Rating: 2.8/5

Freddy Got Fingered falls into roughly the same camp as The Room when it comes to comparing its reception on Rotten Tomatoes to the way it's been received on Letterboxd. For the former, it's seen in an almost universally negative light, but for the latter, it scrapes by with a rating that's at least close to positive (and again, more 5/5 ratings on Letterboxd than any other rating).

It's shock comedy at its grossest and most shocking, following an immature young man who moves back in with his parents and clashes violently with them. Its dark sense of humor feels ahead of its time, with present-day viewers who've grown up with the internet (and all its depravity) likely finding it much funnier and more entertaining than the alarmed critics who had to make something of it back in 2001.

