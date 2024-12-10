Not every holiday movie is filled with warm and fuzzy feelings, and sometimes, that's exactly what people are looking for. Enter Bad Santa 2. Sometimes Christmas isn't merry and bright, sometimes it's fueled with sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, and maybe some old-fashioned burglary while we're at it. Starring Landman's Billy Bob Thornton as the foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Willie Soke, the movie is the sequel to the original holiday smash Bad Santa, with Thornton reprising the role that made him one of the best, and worst, Santa's in the history of cinema. Doesn't it make you feel warm and fuzzy inside when you see Santa throwing up?

This time around, Willie is at rock bottom — okay, he was at rock bottom last time too, but at least things haven't gotten any worse — when his old partner-in-crime Marcus (Tony Cox) reconnects with him. This time around, they're going to rob a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. Things are made all the more complicated when Willie’s estranged and equally inappropriate mother, Sunny (Kathy Bates) rocks into town, and decides she's going to run the heist instead. Meanwhile, Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly), the sweet but dim-witted boy from the original Bad Santa appears, and yes, he still thinks Willie is the real Santa Claus.

What Else is Billy Bob Thornton Doing?

Right now, Thornton is the lead in Taylor Sheridan's Landman, which has been performing superbly on Paramount+. The series sees Thornton as Tommy Norris, an oil company crisis executive who basically deals with all the issues that come with overseeing oil fields in Texas. Made all the more complicated is the arrival of his airhead wife and daughter, who shack up in his house, which he shares with two further executives and workers of the company, and things go to hell in a handbasket from there.

Critical response to the series has quite impressive to date so far. In fact, it's been better than the very first season of Yellowstone. Back in 2018, Yellowstone debuted to bang average reviews, landing a divisive 58% on Rotten Tomatoes, but over time, it became critically acclaimed. On the other hand, Landman has hit the ground running with a 74% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bad Santa 2 is currently streaming on Paramount+, as is Landman, which streams new episodes every Sunday evening. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on Landman and Billy Bob Thornton.

Watch on Paramount+