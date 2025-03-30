Science fiction is as popular as it ever was. In recent weeks, sci-fi releases have come from directors as varied as Bong Joon-ho and Flying Lotus, while Netflix has had one of its most popular original films with The Electric State. That film, by the Russo Brothers, also proves a larger point that a sci-fi project need not be good to be popular; indeed, many terrible sci-fi films over the decades have proven to be colossal hits with audiences.

Sometimes, these terrible movies are a simple case of right time, right place, while others fall into the so-bad-it's-good category that many a movie lover enjoys with a heavy dose of irony. Other times, a bad sci-fi movie is just what the doctor (be they Who or otherwise) ordered to cure a bad case of melancholy. Whatever the reason, these are ten terrible sci-fi movies that are still a must-watch for any fan of the genre or cinema overall.

10 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

Image via Distributors Corporation of America

Many '50s sci-fi films have aged poorly, thanks to their limited budgets and amateurish effects work. Ed Wood's Plan 9 from Outer Space did not need time to rob it of its effectiveness; it was released out into the world as a fully formed disasterpiece. Featuring aliens enacting a plan to resurrect the recently deceased to destroy humanity, the movie doesn't so much follow a plot as it does stumble from one unintentionally hilarious scene to the next.

The granddaddy of so-bad-its-good cinema, Wood's sci-fi failure holds a special place in film history for many movie-goers. Its cheaply made charms are such that they never grow old, hearkening back to a more earnest era of filmmaking when terrible movies weren't made to be intentionally terrible but were just the result of filmmakers whose ambitions exceeded their talent by a wide margin.