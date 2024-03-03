The Big Picture Bad Sisters follows five sisters plotting revenge on an abusive husband in a dark comedy series on Apple TV+.

The series, based on the novel Clan , features an all-star cast and received critical acclaim.

The hilarious incompetence of everyday female characters attempting murder creates a mix of comedy & bone-chilling thrills.

Sisterhood is sisterhood, even if it involves some rotten eggs. The Apple TV+ dark comedy Bad Sisters follows the five titular sisters as they plot to destroy and kill a man over luncheons and cocktails in the name of sweet, sweet revenge. If you're looking for a show to check out after binging Big Little Lies, this is your next obsession. Trading in the sunny cliffs of Monterey for the gray mountains and frigid seas of Ireland, the Garvey sisters decide to kill their second-eldest sibling's husband after years of psychological abuse.

The series debuted on Apple TV+ in August 2022, consisting of 10 episodes, and was quickly renewed for Season 2 after the finale aired that November. Based upon the novel Clan, by Malin-Sarah Gozin, the series has received numerous accolades, including four Emmy Award nominations, and won Best Drama Series at the 2023 BAFTA Awards. Bad Sisters' all-star cast features Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson, and Sarah Greene. Duff portrays Grace Williams, whose husband rains terror upon her life and her sisters. When he takes things too far, his murder winds up being served alongside the pot roast and finger painting. For those wishing for a brew of murderous sisters serving death on a cold platter, Bad Sisters is the answer — and now is the perfect time to catch up before the show returns for a second season.

What Is 'Bad Sisters' About?

Bad Sisters begins with the death of husband and businessman John Paul "JP" Williams. Portrayed by a particularly nasty Claes Bang, JP is toxic masculinity personified. He hates women with a passion, especially those who have the audacity to have dreams, aspirations, or opinions of their own. JP is married to the sweet and feeble Grace Williams, and with his wife being one of five sisters, he has found himself in a specially curated nightmare of outspoken women. Unable to stand their strong bonds and celebration of sisterhood, he channels his energies into sabotaging all of their lives, not only his wife's. As he continues to push Grace into a shell of herself, the sisters decide enough is enough, and plot to kill him. Given that the series begins with his death already having occurred, JP is only seen through flashbacks, which reveal him to be emotionally abusive and playing psychological games with his wife. The eldest sister, Eva Garvey, is the ringleader of the group, played by Horgan, and a coworker of JP's that he wages a professional war against. Unable to allow a woman to succeed — as he views it as a direct assault on his manhood — JP sabotages Eva's career in disturbing ways. That's strike one. Strike two, three, and four follow as the other sisters, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka, become JP's next attempted victims.

What makes Bad Sisters so hilarious is that these are everyday women who are by no means professional killers. They're incompetent killers trying to kill JP with ideas ranging from a poisoned piece of raw meat to an explosion in his cabin. The actresses have fantastic chemistry as a tight-knit group of sisters, and their support of one another in brainstorming ways to murder is somehow empowering to watch. Bad Sisters is one of the best female-led ensemble series on television right now, and each performance offers a unique kind of rage. One particularly funny scene features the sisters trying another way to kill JP. As they stand in their perfectly maintained yard, the most furious sister, Bibi, shoots at a watermelon with a BB gun. While Bibi tries to hit the target in question, with the watermelon standing in place of JP's head, after a few rounds, they decide to cut the watermelon up and eat it with feta instead. If that's not sisterhood, what is?

'Bad Sisters' Is a Revenge Series That Balances Comedy and Thrills

While it functions as a comedy series, Bad Sisters also doubles down as a domestic, bone-chilling thriller. The entire series is carried on the back of Duff's shattering performance as Grace. JP has come to have such an extreme hold on her life that she lives every moment in a fight-or-flight state, thanks to the stress of being married to a toxic, unpredictable man. One crucial scene finds Grace trying to seek independence by going to a dance class, but even that is too much for her to bear, as she worries about what JP might think. It's devastating to watch, as their relationship is a subtle, delicate portrayal of marital abuse. His grasp on her soul is an invisible killer, but one that her sisters see right through.

Looking ahead to the series' next installment, Horgan — who also developed Bad Sisters — has confirmed Season 2 will explore the aftermath of JP's death and the impact it has on the women. Per an interview with Radio Times, Horgan admitted that she initially had no plans to continue the show with a second season. "I had no intention of doing any more, but while we were on set I kept thinking of this one idea that could be a possible second season. The first series did have a lovely end, but I think when you kill a man, when you put yourself through that – and there were five of them in it – life is going to change..."

As insurance collectors begin to breathe down their necks in inquiry about JP's death, the burning question of what finally kills a man who cannot seem to die will no doubt rise in intensity in Bad Sisters Season 2. Husbands can't be arrested for causing psychological scars or emotional distress, but sisters can take justice into their own hands if they allow themselves to stop being the good girls they were raised to be by men who wanted to keep them in place. In Bad Sisters, the man played with fire, and the fire answered back.

Bad Sisters is available to stream on Apple TV+.

