English language remakes are something normal in modern entertainment: we know a lot of them, and we always watch them, somewhat convinced by the lavish advertisements on our favorite streaming platforms. Yet, not every remake should be considered as needed or "worth recommending." Sad as it might be, it can be observed that producers tend to forget that worldwide cinema offers a surplus of exceptional shows with indelible storytelling.

Along the way, we have also learned that remakes are often done without an understanding of the original material. Of course, they don't have to be entirely faithful to the shows or movies they are based on. Nonetheless, we want them to be at least decent, so their narratives won't insult the viewers' intelligence and ruin their expectations. Unfortunately, today (even more frequently than a few years ago), most of these unwarranted remakes are quite forgettable and passionless. Luckily, Bad Sisters is one of the outstanding shows that not only keeps the spirit of the original, a Belgian drama (Clan from 2012), but also slightly redefines it, with the cast's phenomenal acting and its initial setting. Apple TV+'s comedy-drama is deeply rooted in the Irish capital, Dublin, in the city's society and its heated, at times even restless temperament.

Since its debut last August, Bad Sisters has become one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, due to its delightful storytelling and strong, cleverly-written characters. In addition, it should also be labeled as one of the best dark comedies of the last 10 years on television. Its black humor relies not on witty gags and pitilessly scripted jokes, but on its prevailing sophistication. Bad Sisters delivers some memorable dialogue, unexpected plot twists and one of the most earnest family dynamics in modern television. There is nothing more we need from the show, which promotes itself as a dark comedy, but quickly turns into an in-depth crime drama, steeped in investigations and sordid deeds. It is evident that it truly deserved the 2023 BAFTA for Best Drama.

RELATED: The 10 Best Dark Comedy TV Shows on Netflix, Ranked

‘Bad Sisters’ Is a Provocative Experience

It begins with grief and distress: John Paul Williams (Claes Bang), Grace's (Anne-Marie Duff) unpopular husband, is dead. We see the widow with her other sisters during the funeral, and they all seem misty-eyed. As we will learn, they're a really close-knit family: they know everything about each other and support each other basically on every level (emotionally, financially, etc.) However, there is one "but": as Bad Sisters implies, Grace is the only person mourning. The other four sisters are, apparently, pleased that the most hated person in their small world is finally dead! They are filled with delight until they're not, as there is another "but." These four sisters tried to kill him, and now he lies in the coffin, though all of them collectively admit they didn't accomplish their personal vengeance. Is one of them lying? Did something else happen? This is how the very first investigation of the show begins.

Bad Sisters is full of ironic situations and unexpected turns of events, as it deftly maneuvers between the past and present time. Thus, we have to follow two timelines: pre-death (when the sisters plan how to murder John Paul) and post-death (when they try to learn the truth), so the show allows us to learn about John Paul's mischief. Bad Sisters is a provocative experience because it, actually, plays with our moral compass. While we have the eponymous "bad sisters," the show introduces us to an even worse person, one so sinister and wicked that it is hard to believe he hasn't been murdered many years earlier. The writers do not implement any encouragement that might affect our spectatorship: they only depict the objective truth, and we still cross our fingers for the triumph of the sisters. It places us in the position of being the other true villains: after only three episodes, we already want Grace's evil husband to be murdered (even if he is, paradoxically, dead).

The aforementioned John Paul Williams (splendidly played by Bang with his devilish and loathsome manner) is such a detestable character that even his daughter fears him (not to mention Grace). He has a manipulative character and this is probably the most gripping motive of Bad Sisters. One thing is his annoying, sardonic smile and the other is what exactly he does to all five Garvey sisters (including his own wife).

This explains why exactly John Paul can be considered a villain, not just a contemptuous bastard. Bang's antihero exploits the sisters' defects and makes life difficult for all of them. He sabotages, insults, and shows disdain towards all the show's heroines. In addition, John Paul somehow feels the sisters' resentment towards him, so he is always vigilant and never heedless; Bad Sisters hints that even one mistake might cost him to lose everything. Bang's brute dispirits the show's heroines (and us, the audience) with his schemes and intentional, vicious efforts. He's an abuser not only of his wife and her sisters: John Paul finds joy in treating badly anyone who tries to be good to them. In other words, Bang's character is a beast hidden behind a gentlemanly attitude and dapper black suits.

‘Bad Sisters’ Ensemble Offers a First-Class Act

Image via AppleTV+

Every main actress adds something to the show's final execution. Sharon Horgan plays Eva, the eldest sister who shares her wisdom with the rest of this family microcosm. She's like a fortress for the other sisters and Horgan's confidence is inspirational, but Eva is undermined by John Paul's acts towards her. Eve Hewson (as Becka) gives us her personal tour de force in one of the best roles of her career, as she becomes Becka and embodies the millennials' anxieties about their lives. At first sight, Becka appears lost and insecure about her future, but when she pulls herself together, her creative spirit and enthusiasm are unstoppable.

Contrarily, Duff as Gracie gives us one of the most disheartening performances in Apple TV+'s shows. Manipulated and psychologically suffocated by her husband, Grace has to (once again) find herself and her own voice, so her thread reminds us of a coming-of-age theme (from the adult's perspective). We also get the fearless Bibi (Sarah Greene, like a cat on a hotplate!), an always-ready-to-fight type with a truculent character. However, regardless of her nature, she feels anxious in the company of John Paul (as he took something important from her). And, there is Ursula (Eva Birthistle with her persuasive range of eclectic emotions), a mother of three, who found herself in an affair (which John Paul discovers and blatantly starts blackmailing her). In the show, all the sisters are just human beings: they constantly make mistakes and struggle with their complexes and concerns (just like everyone else), and there is something tangible and honest in their complex relationship. Even though the show's actresses are unrelated to each other in real life, their chemistry is ineffably natural. We just believe in their bond, and we tend to forget that they aren't of the same blood.

One cannot also ignore the show's newcomers, who complete the comedy-drama's dynamic team of talented actors. Bad Sisters presents us with an interesting duo, consisting of two half-brothers, Thomas (Brian Gleeson, Brendan Gleeson's son) and Matthew (Daryl McCormack) Claffins. They work as insurance agents in the family business and struggle with some financial problems. As we learn, the insurance for John Paul's death would bankrupt their small company, so they are apprehensive about any further legal actions. However, they quickly realize something alarming is going on in the sisters' family. The mystery is unfolded and this is how the second investigation simultaneously commences.

In Bad Sisters, McCormack appeared as a revelation: his soothing presence adds some warmth to his character and the effect is one of the more likable and sensibly thinking male characters in recent TV shows. What is also interesting is the fact that Gleeson, after the show's success, is currently playing in London's West End (with House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock) in Arthur Miller's The Crucible. While performing as John Proctor (who, in the play, fights for his family's honor during the Salem witch hunt), he evokes some connotations to the frustrated and often helpless Tom from Apple's show. It only proves how strongly the Bad Sisters' protagonist has influenced Gleeson: in both roles, he uses his bold and compelling temper to fight for the future of his kids (and, as a matter of fact, he is indeed believable).

A Second Season of ‘Bad Sisters’ Feels Risky

Image via Apple TV+

It's going to be genuinely fascinating to see how Bad Sisters will deal with the murder's aftermath, as its renewal was confirmed last year. No one knows what sort of plan the screenwriters have prepared for the Garvey sisters. Some of the show's fans believe that the Bad Sisters' premise gives it no space for any continuation (ultimately, its finale is one huge climax). They might be right, but the last word still belongs to the producers. In this industry, the rule is simple as that: if the show is a hit, we plan the second season without thinking again. Apple TV+ strikes while the iron is still hot!

Besides, there is a shared fear that Bad Sisters will go in the same direction as the slightly-tedious second season of HBO's drama Big Little Lies, which wasn't quite something we expected (and, to continue this critique, this season was unnecessary and felt forced, maybe even against the will of everyone contributing to the whole project). Yet, seemingly, screenwriters believe we are still in the halfway house of the show's main story, so here comes the question: should we trust them under any circumstances? Is the renewal flighty or calculated and a sober-minded idea? Time will tell, so don't hesitate and become prepared for the second season by learning who exactly killed John Paul (and if he really deserved it).