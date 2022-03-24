Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at their upcoming dark comedy series Bad Sisters, created by Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning Sharon Horgan. The first look image features a look at the series' main cast, including Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson, who join Horgan as the titular bad sisters.

While little is known about the show, the first look image puts the five sisters together at a dining table that resembles Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” painting. In the middle, there’s Duff, with Hewson and Horgan to her right, and Birthistle and Green to her left. All over the table, there are half-empty glasses of wine all over the table, and for some reason, Greene also displays an eyepatch. There’s a lot to unpack here, but we’ll only understand the scene a little better when Apple releases an extended synopsis, more images, or maybe a trailer.

For the moment, Apple revealed that Bad Sisters follow five siblings who are bound by the tragic loss of their parents. Since the official synopsis calls their parents' death “premature”, we can assume the event happens during the sisters’ childhood. Since then, the five women have supported each other no matter what, which apparently will lead to some uncomfortable situations. Besides announcing Bad Sisters as a dark comedy series, Apple also underlines the show is a thriller, which might indicate the sisters will get involved with some sort of crime.

Hogan is known for co-writing and starring in the shows Pulling and Catastrophe, both series that received multiple awards and nominations. Since Bad Sisters is yet another of Hogan’s creations, expectations are high about the show’s writing. As for Hewson, she was recently part of Netflix’s miniseries Behind Her Eyes. The star also appeared in films such as Blood Ties, Bridge of Spies, and 2018’s Robin Hood. Then, Duff earned a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her part in Nowhere Boy, but she also has recently appeared in HBO’s His Dark Materials series and Netflix’s Sex Education.

Birthistle is known for her role in The Last Kingdom, but has been awarded for the film Ae Fond Kiss… and appeared in horror hits The Children and Wake Wood. Finally, Greene is mainly remembered for her part in the TV Shows Penny Dreadful and Ransom. However, Greene also has a prolific career on Broadway and as a voice actress, having made part of the voice cast for the hit game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Bad Sisters has no exact release date, but the series is expected to debut later this year. You can read the official synopsis for the show below.

A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, “Bad Sisters” follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

