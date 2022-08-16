In its latest comedy thriller offering, Apple TV+ is all set to launch Bad Sisters, an all-new series, this August. The dark comedy series comes from Catastrophe writer Sharon Horgan, who also stars in the series, along with an ensemble cast.

The plot follows five sisters, Grace, Ursula, Eva, Bibi, and Becka, who find themselves in a complicated situation after a family tragedy and tests their bonding. The story is set between London and Dublin, which works for both a picturesque setting for a family story, as well as inducing the thrill and tension that the plot calls for.

Bad Sisters is based on a Flemish television series called Clan, which aired in Belgium in 2012. It was written by Malin-Sarah Gozin, and directed by Kaat Beels and Nathalie Basteyns. The Apple TV+ series also credits Gozin as one of the writers on the show, along with Horgan, Brett Baer, Perrie Balthazar, Karen Cogan, and Dave Finkel, among others.

Ahead of its release on Apple TV+, here’s a complete guide on the trailer, release date, plot, cast and characters, and everything we know so far about Bad Sisters.

Image via Apple TV+

Bad Sisters is all set to release on Friday, August 19, 2022, only on Apple TV+, with the first two episodes premiering together. You can watch the series with a subscription to Apple TV+ or if you have an Apple TV subscription, you can avail of three-month free access to the streaming service.

How Many Episodes Are There in Bad Sisters?

Image via Apple TV+

As per Apple TV+’s press release, there are 10 episodes for Bad Sisters. The first two episodes will stream together on the day of the release, i.e., on August 19. After that, every new episode will release weekly in the following weeks.

There are no other details available for the episodes of Bad Sisters, so watch this space for the latest updates and information. But what we do know is that Rebecca Gatward, Josephine Bornebusch, and Dearbhla Walsh serve as episode directors.

Watch the Bad Sisters Trailer

The trailer of Bad Sisters released this July, opens with a funeral, where we see the Garvey sisters joined in mourning. Later we learn that the deceased is the husband of one of the sisters. But what follows the funeral is the main story. There’s an indication of foul play and this is where the plot thickens. Although a lot of the plot points are revealed in the trailer, we are sure there’s going to be a lot of suspense up the creator’s sleeve to reveal later in the episodes.

From the clip, it’s very easy to deduce that the sisters might have killed their brother-in-law, but did they? Or did they just think of doing it? There are hints in the trailer that the sisters might have attempted, but the idea can be thrown out with the ridiculousness that ensues from their various trials and errors. In a way, it’s hilarious.

Watch the trailer here.

Who Is in Bad Sisters’ Cast?

Image via Apple TV+

Bad Sisters boast an ensemble cast featuring Anne-Marie Duff (The Salisbury Poisonings), Eve Birthistle (The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Dublin Murders), Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes), and Sharon Horgan (The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent).

In other roles, there’s Claes Bang (The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck, Leo Grande), Assaad Bouab (Messiah), and newcomer Saise Quinn.

Duff stars as Grace Williams, Birthistle as Ursula Flynn, Hewson as Becka, Greene as Bibi, and Horgan as Eva, who make for five Garvey sisters. Bang stars as John Williams, Grace’s husband, Gleeson stars as Thomas Claffin, an insurance investigator, McCormack stars as Matthew Claffin, and Bouab as Gabriel, among many others.

Who are the Creators of Bad Sisters?

Bad Sisters is created by Sharon Horgan, who is also one of the writers on the show. Horgan is an Irish actress, writer, director, comedian, and producer, who is best known for the British sitcom, Catastrophe, which she created, wrote, and directed jointly with Rob Delaney. In her acting roles, she has also appeared in many movies and television series like Dating Amber, Game Night, Criminal: UK, Disenchantment, etc.

Horgan also serves as one of the producers on Bad Sisters, along with Faye Dorn, Clelia Mountford, Malin-Sarah Gozin, Bert Hamelinck, Michael Sagol, Brett Baer, and Dave Finkel.

When is Bad Sisters Filming?

Image via Apple TV+

The principal photography for Bad Sisters was completed in 2021 and the series was filmed in Dublin and various locations outside the city like Sandycove, the Forty Foot, Howth, Malahide, and Belfast.

What Is Bad Sisters’ Story?

Image via Apple TV+

With the show’s tagline, “Family. It’s a Killer,” you know right away that it is going to be a very twisted family story. The killing here is both figurative and literal.

The official Apple TV+ synopsis of Bad Sisters reads,

“A delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.”

Following their parents’ death, the Garvey sisters were the only support for each other and had each other’s back, including trying to help out one of them from an abusive marriage. And then suddenly, their brother-in-law dies, and an investigation is launched to prove it was a murder. As far as the investigator is concerned, each of the sisters looks like a perfect suspect. But the girls are also a strong unit among themselves, and since they have promised to always take care of each other, they will do whatever it takes to save themselves from this mess, even if it leads to chaos and confusion.

For those who are a fan of Big Little Lies, the trailer of Bad Sisters is definitely going to remind you of that drama thriller series, with a close-knit girl gang who would do anything under the sun to save their friend, even if it means murder. Except, this new Apple TV+ series leans more towards black comedy and a lot of foolish plans for murder.