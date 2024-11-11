Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters has already earned tons of fans since it premiered back in 2022. The series makes it easy to get drawn into the intriguing story of five Irish sisters who are all tormented by one man. The drama was nominated for four Emmys (including one for Sharon Horgan, who stars as Eva, the eldest Garvey sister). Even though many storylines were wrapped up in the first ten episodes, there's still plenty to explore with this clan. Before Season 2 arrives on November 13, here's a recap of everything that has gone down already.

The Garvey Sisters Try To Take Out John Paul in 'Bad Sisters'

From the very beginning, it is clear that John Paul (Claes Bang), the husband of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), is a pretty bad dude. He insults Grace and her sisters, and is obviously a toxic narcissist. When Grace isn't around, the sisters joke about how it wouldn't be so bad if John Paul suddenly kicked the bucket. In the present day, it's revealed that John Paul has indeed died and that the sisters could be behind his death. Each episode features flashbacks where the sisters (unbeknownst to Grace) come up with harebrained schemes to take out their brother-in-law. Each attempt — which ranges from blowing up his cabin with him in it to shooting him with a frozen paintball — fails miserably, with John Paul free to continue tormenting them. In the current timeline, things get even more complicated because the youngest sister, Becka (Eve Hewson), is currently dating Matt (Daryl McCormack), the insurance investigatorlooking into John Paul's death. The drama races along with suspenseful plotlines; even though the viewer knows John Paul's eventual fate, there are still plenty of twists and turns along the way. Which sister was actually successful in offing John Paul, and will they be able to outrun all of their secrets?

'Bad Sisters' Offers Closure in the Season 1 Finale

The last episode of Season 1 features all the sisters finally sitting down to talk to Grace. They start to confess what their plans were for John Paul, when Grace shockingly admits that she is actually the one responsible for his death! After years of abuse, Grace finally reaches her breaking point after John Paul insinuates that he slept with Eva because she somehow forced him. In reality, he sexually assaulted Eva, causing her to have a miscarriage and infertility issues (which had a huge impact on Eva's life). Grace instantly knows John Paul is lying and snaps. She ends up strangling him with his pajamas. Grace then enlists the help of her supportive neighbor, Roger (Michael Smiley), to help stage John Paul's death so it would look like an accident. The sisters all seem united in their shared relief that the nightmare of John Paul is officially over.

At the end of the season, they're all still very affected by the aftermath of John Paul's abuse. Ursula (Eva Birthistle) is no longer having an affair, but it's not clear whether her marriage will survive her unhappiness. Bibi (Sarah Greene) doesn't have as much of a purpose if she's not coming up with ways to end John Paul's life (she's just left to grieve the loss of her eye), and Becka is still dealing with the fact that she was responsible for the death of John Paul's mother. Eva tries to convince Becka that she needs to forgive herself for what was truly an accident, but Becka has taken the death very hard. Matt learns the truth about John Paul's death, and the sisters are able to convince him to drop the insurance fraud idea (as long as Grace will withdraw her claim). So, at the end of the season, Grace and her daughter move in with Eva. The sisters are still incredibly close, with a bond that can't be broken, but will they ever be able to truly move on?

There is some closure at the end of the season because John Paul is no longer around to inflict harm on them. But the future for the Garvey sisters is still fairly complicated, and there's no telling where Season 2 will head. Will the sisters still need to hide their connections to John Paul's death? Will they be capable of escaping the darkness that infiltrated their family? No matter what, Bad Sisters is sure to continue to be a thrilling ride.

Season 1 of Bad Sisters is available to stream on Apple TV+ in the U.S. Season 2 will premiere November 13.

