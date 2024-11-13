Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bad Sisters Season 2 Episode 2.

There is one thing that has always been clear about the Garvey sisters: nothing will ever separate them. But in Episode 2 of Season 2, the Bad Sisters start to question if they'll truly be safe when Grace (Anne-Marie Duff) starts to unravel. In a twisted and shocking final scene, it is revealed that the sisters will have to face a much more devastating blow than being caught for their misdeeds.

The Sisters Swoop in To Help in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 2

The episode opens up with Grace sitting in her bedroom, listening to her sisters' voices in the other room. After Blanaid (Saise Quinn) asked for her aunts' help, they've come to check on Grace. There are several hints that something bad might have happened to Ian (Owen McDonnell) after their fight in Episode 1; there's a cut on Grace's hand (which could have happened when she accidentally smashed a cup), Becka (Eve Hewson) later finds his abandoned cell phone hidden in a cupboard in the bathroom, and the most frightening sign is a bloody shirt that someone has stuffed into the washing machine. Could Grace actually have had something to do with another husband's death? Has Ian just fled after Grace's admission of guilt, or are these all red herrings? Grace tells her worried sisters that the pair merely had an argument (she does not admit that she gave Ian a full confession regarding John Paul's murder).

Grace seems determined at this point to go about her day despite the crisis unfolding around her, but she does let her sisters know that Roger (Michael Smiley) has threatened to go to the police about his role in John Paul's death. The sisters had no idea that Roger had helped Grace cover up the murder. Eva (Sharon Horgan), Bibi (Sarah Greene), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), and Becka drive over to Roger's house and sit outside, wanting to intimidate him. They then follow him to a pub, where they meet with him and insist that Grace did the right thing in offing John Paul. Ursula says, "The world's better off without him. Even the Pope would agree!" Eva also admits that "we were all involved in this. We all tried to kill that f**ker." They place their hands on Roger's, and insist that it is possible for them all to remain quiet (and to keep themselves out of prison).

Loftus and Houlihan Continue To Investigate in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 2

Detective Inspector Fergal Loftus (Barry Ward) is seen taking a bath. He gets a message from his ex-wife and ends up screaming underwater in frustration. It seems that his teenage daughter and ex-wife will be moving, but his daughter is not happy about this change. Although he seems gruff, these scenes show a softer side to the cop. He takes Detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) to check out the Claffin and Sons office, but it's clearly unoccupied. The two detectives are still sure that John Paul's death was not a suicide like Grace claimed in Episode 1. To add to the sillier side of Loftus, he's seen tasting cakes for his retirement party before Houlihan tracks him down to continue working on the case. Houlihan announces that John Paul was siphoning off his father's pension for over a decade and that Grace inherited her in-law's property after John Paul died (which could look like a motive for murder to an outsider).

Loftus and Houlihan make a stop at Grace's to follow up about John Paul, but all the sisters are there for the interaction. They're incredibly awkward around the police, which could set off more alarm bells for the detectives. The Garda mention something about Grace saying John Paul killed himself, and after they leave, the sisters question Grace about why she invented this lie. After Grace leaves with Blanaid, Ursula verbalizes what all of the sisters are thinking: "She's gonna land us all in jail." Towards the end of the episode, Loftus is instructed by his boss to get a warrant for Grace. Is the Garvey sisters' house of cards about to come tumbling down?

Angelica Gets Even Creepier in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 2

New character Angelica (Fiona Shaw) is introduced in the first episode, but she's already become even more of a mystery in Episode 2. In several scenes, she's at home, creepily looking at pictures of Grace on her phone and iPad. The odd thing is that Angelica always seems to be watching the Garvey sisters (including when they're camped outside Roger's house). At one point, she follows Grace to the church, claiming Roger has told her everything, but Grace brushes her off, and promises to call her later. Several times throughout the episode, Angelica appears to call Grace, and Grace doesn't pick up. The two have a face-to-face confrontation at a sporting event for Blanaid. Angelica insists, "I do feel I've been led astray a wee bit," which leads the typically mild-mannered Grace to explode. She screams, "My sisters are none of your business. You're suffocating me!"

There is potential to feel sorry for Angelica, until she meddles in Bibi's life in the very next scene. She approaches Bibi's wife, Nora (Yasmine Akram) and tells her that she knows Bibi is worried about having a second child with Nora because she had a difficult time connecting with their firstborn. This is a confession that Bibi made to her sister in Episode 1 (and she obviously didn't know that Angelica was eavesdropping). Angelica drops this bomb on Nora, which then leads to Nora calling off planning for their next baby entirely. Bibi is completely confused by this abrupt about-face and has no idea that Angelica was the one who set this marital conflict into motion.

All signs are pointing to Angelica being a negative influence in the lives of the Garvey sisters. But there's an even darker vibe at play, when Angelica is seen tying chains around her upper leg. It appears to be some sort of penance or an attempt at self-flagellating. Angelica leaves the chains in place, straightens her dress, and then crosses herself, which means that this action not only has religious ties, but also that Angelica keeps the painful chains hidden on her body as she goes about her daily life. Much more will need to be unveiled about this character, but so far, she's injected a lot of chaos and intrigue into the Apple TV+ series' second season.

'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 2 Ends With a Shocking Twist

Throughout the episode, it's obvious that Grace is unraveling. She barks at her sisters and completely loses her cool with Blanaid (who seems to indirectly blame her mother for John Paul's death and for Ian leaving). Grace tries to connect with her daughter once more by wearing the gold earrings that Blanaid gifted her for the wedding, but Blanaid isn't interested in bonding. At the end of Episode 2, Grace seems poised to flee. She places money in plastic bags and carries a bag with her to the car. She calls Eva from the car, but Eva doesn't pick up. Grace leaves a voicemail saying she needs her help, but doesn't elaborate further.

Grace is driving along at night, in an anxious state, when she realizes she's lost one of Blanaid's earrings. She starts frantically looking around the car for it and almost crashes into another vehicle. She quickly course-corrects, and we're lured into a temporary relief that Grace has saved herself. But then headlights appear, coming straight for her, and Grace loses control of the car yet again. The next scene shows Eva, awaking on her couch to flashing lights outside her home. She opens the door to see a police car, with Blanaid sobbing in the backseat. Eva breaks down and falls to the ground, hysterically crying. The police don't even have to say anything; she knows Grace is gone. The last haunting scene of the episode shows Grace's totaled, upside-down car on the pavement. There's broken glass everywhere, and one of Blanaid's balls is seen eerily rolling along on the ground.

This shocking twist will launch the series in a completely different direction. The sisters will probably need to investigate what Grace was going to do before she died, and they'll need to find out what really happened to Ian. But more importantly, how will the Garvey sisters cope with losing one of their own? They're incredibly tight-knit, and not having Grace in their lives will likely throw each one of them into a tailspin. There are many mysteries to be solved in the next six episodes before Season 2 concludes, but Bad Sisters is obviously not shying away from taking big swings that have forever changed the trajectory of the show.

New episodes of Bad Sisters Season 2 are available to stream every Wednesday on Apple TV+

9 10 Bad Sisters Bad Sisters Episode 2 proves the series isn't afraid to take some major swings. Pros The series is doing an excellent job introducing new characters and their backstories.

This episode strikes the perfect balance of incredibly dark tones with the sisters' quirky sense of humor.

Grace's death is portrayed in a haunting, moving way that will stick with viewers. Cons Hopefully Anne-Marie Duff will be featured in many flashback scenes, but it is a loss to lose her acting in the present day scenes with her sisters.

