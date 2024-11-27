Editor's note: The below recap contains spoilers for Bad Sisters Season 2 Episode 4.

Every time the Garvey sisters think that they've extricated themselves from one mess, they discover that they've fallen straight into another one. The Bad Sisters are still grieving the loss of Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), but they don't have much time to work through their feelings before realizing that they need to do something about their new problem: Angelica (Fiona Shaw). But in true Garvey sisters fashion, their plans to keep their secrets safe fail spectacularly. Will they be able to continue outsmarting the cops and keep themselves out of Angelica's clutches at the same time?

The Garveys Hatch a Plan in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 4

Episode 4 opens up with Becka (Eve Hewson) attending a show, which just so happens to feature Matt's (Daryl McCormack) band. Detective Una Houlihan (Thaddea Graham) appears and sidles up next to Becka at the bar, mentioning that Becka is still a person of interest in John Paul's murder. She pushes Becka for information about her connection with Matt, saying, "Is that why you hooked up with him? Get him to keep his mouth shut?" But Becka is smart enough to stay quiet. She talks with Matt after the show, and Matt is still clearly upset about his involvement in the aftermath of John Paul's death. He says, "I risked everything for you," and Becka sardonically responds, "Well, my sister's dead now, so you shouldn't have bothered." They part ways, but Becka is in bad shape, after already vomiting once at the show. At first, we think it's just because Becka has imbibed a little too much, but then she stops by the store and buys several pregnancy tests. There's another reason for her queasy stomach.

When the sisters meet up the next day at the beach, they notice Angelica cleaning up trash on the shoreline. She reiterates that Grace told her everything, and Becka completely loses her cool. She yells at Angelica, "You're a stage 5 clinger, and that's why she had to get away from you!" Ursula (Eva Birthistle) also claims that Angelica is the reason that Grace is dead. But Angelica hits the sisters with the cold hard truth: "Shame drove Grace to her death, not me." The four sisters then sit in the sauna to come up with their plan. Becka has the idea of breaking into Angelica's house and locating the money that Grace withdrew (and that they're assuming she gave to Angelica as a blackmail payout). Ursula is in disbelief that they're all in this situation again because of Grace, and says, "How could she bring another lunatic into her life?" Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka will be the ones to carry out the break-in, and Eva (Sharon Horgan) presses them to be cautious and to leave no trace that they were there (which of course feels like ominous foreshadowing).

Things Come To a Head in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 4

Eva heads to a camogie match for Blanaid (Saise Quinn) and discovers that Angelica has bought the teenager a new helmet (one more way she's worming into their lives). The match gets interesting right off the bat when Eva and Ian (Owen McDonnell) seem to be flirting a little bit. But then things go sideways when one of the other players taunts Blanaid with "Which one of your family's gonna die next?" Blanaid shoves the girl, and a huge fight ensues. Ursula's daughter, Molly (Kate Higgins), shockingly gets several teeth knocked out in the melee, and Molly blames her cousin, Blanaid, for starting the fight.

Ursula is supposed to be lookout for the breakin, and is standing outside the church where she's monitoring Angelica's whereabouts. Roger (Michael Smiley) comes over and asks her out, claiming that Grace's death has reminded him that life is too short to not take risks. But before she really has time to respond, her ex-husband calls to tell her about Molly's injury. She rushes to the field (abandoning her post), and Eva and Ursula get into a spat due to the pressure of the moment.

Meanwhile, at Angelica's, Bibi and Becka have successfully broken into the house through an open window. While going through Angelica's things, they discover that she "drove her husband off before he died" and that he had actually left her for another woman prior to his death. The reality is pretty different from what Angelica implied happened when she talked to Ursula about grief in Episode 3. It also appears that Angelica was involved in some kind of homophobic protest with her church at one point. The sisters then find live bunnies hidden in Angelica's closet. But the weirdest part of the home is a bedroom they go in that is decorated for a teenage girl. They find Blanaid's school jacket and realize that the creepy room is set up for her. Becka runs to the bathroom and vomits, which is right when Angelica arrives home. Bibi is able to flee the house, but Becka is trapped in the bathroom. After a few panicked moments, she makes a run for it, but has to brush past Angelica to do so. When they're far enough away from the home, Bibi reveals that she took one of the bunnies, but it quickly hops away into the brush.

The 'Bad Sisters' Are Cornered By the Police in Season 2 Episode 4

Houlihan proudly presents information she's dug up about the Garvey sisters to Detective Inspector Fergal Loftus (Barry Ward), who is distracted by a computer search he's doing about how to dispute a child custody agreement with his ex-wife. Houlihan reveals that all of the Garveys stayed in a hotel a mile away from the murder scene the night that John Paul died. But Loftus resets her expectations, saying, "We can't charge them... as long as they keep their mouths shut, they're safe." That is until Angelica reports that Becka burglarized her home and assaulted her during the break-in.

Angelica is seen in her home, lying in bed, with Roger waiting on her. She's wearing a gigantic neck-brace even though Becka barely touched her. She complains, "I just don't know what I did to deserve this. I'm kind to a fault." But Roger tells Angelica that she doesn't really understand the full story about what went down with John Paul and the sisters. He confides in Angelica about John Paul raping Eva and insists that the sisters are only looking out for each other.

Becka has been arrested due to Angelica's complaint, and the sisters gather at Eva's to come up with a plan. They invite Angelica over and try to reason with her to withdraw her complaint. But Bibi explodes and accuses her of 'grooming' Blanaid. Eva and Ursula are able to get the conversation back on track and try to appeal to Angelica's religious side, telling her that dropping the charges would be what Jesus would do. Eva pushes the point home even further when she says, "It's what Grace would do." She continues, "We've already lost one sister. We don't want to lose another." Angelica replies with a shocking request. She'll withdraw her complaint if they allow her to scatter Grace's ashes. The sisters are dumbfounded, but Angelica says it's up to them: "Baby Becka, out or not?"

Becka Struggles To Face Reality in 'Bad Sisters' Season 2 Episode 4

Becka continues to be questioned by the police about John Paul's death (they don't seem to be focused at all on Angelica's complaint), but she stalls and is able to evade most of Houlihan and Loftus' questions. Things start to look pretty scary, though, when they threaten her with 10 years to life as an accessory to John Paul's murder. And that's when Becka makes a crucial misstep. She blurts out that the police should really be investigating what led to Grace's death, and says that they don't even know why she was taking all of that money out of her accounts. But Houlihan and Loftus didn't know anything about the money yet! Becka has just accidentally handed them a huge clue.

Becka is saved from further questioning when she's released. Eva fills her in on Angelica's request, which she claims the sisters have no intention of actually carrying out. Becka is a free woman, but maybe not all that unburdened. She confesses to Eva that she's pregnant, but then flees Eva's car before they can continue talking. Eva immediately drives to Ian's to get some emotional support, and Becka heads not to her boyfriend's house, but to Matt's. The two kiss, and Becka and Matt process through their past relationship, with Becka saying, "I don't have to explain myself to you... you just know." When Becka is leaving Matt's, Joe (Peter Claffey) spots her. He tries to fight for their love, but Becka says, "I can't do this anymore... sorry." Joe looks heartbroken, but Matt appears relieved that there's an opportunity for him to potentially rekindle things with Becka now.

The last scene of the episode sees Ian approaching Angelica outside her church. He threatens her to "stay away from the Garveys" and notes that she's "sick in the head." When he walks away, he's smiling slightly, but it seems like Ian doesn't truly know who he's dealing with here. Angelica is a master manipulator, and people like her don't respond well to threats or intimidation. Even though he thought he was helping, Ian could possibly have just made things so much worse for the sisters. They might have saved Becka from jail for the time being, but that doesn't mean that the sisters are any safer in the long run (from Angelica or from the police).

9 10 Bad Sisters Bad Sisters Season 2 Episode 4 continues to raise the stakes for the Garveys. Pros There are plenty of heart-pumping moments in this episode that provide great suspense.

Eve Hewson gets several moments to shine because of Becka's complicated life.

Setting up a connection between Ian and Eva is unexpected and a fun development. Cons Blanaid's storyline of teenage angst is starting to feel a bit repetitive.

